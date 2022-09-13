Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Live blog

Norwich bike rackgate: Council says bike racks closed so cyclists don’t damage floral tributes; Team owner threatens UCI with legal action over WorldTour relegation battle; Mark Beaumont to attempt to regain North Coast 500 record + more on the live blog

It’s Tuesday and Ryan Mallon is back behind the keyboard for the all-important second live blog of the week
Tue, Sep 13, 2022 09:59
17
Norwich bike rackgate: Council says bike racks closed so cyclists don’t damage floral tributes; Team owner threatens UCI with legal action over WorldTour relegation battle; Mark Beaumont to attempt to regain North Coast 500 record + more on the live blogNorwich bike rack sign during royal proclamation 2022 - Terry Gilbert
11:32
Bizarre anti-cycling Facebook comments, royal edition

Perhaps the originator of this frankly inexplicable comment would prefer if the cycle lanes were simply replaced by lines of portaloos?

Anyway, the below reply proves that there’s always a photo for everything:

10:51
Around the World in 80 Days by Mark Beaumont 3 Copyright Johnny Swanepoel.jpg
Mark Beaumont to attempt to win back North Coast 500 record

Around-the-world Guinness World Record holder Mark Beaumont is aiming to regain another of his long-distance cycling records – by taking on the iconic North Coast 500 route in the Scottish Highlands in two weeks’ time.

The current record for the NC500 was set last year by Robbie Mitchell, who completed the 516-mile trek in a staggering 29 hours, five minutes and 42 seconds, raising money for the Edinburgh Sutherland Association in the process.

Mitchell smashed Josh Quigley’s previous record of 31 hours, 19 minutes and eight seconds by more than two hours, and was six hours faster than the time set by Beaumont when he broke the record in 2015.

> Robbie Mitchell smashes NC500 record by more than two hours

Now, Beaumont is looking to regain his title on what the Edinburgh-based rider describes as “my favourite endurance route in the UK”.

“It’s a stunning part of Scotland and it’s incredibly difficult,” he told the Scotsman.

“I’m not going into it thinking I can just crack that and get the record back. I want to do things where it’s hard enough for the outcome to be unknown.

Mark Beaumont (taken from North Coast 500 video).jpg

Beaumont during his last NC500 attempt, in 2015

“I like things which are just out of reach and you’ve really got to put everything on the table in terms of performance and logistics to be able to do it.”

Beaumont, who will take on the challenge on an Argon 18 TT bike and accompanied by a GCN+ documentary crew, says the toughest part of the route will be the “absolutely stunning but brutal” section between Lochinver and Durness in the north west.

“Everyone talks about the Bealach na Ba, one of the most fearsome climbs in the UK – otherwise known as the Applecross pass – but it is just 600m up and 600m down,” he says.

"It’s a long, gradual climb so it’s not that scary for a professional athlete. You just push up it.

“The roads further north are nowhere near as impressive in terms of climbing mountains, but they’re just constantly steep inclines and declines.

"You can never hold a pace or stay in a gear for longer than a minute. It’s just unrelenting.”

The endurance rider continues: “I’ve watched in awe and with interest as the record I set in 2015 has been broken time and time again.

“I love seeing that – where people take something I have been involved in and raise it to the next level.

“I’ve always loved the broadcasting element. It’s equally as important as the record breaking because you can leverage that personal ambition to inspire people to explore Scotland, get out on their bikes and push for their own dreams.

“That’s a big motivation for me – and hopefully we can break the record and tell an inspiring story.”

10:03
Chris Froome Tour de France 2022 (ASO / Pauline Ballet)
“Relegation is death”: Israel Premier Tech owner threatens UCI with legal action over WorldTour relegation battle… and even jokes he’ll set up his own Tour de France

Ah, the WorldTour relegation battle. The UCI’s controversial and rather confusing attempt to soccer-ify professional cycling – by basically adding even more jeopardy to the sport’s already fragile sponsor-focused economic model – hasn’t gone down too well with those at the bottom of the pile, who are now facing the prospect of a precarious financial future outside of cycling’s elite level.

One of those increasingly nervous team owners in Israel Premier Tech’s Sylvan Adams, the winner of the points race at the 2015 UCI Masters track worlds, who believes that the new promotion and relegation system will ‘destroy’ pro cycling.

Introduced by the UCI in 2018, the new system will take into account the accumulated end-of-season points rankings during the past three years when issuing WorldTour licences for 2023. A WorldTour licence guarantees teams invites to the most prestigious top-tier races, including – of course – the Tour de France, which in turn guarantees the most exposure for sponsors and equipment suppliers.

While most squads appeared to take little notice of this seismic change to the way elite cycling is structured for much of the past three Covid-impacted years, 2022 has witnessed a number of increasingly desperate attempts to stay above the red line, with its potentially cataclysmic economic outcomes.

