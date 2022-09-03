Near Miss of the Day 819: Filtering cyclist left-hooked by late-indicating driver

Today’s Near Miss has already generated a fair bit of discussion online, mostly focusing on that old, commonly used, yet often misrepresented aspect of day-to-day cycling: filtering.
In the video below, Cork cyclist John, who regularly posts instances of bad driving on his Righttobikeit Twitter account, can be seen filtering past a line of slow-moving vehicles.
As he approaches the entrance to a filling station, however, a motorist begins to turn left into John’s path, having indicated their intentions less than a second before beginning the manoeuvre. Fortunately, the cyclist was able to brake in time, ensuring that the incident resulted in little more than a bent wing mirror.
“You can’t just put on your indicator and turn off the road like that, you’re supposed to check your mirrors,” John can be heard telling the motorist following the minor collision, as the driver simply replies, “Sorry lad”.
Near Miss of the Day 818: No action taken as police say cyclist 'put himself in danger' by 'barging to the front and moving into driver's path'
As in the UK, filtering is perfectly legal in Ireland. In 2012 a traffic law was amended to clarify that cyclists are permitted to overtake on the left when vehicles to the rider’s right are stationary or moving at a slower rate than the cyclist.
Nevertheless, that hasn’t stopped a number Twitter users criticising the cyclist’s actions, prompting John to both clarify the legalities of filtering and defend his ability to successfully anticipate the driver’s manoeuvre:
Near Miss of the Day turns 100 - Why do we do the feature and what have we learnt from it?
Over the years road.cc has reported on literally hundreds of close passes and near misses involving badly driven vehicles from every corner of the country – so many, in fact, that we’ve decided to turn the phenomenon into a regular feature on the site. One day hopefully we will run out of close passes and near misses to report on, but until that happy day arrives, Near Miss of the Day will keep rolling on.
If you’ve caught on camera a close encounter of the uncomfortable kind with another road user that you’d like to share with the wider cycling community please send it to us at info [at] road.cc or send us a message via the road.cc Facebook page.
If the video is on YouTube, please send us a link, if not we can add any footage you supply to our YouTube channel as an unlisted video (so it won't show up on searches).
Please also let us know whether you contacted the police and if so what their reaction was, as well as the reaction of the vehicle operator if it was a bus, lorry or van with company markings etc.
What to do if you capture a near miss or close pass (or worse) on camera while cycling
