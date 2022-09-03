Near Miss of the Day 819: Filtering cyclist left-hooked by late-indicating driver

Today’s Near Miss has already generated a fair bit of discussion online, mostly focusing on that old, commonly used, yet often misrepresented aspect of day-to-day cycling: filtering.

In the video below, Cork cyclist John, who regularly posts instances of bad driving on his Righttobikeit Twitter account, can be seen filtering past a line of slow-moving vehicles.

Another brown trouser moment. Indicates and turns at the same time. Glad not to have hit the deck. Close one though. @roadcc @sticky_bottle @theJeremyVine @IrishCycle pic.twitter.com/roQljdDE0L — Righttobikeit❤️Ukraine (@righttobikeit) September 1, 2022

As he approaches the entrance to a filling station, however, a motorist begins to turn left into John’s path, having indicated their intentions less than a second before beginning the manoeuvre. Fortunately, the cyclist was able to brake in time, ensuring that the incident resulted in little more than a bent wing mirror.

“You can’t just put on your indicator and turn off the road like that, you’re supposed to check your mirrors,” John can be heard telling the motorist following the minor collision, as the driver simply replies, “Sorry lad”.

As in the UK, filtering is perfectly legal in Ireland. In 2012 a traffic law was amended to clarify that cyclists are permitted to overtake on the left when vehicles to the rider’s right are stationary or moving at a slower rate than the cyclist.

Nevertheless, that hasn’t stopped a number Twitter users criticising the cyclist’s actions, prompting John to both clarify the legalities of filtering and defend his ability to successfully anticipate the driver’s manoeuvre:

I’m filtering on left which is legal. All traffic moving forward has priority over traffic leaving the lane. The driver should have indicated much earlier and checked his mirror before turning. There’s no bike lane btw — Righttobikeit❤️Ukraine (@righttobikeit) September 1, 2022

Yes I am undertaking, it’s a slow moving line of traffic. It’s called filtering and it’s legal. All traffic moving forward has priority over traffic leaving the lane. He should have indicated earlier and checked his mirror — Righttobikeit❤️Ukraine (@righttobikeit) September 1, 2022

I would be very cautious filtering on the left when approaching junctions or turn offs. Especially with gaps in traffic where motorists are going to start moving.

Don’t trust motorists to do the right thing. — CycleGaz™ (@cyclegaz) September 1, 2022

Another #cyclist who is a menace to himself and others and needs to learn to #Cycle https://t.co/IxT6IUD6bv — Gerald Quinlan (@QuinlanQuinlan) September 2, 2022

I did anticipate which is why I stopped in the shortest possible time — Righttobikeit❤️Ukraine (@righttobikeit) September 2, 2022

I’m doing 23/24kph. Most filtering is done at about 1 meter or less. It’s cars passing have to give 1m not the other way around. What’s dangerous is leaving the lane without checking your mirrors — Righttobikeit❤️Ukraine (@righttobikeit) September 1, 2022

Do you understand basic physics? My mass has no possible chance of shifting a 2 tonne car let alone knock it over. The other way around…. — Righttobikeit❤️Ukraine (@righttobikeit) September 1, 2022

What do you think?

