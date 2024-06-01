Council rubbishes concerned residents' claims new cycle route will attract crime and increase insurance premiums

NIMBY residents of an Essex street have opposed the council's proposal to install a new crossing for cyclists and pedestrians to cross a busy main road, linking parts of the community to a local school and other amenities via a quieter cycle route, the locals claiming it will mean "greater potential for crime and subsequently higher insurance premiums for residents".

Essex County Council rubbished the claims about expensive insurance premiums and crime, saying it is "unlikely" providing a safe crossing point will impact crime levels of insurance costs, Essex Live reports.

The toucan crossing over White Hart Lane would link neighbourhoods otherwise divided by the busy road via a cycle path, enabling active travel journeys to and from Beaulieu Park School.

However, some residents have been vocal in their opposition of the scheme, which would apparently "bring greater potential for crime" and "make it difficult to manoeuvre off their driveways safely".

"For the residents of these houses the significantly increased traffic will make it difficult to manoeuvre off their driveways safely, especially with cyclists travelling at speed. The increased traffic will no doubt also bring greater potential for crime and subsequently higher insurance premiums for residents," one told the local press.

The proposed connecting cycle route would be built through the green space pictured in the photo illustrating this story, residents stating the plan would damage a "vital green space for the residents" and make it "unsafe for children to continue playing there".

"This is the only green space for Barn Green residents and those of adjacent streets, a reduction of green area and trees to create the pathway would be a huge loss to the community," residents said.

The council disagrees, arguing "a formalised route is unlikely to cause an increase in anti-social behaviour or have an impact on insurance premiums" and pointing out the city council's proposal to update the children's play area as part of the scheme's preliminary works.

The county council stated: "And whilst this and the proposed route will result in some loss of green space it is thought to be negligible and will be offset by connecting to amenities on the north side of White Hart Lane such as the relocated healthcare centre. As a link is required now, there seems little point in denying the construction of this vital link for want of waiting until closures are announced only to receive complaints from the public that there are not alternate crossing facilities."

It would, the council continued, be "of benefit for residents of the new developments of Beaulieu, Channels and the wider Chelmsford Garden Community, and Springfield areas".