Almost all drivers agree that close passes of cyclists put lives at risk

A survey has found that almost all drivers who responded believe that motorists making close passes on cyclists are putting people’s lives at risk. The survey, conducted on behalf of Cycling Scotland as part of its Give Cycle Space campaign, coincides with Police Scotland launching a close pass initiative to target drivers who give people on bikes insufficient room when passing them.

According to Cycling Scotland, findings from the survey of more than 500 drivers who do not cycle on the road and were interviewed face to face last month by research firm Progressive include that:

97 per cent of drivers agree that people who drive too closely to people cycling are putting lives at risk Over a third admit that they don’t think of someone cycling as a person, being more focused on getting past and getting on with their journey 8/10 drivers worry they could seriously injure someone cycling if they don’t give them enough space 96 per cent of drivers acknowledged that a vehicle getting too close would be frightening for someone cycling 83 per cent confessed to feeling frustration when trying to pass people on bikes 30 per cent of drivers didn’t agree that people cycling have equal rights on the roads as drivers.

Changes made to the Highway Code in January last year include drivers being advised that they should give cyclists at least 1.5 metres of space when overtaking them at speeds of up to 30mph, but many drivers still overtake too closely.

Indeed, Cycling Scotland’s survey also found out that 23 per cent of drivers were unaware that overtaking a cyclist while not leaving them at least 1.5 metres of space could result in a charge of careless or dangerous driving.

As a result, the charity has focused on the message of “Leave Space for a Life” as part of its annual Give Cycle Space campaign, which will also see Police Scotland target drivers under its Operation Close Pass initiative over the summer months.

Keith Irving, chief executive of Cycling Scotland, said: “Every week in Scotland, at least four people cycling suffer serious, potentially life-changing injuries, usually from a crash with a vehicle.

“To make cycling safer and support more people to travel by bike, we need a network of dedicated cycle lanes, police enforcement and education on reducing road danger.

“Our campaign highlights that drivers need to give at least 1.5 metres of space when passing someone on a bike. Together with the police, we’re raising awareness of the risks of careless driving.

“More people are taking up cycling in Scotland and even more people need to cycle more journeys for our country to reach net zero. We must not accept a corresponding rise in serious injuries and deaths.

“Please remember to drive safely around people on bikes,” he added. “Leave space for a life.”

Supported by Police Scotland, Cycling Scotland’s annual ‘Give Cycle Space’ campaign aims to reduce close pass incidents and make Scotland’s roads safer for people cycling, by raising awareness of the legal passing distance and the responsibility of drivers to safely overtake.

Chief Superintendent Hilary Sloan, Head of Road Policing at Police Scotland, commented: “Every driver has a responsibility to safely overtake cyclists and understand how their actions can impact the life of that person riding a bike.

“As we approach the summer months, there will be more people using Scotland’s roads. All road users should take care, plan their journey and be aware of cyclists who are more vulnerable.”

“Over the summer, Police Scotland will conduct Operation Close Pass in locations across Scotland to improve road safety.

“Enforcement is key to preventing road danger and dashcam and helmet cam footage can provide vital evidence to support this. Introduction of a dashcam portal, now in use throughout England and Wales, is critical to allow people to report dangerous driving behaviour and keep everyone safer on our roads.

Last week, a close pass operation in Aberdeen led to 11 motorists facing charges after they overtook a plain clothes police officer on a bike too closely, which footage of the overtaking manoeuvres captured on camera.

The operation in Aberdeen was led by Sergeant Geoff Smart from the North East Road Policing Team, who said: “Cyclists are vulnerable road users, and it is important for drivers to recognise that and drive appropriately to cyclists on the road in accordance with the law to prevent collisions and serious or fatal injuries occurring.

“It is disappointing to see that so many drivers were identified careless driving within such a short period of time and this evidences that awareness, education and enforcement still needs to be carried out.

“Drivers caught committing this offence can be given three penalty points on their licence and £100 fine,” he added.

Besides close pass initiatives, Police Scotland also regularly uses cameras to catch law-breaking drivers who have committed other offences.

When we reported on the launch of Cycling Scotland’s campaign earlier this month, we highlighted how there had been criticism of Police Scotland’s involvement given that it has yet to introduce a dedicated portal enabling third party footage – for example, of a close pass captured by a cyclist’s action camera – to be easily uploaded to the force.

The charity Cycling UK has previously said that the delay in introducing such a portal is putting cyclists’ lives at risk.