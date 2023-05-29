Near Miss of the Day 866: £1,000 fine for close pass driver

A driver who made a very close pass on a cyclist in south Oxfordshire, cutting in on the rider due to other vehicles coming in the opposite direction, has been fined £1,056.

The cyclist, Adrian Thomas, told us that the incident happened on 27 March just past Shiplake College as he headed towards Reading on Henley Road.

@MikeyCycling @markandcharlie @roadcc @BerkshireCyc close pass by Ford driver resulted in case going straight to court. No show, but found guilty in his absence. 5 points and £1056 fine. Lesson learnt? Hopefully. pic.twitter.com/d64DBNy5Bn — Adrian Davis (@pie_r_sqd) May 29, 2023

He said that the driver, who failed to appear in court, also had his driving licence endorsed with five penalty points.

“The judge wasn’t impressed he didn’t attend,” he said, adding, “I think that move increased the fine considerably.”

Adrian added: “Lesson learnt? Hopefully.”

