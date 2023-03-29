“They’re a few days early”: Specialized’s new ‘April Fool’ seat tube divides opinion; Bath’s bicycle mayor shuts down GB News producer’s claim that mums can’t “cart around children” by bike; Tyre pressure adjustment system spotted + more on the live blog

It’s not exactly an L-shaped Crank commemorative plate, but Specialized’s radical new seat tube design did at least have a few of our readers scrambling for their calendars last night…

The American company’s new hybrid Sirrus Carbon machine features a “Compliance Junction” (wasn’t one of those recently installed in the middle of Salford?) which, apparently, aims to provide “just the right amount of flex and forgiveness across the carbon frame without sacrificing performance and efficiency”.

Okay…

So, like any good British junction, Spesh’s frame design doesn’t go where you think it should – the seat tube stops short of the bottom bracket, with the frame held in place by low-slung chainstays and a strut that connects to the down tube. Leaving, at the end of it all, a great big hole in the frame.

The weird and wacky design has certainly baffled and perplexed our readers, with some checking their phones to make sure they hadn’t slept through the end of March.

“Feels like they were a few days early on the press release,” Global Nomad said in the comments.

“Bit early for an April Fool!” concurred Keith on Facebook, a theme that was also picked up by Jon on Instagram, who advised his fellow cyclists to “check the date”.

Others weren’t impressed with the bike’s looks, with wedgey describing the Sirrus Carbon as a “monstrosity”, while Huey described the frame as “URT [Unified Rear Triangle] reinvented”. Well, the nineties are all the rage at the minute…

“Innovative means ‘wait five years for them to start breaking’, by which time this frame type will have disappeared,” said wtjs, with Garry adding: “Sod that. looks like it will break, and you will have trouble finding a bottle/cage that will fit.”

Finally, another Insta user, and big Julian Alaphilippe fan, offered up some “thoughts and prayers to the already overworked Specialized warranty department.”

So, looks like the new Compliance Junction can’t yet be described as a hit. But at least they’ve upped the ante for Saturday anyway...

Now, where did I put my L-shaped cranks?