Mark Cavendish sprints to sensational farewell Giro d’Italia stage win in Rome

Mark Cavendish waved goodbye to the Giro d’Italia in the perfect fashion in front of the Colosseum in Rome this afternoon, bursting off the wheel of Fernando Gaviria to take an emphatic, convincing victory and continue his run of winning a stage at every Giro he’s started during his long, illustrious career.

The 38-year-old British champion, who announced his intention to retire from the sport at a rest day press conference earlier this week, was aided in the closing kilometres by compatriot, and second place overall at this Giro, Geraint Thomas, who gestured towards Cavendish before helping tee up arguably cycling’s greatest ever sprinter for a fitting, and emotional, farewell to a race at which he’s enjoyed so much success over the years.

More to follow