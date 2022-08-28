Tom Pidcock crashes, finishes fourth at UCI Mountain Bike World Championships

Tom Pidcock's quest to add a cross-country mountain bike rainbow jersey to his cyclocross world championship ended with the 23-year-old finishing off the podium having crashed on the penultimate lap in Les Gets.

In truth, the fall did little to affect Pidcock's finishing position, having already dropped off the pace set by eventual winner Nino Schurter and podium finishers David Valero and Luca Braidot, but topped off a disappointing day for the Brit.

The rider who competes for Ineos Grenadiers on the road, and won the Alpe d'Huez stage of this year's Tour de France, fell while rounding a bend in the forested section of the penultimate lap.

Despite a quick remount and no damage done, Pidcock was unable to close the gap to the three ahead, as Schurter won his tenth world title...

In the women's event, Pauline Ferrand-Prevot won the rainbow jersey ahead of Jolanda Neff of Switzerland and Haley Batten of the United States. Annie Last was the first British rider home, in tenth place, one position ahead of teammate Evie Richards.