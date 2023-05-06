Vittoria claims new Corsa Pro is “the most advanced cotton road tyre ever made”

Vittoria has finally launched the Corsa Pro tyre that has been ridden to numerous pro wins since the start of the season, calling it “the most advanced cotton road tyre ever made”. The Italian brand says that the Corsa Pro tubeless-ready clincher and tubular tyres offer more speed, wet and cornering grip, puncture resistance and comfort than existing Corsa tyres.

The new top-of-the-range racing model is said to use Vittoria’s latest graphene and silica compound and a new electrical vulcanisation process that “allows a seamless application of the tread to the casing”. It comes into the range above the Corsa N.EXT.

> Check out our review of the Vittoria Corsa N.Ext TLR tyre

If you’ve been keeping even half an eye on top-level racing over the past few months, you can’t have missed the tan wall Corsa Pro tyres. Team Jumbo-Visma, Alpecin-Deceuninck, Education First-Easy Post, Team DSM, Astana-Qazaqstan, Lotto Dstny and others have been using them since October and Vittoria boasts that they’ve been used to chalk up wins in 22 stages and 12 one-day races at World Tour level. That’s pretty good going for a tyre that hasn’t officially existed until today.

Vittoria says that cotton tyre casings are better than nylon for high-performance applications because they’re more supple and flexible, and lighter.

“With the new Corsa Pro clinchers, [our] engineers succeeded in incorporating the rubber tyre tread with the cotton casing by a new and more sustainable electrical vulcanisation,” says Vittoria.

“Through this process, the rubber tread is completely embedded with the casing, creating a 100% seamless product. The benefits are related to improved flexibility, which grants even more suppleness and perfect adaptability to the terrain. In addition, laboratory tests have proven significant aerodynamics drag gains in fast-paced disciplines.”

Vittoria didn't provide us with any detail than that on the aero performance.

“Corsa Pro 320 TPI cotton casing – the finest available in the market – provides that suppleness, comfort and lightweight pro-riders are used to but now served in a stronger tyre construction which boosts the tyre speed.”

The Corsa Pro uses Vittoria’s Graphene + Silica compound. The Graphene is designed to minimise rolling resistance and improve puncture resistance while the Silca “specifically improves road tyre performance in terms of speed, durability, and grip”, according to Vittoria.

The Corsa Pro features a high-density puncture-protection belt between the tread and the casing, and a bead shield to provide reinforcement in that area.

Vittoria says that although the Corsa Pro is the primary choice for most of its professional riders, the Corsa Pro Control is an option for “the most extreme road surfaces”, such as cobblestones and gravel, as well as for demanding weather conditions.

“Corsa Pro Control now features a new fishbone texture for increased handling capability when cornering, and a thicker tread for increased puncture protection and extended wear-life, making it the perfect tyre choice at the northern classics and Strade Bianche.”

Both the Corsa Pro and the Corsa Pro Control are available in tubeless-ready options – so you can use them either with or without inner tubes. Corsa Pro is available in a tubular version too. All models come with tan sidewalls only.

Vittoria makes these claims (above) for the Corsa Pro and Corsa Pro Control compared with their predecessors.

The Vittoria Corsa Pro TLR tyre is available in 700C only and in 24mm, 26mm, 28mm, 30mm, and 32mm widths. The tubular version is available in 23mm, 25mm, 28mm and 30mm widths.

The Vittoria Corsa Pro Control TLR comes in 700C and in 26mm, 28mm, 30mm, 32mm, and 34mm widths.

Vittoria claims a weight of 295g for the Vittoria Corsa Pro TLR in a 28mm width.

The Vittoria Corsa Pro TLR is priced at £89.99 while the tubular is £119.99.

The Vittoria Corsa Pro Control TLR is priced at £89.99.

www.vittoria.com