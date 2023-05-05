Support road.cc

Lance Armstrong sent to Mars… for reality TV show; Are LTNs vote-winners? + more on the live blog

It’s Friday and Ryan Mallon’s here for the final live blog before the Bank Holiday weekend (isn’t it awful nice of the government to give us all an extra day for the start of the Giro?)
Fri, May 05, 2023 09:32
4
09:04
50 podcasts, Jeremy?!
08:43
“Maybe LTNs just aren’t that controversial?”

Remember how, over the course of the last year or so, activists opposed to Low Traffic Neighbourhoods have vowed to boot those responsible for them out at the next local election, and prove once and for all that LTNs are deeply unpopular?

I know it’s still early in the day, but let’s see how that plan is panning out so far:

Yes, that must be it… 

08:07
Has Travis Tygart gone too far this time? Lance Armstrong is being sent to Mars… for a reality TV show (hosted by William Shatner)

A substantial and vocal portion of the cycling community appears to have been finally granted their wish, after all these years – Lance Armstrong has been sent packing to Mars.

But, before you all rush to your keyboards, this isn’t some new draconian punishment dreamed up by Travis Tygart during a particularly bad bout of the flu.

Instead, Big Tex, Mellow Johnny, Juan Pelota etc. will be taking part in a new reality TV series called ‘Stars on Mars’. Yes, you read that right.

Lance Armstrong on Fox's Stars on Mars (Fox)

‘So you know what I did then? I took a photo with all my yellow jerseys! That showed them…’

The imaginatively titled show, which is set to air in the US on Fox (where else?) in June, will feature a dozen celebrities (and disgraced former Tour de France winners, apparently) who will compete, while dressed in very snazzy spacesuits, to colonise a simulated version of the Red Planet. So far, so very American.

The crew members – who also include UFC and WWE star Ronda Rousey, Super Bowl winner Marshawn Lynch, Modern Family’s Ariel Winter, actor Christopher Mintz-Plasse (McLovin!!!!), and some other people I’m not as familiar with – will receive their assignments on ‘Mars’ from none other than Captain Kirk himself, William Shatner.

Although, for some reason, the producers went with a Star Wars reference for the promo clip, shared by LA. Because space, I think…

Anyway, each week the celebrities will send one of their teammates “back to Earth”, before the “brightest star in the galaxy” is left. Let’s just hope that Lance doesn’t employ his old persuasion tactics to avoid being booted out again, eh?

> Why was Mark Cavendish riding with Lance Armstrong this week?

Most importantly, however – what’s Big George going to get up to when his buddy’s away on Mars?

