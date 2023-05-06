Support road.cc

Vittoria claims new Corsa Pro is “the most advanced cotton road tyre ever made”2023 Vittoria Corsa Pro tyres - 16.jpeg

Italian brand says the tyres that have been on numerous podiums this spring offer more speed, grip, puncture resistance and comfort than previous Corsas
by Mat Brett
UPDATED Sat, May 06, 2023 00:11

First Published May 6, 2023

0

Vittoria has finally launched the Corsa Pro tyre that has been ridden to numerous pro wins since the start of the season, calling it “the most advanced cotton road tyre ever made”. The Italian brand says that the Corsa Pro tubeless-ready clincher and tubular tyres offer more speed, wet and cornering grip, puncture resistance and comfort than existing Corsa tyres.

2023 Vittoria Corsa Pro tyres - 1.jpeg

The new top-of-the-range racing model is said to use Vittoria’s latest graphene and silica compound and a new electrical vulcanisation process that “allows a seamless application of the tread to the casing”. It comes into the range above the Corsa N.EXT.

> Check out our review of the Vittoria Corsa N.Ext TLR tyre 

2023 Milan Sanremo Mathieu van der Poel - 7.jpegIf you’ve been keeping even half an eye on top-level racing over the past few months, you can’t have missed the tan wall Corsa Pro tyres. Team Jumbo-Visma, Alpecin-Deceuninck, Education First-Easy Post, Team DSM, Astana-Qazaqstan, Lotto Dstny and others have been using them since October and Vittoria boasts that they’ve been used to chalk up wins in 22 stages and 12 one-day races at World Tour level. That’s pretty good going for a tyre that hasn’t officially existed until today.

2023 Vittoria Corsa Pro tyres - 12.jpeg

Vittoria says that cotton tyre casings are better than nylon for high-performance applications because they’re more supple and flexible, and lighter.

“With the new Corsa Pro clinchers, [our] engineers succeeded in incorporating the rubber tyre tread with the cotton casing by a new and more sustainable electrical vulcanisation,” says Vittoria.

“Through this process, the rubber tread is completely embedded with the casing, creating a 100% seamless product. The benefits are related to improved flexibility, which grants even more suppleness and perfect adaptability to the terrain. In addition, laboratory tests have proven significant aerodynamics drag gains in fast-paced disciplines.”

2023 Vittoria Corsa Pro tyres - 13.jpeg

Vittoria didn't provide us with any detail than that on the aero performance.

“Corsa Pro 320 TPI cotton casing – the finest available in the market – provides that suppleness, comfort and lightweight pro-riders are used to but now served in a stronger tyre construction which boosts the tyre speed.”

The Corsa Pro uses Vittoria’s Graphene + Silica compound. The Graphene is designed to minimise rolling resistance and improve puncture resistance while the Silca “specifically improves road tyre performance in terms of speed, durability, and grip”, according to Vittoria.

2023 Vittoria Corsa Pro tyres - 15.jpeg

The Corsa Pro features a high-density puncture-protection belt between the tread and the casing, and a bead shield to provide reinforcement in that area.

Vittoria says that although the Corsa Pro is the primary choice for most of its professional riders, the Corsa Pro Control is an option for “the most extreme road surfaces”, such as cobblestones and gravel, as well as for demanding weather conditions.

2023 Vittoria Corsa Pro tyres - 14.jpeg

“Corsa Pro Control now features a new fishbone texture for increased handling capability when cornering, and a thicker tread for increased puncture protection and extended wear-life, making it the perfect tyre choice at the northern classics and Strade Bianche.”

Both the Corsa Pro and the Corsa Pro Control are available in tubeless-ready options – so you can use them either with or without inner tubes. Corsa Pro is available in a tubular version too. All models come with tan sidewalls only.

2023 Vittoria Corsa Pro stats - 1

Vittoria makes these claims (above) for the Corsa Pro and Corsa Pro Control compared with their predecessors.

The Vittoria Corsa Pro TLR tyre is available in 700C only and in 24mm, 26mm, 28mm, 30mm, and 32mm widths. The tubular version is available in 23mm, 25mm, 28mm and 30mm widths.

2023 Vittoria Corsa Pro tyres - 11.jpeg

The Vittoria Corsa Pro Control TLR comes in 700C and in 26mm, 28mm, 30mm, 32mm, and 34mm widths.

Vittoria claims a weight of 295g for the Vittoria Corsa Pro TLR in a 28mm width.

2023 Vittoria Corsa Pro tyres - 10.jpeg

The Vittoria Corsa Pro TLR is priced at £89.99 while the tubular is £119.99.

The Vittoria Corsa Pro Control TLR is priced at £89.99.

www.vittoria.com

Mat Brett

Mat has been in cycling media since 1996, on titles including BikeRadar, Total Bike, Total Mountain Bike, What Mountain Bike and Mountain Biking UK, and he has been editor of 220 Triathlon and Cycling Plus. Mat has been road.cc technical editor for over a decade, testing bikes, fettling the latest kit, and trying out the most up-to-the-minute clothing. We send him off around the world to get all the news from launches and shows too. He has won his category in Ironman UK 70.3 and finished on the podium in both marathons he has run. Mat is a Cambridge graduate who did a post-grad in magazine journalism, and he is a winner of the Cycling Media Award for Specialist Online Writer. Now over 50, he's riding road and gravel bikes most days for fun and fitness rather than training for competitions.

