Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Racing
Mark Cavendish sprints to sensational farewell Giro d’Italia stage win in RomeMark Cavendish wins stage 21 of the 2023 Giro d'Italia (GCN)

Mark Cavendish sprints to sensational farewell Giro d’Italia stage win in Rome

The British champion, aided by an impromptu lead out from Geraint Thomas, convincingly beat Alex Kirsch to secure the 17th Giro stage win of his career
by Ryan Mallon
Sun, May 28, 2023 17:50
0

Mark Cavendish waved goodbye to the Giro d’Italia in the perfect fashion in front of the Colosseum in Rome this afternoon, bursting off the wheel of Fernando Gaviria to take an emphatic, convincing victory and continue his run of winning a stage at every Giro he’s started during his long, illustrious career.

The 38-year-old British champion, who announced his intention to retire from the sport at a rest day press conference earlier this week, was aided in the closing kilometres by compatriot, and second place overall at this Giro, Geraint Thomas, who gestured towards Cavendish before helping tee up arguably cycling’s greatest ever sprinter for a fitting, and emotional, farewell to a race at which he’s enjoyed so much success over the years.

Mark Cavendish hugs Geraint Thomas after winning stage 21 of 2023 Giro d'Italia (GCN)

More to follow

Giro d'Italia
2023 Giro d'Italia
Mark Cavendish
Geraint Thomas
Ryan Mallon

Ryan joined road.cc as a news writer in December 2021. He has written about cycling and some ball-centric sports for various websites, newspapers, magazines and radio. Before returning to writing about cycling full-time, he completed a PhD in History and published a book and numerous academic articles on religion and politics in Victorian Britain and Ireland (though he remained committed to boring his university colleagues and students with endless cycling trivia). He can be found riding his bike very slowly through the Dromara Hills of Co. Down.

Latest Comments

 