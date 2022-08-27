Near Miss of the Day 816: Driver surrenders licence after sideswiping cyclist at 50mph

Maybe one day we'll put a piece together explaining how all 800+ Near Miss of the Day submissions were dealt with by the relevant police forces across the UK, but all too often it's no further action, a warning letter or an awareness course. Most rarely, to the point where we're even wondering if this is our first case, is when a motorist decides, for whatever reason, to surrender their driving licence to the DVLA.

That's exactly what happened after road.cc reader Garry was on the receiving end of a piece of driving in Sussex in June which was "potentially so serious that for the first time ever I reported it".

"I thought you might like to hear of what I feel is a happy outcome to a 'close pass' incident. I put that in quotes as I was actually hit," Garry told us.

"Back in June a motorist collided with me in Sussex. I was sideswiped but managed to stay on, the motorist stopped to apologise but I felt the incident was potentially so serious that for the first time ever I reported it.

"The section of road has a 50 mph speed limit and the car was travelling at around that speed so being hit by a wing mirror and feeling the sides of the car move along your arm and leg was a little unsettling."

Having reported the incident, Garry heard back from Sussex Police who told him, "The driver of the vehicle that hit you has surrendered his licence to DVLA and will no longer be driving."

"As such it is not in the public interest to prosecute him as he will not receive any points on his licence," the communication continued.

"Likewise a driving course is now not an option as he will no longer be driving. Therefore I will be issuing him a written warning which puts him at fault for the collision."

Satisfied with the outcome, Garry told us it "reflects well on both the driver and the police".

"A driver (not particularly elderly which might normally explain such an action) has acknowledged they are not able to drive to a safe standard and have removed themselves from the road. This is more than I could have hoped for as it achieves more than a few points or a course," he said.

