Campagnolo ditches iconic thumb shifter and goes wireless with new Super Record Wireless electronic groupset... and it'll cost you £4.5k

Campagnolo has announced its latest groupset, Super Record Wireless, which marks the Italian brand's debut with wireless electronic shifting. There are also some other major changes, such as the removal of Campag's famous thumb shifters and all new cassettes with 10-tooth smallest cogs.

The new 12-speed Super Record Wireless is a long-anticipated addition to Campagnolo's lineup, which has been missing a wireless option alongside the road- and gravel-specific groupsets. Super Record Wireless will be replacing the existing Super Record EPS groupset and in the process, cuts out rim brake fans from enjoying Campagnolo's latest electronic shifting.

The new Super Record Wireless is built around Campagnolo’s ‘Dream Bigger’ ethos which is centred around standing out from the crowd. In the case of this groupset, that means the use of the highest-specification carbon fibre, titanium and aluminium to provide maximum functionality at a minimal weight, which for the full groupset is 2,520g. That's 20g more than the outgoing Super Record EPS Disc.

Campagnolo Super Record Wireless - tech details

As mentioned above, the new Campagnolo Super Record is a wireless, 12-speed groupset consisting of new shifters, crankset, chain, front- and rear derailleurs and brakes. These have been developed around four "performance pillars": dynamic riding experience (the connectivity of the components), perfect cadence (gearing), braking technology and lastly, user-centric technology.

The shifters

Let’s start with the first 'pillar': the new drivetrain. The first notable difference in the Super Record Wireless is - as we speculated in March when the patent documents for this groupset came out - that the new shifters have forgone the iconic Campag thumb shifters.

This means a brand new, sleeker lever and hood design. Campag says the redesigned body lever shape utilises "extra grip and cushioning for enhanced riding comfort". The shifter body itself houses coin batteries that power the shifters for up to two years.

The shifters feature ergonomically shaped levers and shifting paddles that are meant to be operated with your fore and middle finger. The paddle, which has a small gap between the two shifters, is placed behind the brake lever for shifting up and down. The right lever takes care of shifting up and down the cassette, and the left lever shifts the front derailleur to change between big and small chainrings. The system works similarly to Shimano Di2 out of the factory, but you can also configure the shifters to your liking in the MyCampy 3.0 app.

Inside the right-hand hood, where your thumb shifter would have previously been, is now a LED light that indicates the battery status. Next to the LED sits an EPS button that can be for example connected to Garmin for shuffling through data pages, or used by mechanics for servicing the groupset.

Campagnolo tells us there are no time trial shifters in the pipeline, although we're guessing that will have to come eventually if this groupset is ever going to make it onto pro TT bikes.

The gearing: all change with 10t cassette cogs (but definitely no 1x)

Campagnolo is renowned for its innovative gear ratios, and for Super Record Wireless, the brand has revamped the existing options. The new carbon crankset comes in three gearing configurations: 50-34, 48-32 and 45-29, and four crank lengths: 165, 170, 172.5 and 175mm. The Q-factor has also widened compared to Super Record EPS, now measuring 147.5mm.

The axle on the crankset is made of titanium and spins around in an all-new ‘high-durability’ featuring a dust-proof PRO-TECH patented external protective seal. The bolt circle diameter (BCD) of the chainrings has been changed, with the chainring bolts now having a diameter of 121/88. This means that previous iterations of Super Record chainrings will be incompatible.

What about 1x? For all its innovation with gear ratios, Campagnolo said a firm 'no' for now when it comes to single chainring set-ups - but you never know what the future holds. In the presentation we attended prior to this launch, Campag's representative was quite clear that this is a road groupset and 2x only.

Onto the cassettes, and another significant change. The new N3W cassettes are available with 10-25t, 10-27t and 10-29t options. N3W stands for ‘New Three Ways’ and is a hub technology Campagnolo introduced nearly three years ago, but this marks the first time we've seen a modern Campagnolo cassette with a 10-tooth smallest cog.

The ratios aren't as wide-ranging as cassettes offered by SRAM, with options up to 10-36t to give lower bottom gears from the US brand; but both the 10-25t and 10-27t cassettes from Campagnolo will offer tighter steps between shifts than is offered by its rival and "unrivalled cadence" according to Campag itself.

As this is a wireless electronic groupset, that means you need to charge it somehow. Both the front and rear derailleurs have removable batteries - but they are not interchangeable. Both batteries feature magnetic charging points that you can use for charging the batteries either on or off the bike with a cable. On the front derailleur the battery is placed at the front instead of the rear, which we've become accustomed to with other major brands.

Campagnolo says you can get a 90 per cent charge in 45 minutes and a full charge in just 60 minutes. Each of the batteries has an LED light that indicates the charging status.

Braking technology

The most notable thing to say about the Super Record Wireless brakes is the lack of a rim brake option. Whereas the previous Super Record EPS came in two options, one for disc brakes and another for rim brakes, the new Super Record Wireless is one more hit for rim brake lovers, who are increasingly being left behind in the new cycling tech developments.

The new groupset features a refreshed brake calliper aesthetic and Campag’s patented rotor design that provides effective cooling and has an anti-cutting shape. The rotors - available in both 140mm and 160mm diameters - are slightly thicker than other brands’ offerings, and the rounded anti-cutting shape does refer to what you might have thought - it’s designed for some additional safety on the roads, and should help avoid any unwanted disc brake cuts.

User-centric technology

Even though this is the top offering of Campagnolo’s groupsets, it’s been made to endure everyday rider conditions and offers reliable performance in all conditions. The components are IP69k certified, meaning they can withstand pressure washing and riding in grim conditions.

Campagnolo Super Record Wireless - pricing and availability

The new Campagnolo Super Record Wireless is available now and will set you back £4,499/$5,399, according to the official information. This is higher than the price quoted by a retailer who appeared to leak the info prematurely last week.

Even if there would be online discounts available, for now, the Super Record Wireless comfortably takes the place of the outgoing Super Record EPS as the most expensive groupset we've ever seen at launch.

We'll be getting our hands on the groupset for a full review in the coming weeks, but in the meantime, you can get further details of the new groupset and find dealers on Campagnolo's website.