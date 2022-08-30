Cyclist fighting for life, second injured as driver arrested following "serious collision"

A 37-year-old was arrested and kept in custody for questioning following, what Greater Manchester Police called, a "serious collision" in the south of the city which saw one cyclist taken to hospital in a critical condition and another suffer minor injuries.

Emergency services were called to the incident on Wilbraham Road in the Whalley Range area, heading towards Chorlton-cum-Hardy, at around 2.30pm on Sunday 28 August, following reports of a collision involving the driver of an Audi A3 and two cyclists.

Both bike riders were taken to hospital for treatment, where one remains in a critical condition, while the driver of the vehicle — which witnesses reported being badly damaged — assisted officers with their enquiries before being arrested.

Reports from the scene included a heavily damaged vehicle, the Audi, and numerous yellow evidence markers placed on the road. A passerby told the Manchester Evening News: "This road is always really busy and cars often speed down here or overtake. It's a really popular route for cyclists and people who live in Chorlton and Didsbury."

GMP's Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) is now appealing for anyone who may have seen the incident in the Whalley Range area to get in touch to help their investigation, with particular emphasis placed on those with dash cam, mobile phone or CCTV footage from the area at the time of the collision.

"We're still working to piece together what happened on Sunday afternoon in what is a well-known and busy street," PS Phil Shaw said.

"Our thoughts are with the family of the injured cyclists as one still remains in a critical condition.

"A thorough investigation has continued overnight and now we are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen or heard anything in the area yesterday around the time of the incident – or who may have footage that could end up being crucial to this investigation."

Anyone with information should contact the police on 0161 856 4741 quoting incident 2010 of 29/08/22.