“I had no idea how fast I was going”: Former Conservative leader behind “dangerous cycling” law campaign has road safety attitude questioned after old interview reveals he drove BMW to Germany with broken speedometer + more on the live blog

Earlier this month, you may remember, former Tory Party leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith made headlines once again as he led the charge for a new “dangerous cycling” law, proposing an amendment to the Criminal Justice Bill that would introduce tougher penalties for those who kill or injure while riding bikes.
The amendment was then backed by the government and had passed through the House of Commons at the time when Rishi Sunak blew the whistle on the general election campaign.
Parliament's prorogation has stalled its progress for now, however, but both Labour and the Conservatives have committed to resuming its passage into law if they win July's election.
> Iain Duncan Smith calls for creation of “causing death by dangerous, careless, or inconsiderate cycling” law
In the meantime, Duncan Smith said he would be approaching Sunak and Keir Starmer to seek assurances that the tougher measures would pass into law later in the year, the longstanding MP expressing his belief that “too many cyclists pretend to be racers” and that “all road users need to operate within the law, including speed limits”.
It's in that context that a road.cc reader got in touch with a link to an interview Duncan Smith conducted with the Sunday Times back in 2019.
During the ‘Me and My Motor’ feature, which saw the former Tory leader reveal he enjoys driving his Morgan sports car to alleviate the stress of modern politics, Duncan Smith recalled driving to Germany, during his days in the Scots Guards in the 1970s, in a BMW with a broken speedometer.
“The dial was stuck at zero — I had no idea how fast I was going,” he said.
Our reader asked: “As the owner of several fuel-guzzling high-speed cars, could the real motivation behind Duncan Smith’s legislation be that like many of the great British public he just doesn’t like cyclists?
“As Chris Boardman has pointed out 1,700 people were killed by motor vehicles last year. More people are killed by cows and lightning [than cyclists].
> "Dangerous cycling" law will be passed following election, Labour and Conservatives confirm
“This bill will have little effect on road safety but will almost certainly put people off cycling, causing more damage to the environment and the public’s health through inactivity. The UK is the most obese nation in Europe and the cost of treating related diseases like diabetes and heart disease is huge.
“Is the real motivation behind this bill to win votes from the car-loving British public? If the Tory party really do care about road safety, Rishi Sunak should order Iain to do campaign about the importance of speedos in cars.”