> “The UCI has put everyone between a rock and a hard place”: 2018 world champion Alejandro Valverde blocked from racing for Spain at Wollongong Worlds

Some teams have been accused of ‘gaming the system’ throughout the 2022 season by sending their riders to smaller, less prestigious one-day races that – critically – carry more valuable UCI points than single stages or minor GC placings in traditionally more important stage races (another kink in the UCI’s ranking system that has drawn the ire of sweating team owners).

The looming threat of relegation has prompted various squads, including Movistar, to ban their riders from travelling to the upcoming world road race championships in Australia, where the prospect of jetlag could scupper the team’s hopes of picking up points during the closing stages of the season.

Movistar riders at the AJ Bell Tour of Britain - Credit SWpix.com_.JPG

SWpix.com

The spate of Covid positives at the recent Vuelta a España also led to the withdrawal of top-ten contender Simon Yates, the leader of the relegation-threatened BikeExchange-Jayco squad, who were banking on the British rider’s points in Spain to help save them from the drop.

Israel Premier Tech’s Adams is one of many critics of the UCI’s system to point to Covid – and its clear impact on the outcome of races – as the primary reason to postpone, or at least alter, the governing body’s plans for 2023.

Adams, whose team is the most likely to fall victim to the dreaded trapdoor after a barren few years reliant upon aging big names on even bigger salaries, believes that the pandemic necessitates a ‘force majeure’, a legal concept which frees both parties to a contract from an obligation if an extraordinary event prevents one or both parties from performing.

“A world pandemic is the definition of ‘force majeure,'” the billionaire real estate developer told VeloNews.

“And there’s been a pandemic during the full three years of the relegation process. If it was just the first season, OK, maybe, but we’ve been hit more this year by it than in 2020.”

Sylvan Adams (wikimedia commons/ Creative Commons Attribution 2.0 Generic/ Matty Stern US Embassy Jerusalem)

Adams says that the UCI should expand the WorldTour from 18 to 20 teams for 2023, allowing Arkéa-Samsic and Alpecin-Deceuninck to move up, while enabling all current WT squads to retain their topflight status (while also reducing the Tour de France’s wild card slots to two from four).

If not, the Israel Premier Tech co-owner says he may have to pursue the matter in the courts.

“Who is hurt by this idea of going to 20 teams? Nobody.

“Relegation is death. It doesn’t matter which of the two teams end up being relegated. It’s an existential problem.

“Why are we destroying rather than building? It’s as simple as that. I hope that common sense prevails.

“To threaten our team and the other teams with this relegation, it’s just so harmful, and I don’t see the purpose of it.

“I don’t see what’s to be gained. We have 20, maybe 21 teams who have the budget to be WorldTour. Other sports encourage expansion. This is destructive.”

2022 tdf stage 16 hugo houle israel Zac Williams / SwPix.com

Zac Williams/SwPix.com

The 63-year-old, who also joked that he may have to set up a 'rival' Tour de France if his team is denied an invite to the sport's biggest event, continued: “I am still hopeful that we will still end up on the right side of relegation, although it’s looking worse and worse. Even if we did, I don’t want to see those other teams disappear.

“I don’t want to see the end of Movistar, EF, or Bike Exchange. Why?

“And if I lose, I am going to take them to court. If I lose my sponsors and it costs me millions, somebody has to make me whole. If I show that they do not apply the rules consistently, I think I have a very good case.

“I am claiming ‘force majeure'. I know why we are struggling for points this year, it’s because of the pandemic. We’ve lived through strange times. I loathe litigation. Nobody wins in litigation, only lawyers win. If they put me in this situation of causing terrible damage, I will explore all of my options.

“I’m an optimist,” he concluded. “There’s no trouble that’s worse than relegation. Relegation is destruction.”

As the 2022 season begins to wane and in the midst of growing concerns, such as those voiced by Adams this week, about the impact of relegation on some of cycling’s longest standing teams, the UCI double downed on its commitment to the new licence-granting system last week.

The governing body pointed out that cycling’s major stakeholders all agreed to the structural change in 2018, and also noted that agreement was reached at the end of 2020 to include the rankings for that first Covid-affected season as part of the overall promotion and relegation tallies.

09:34
‘But look at all the empty bike lanes!’
08:01
Norwich bike rack during royal proclamation 2022 - Terry Gilbert
Norwich bike rackgate: Council alters controversial notices and says bike racks have been closed so cyclists don’t damage floral tributes

Just when you thought it was safe to browse the internet without hearing about a bike rack in Norwich…

Following yesterday’s lengthy (some might say interminable) discussion on the live blog about the rights and wrongs of the decision to put two bike racks located at Norwich City Hall out of action for the entire 12-day ‘royal period of mourning’, Norwich City Council has finally responded to this complex and vexing issue that has, quite rightly, dominated the national news cycle over the past 24 hours.

Norwich bike rack sign during royal proclamation 2022 - Terry Gilbert

While the original signs simply warned cyclists that their bikes would be removed from the cycle racks at the City Hall if left there anytime between last Friday and next Wednesday, new notices have gone up clarifying that the racks are closed “as floral tributes are being laid in the area” (one of the altered signs was spotted yesterday by road.cc reader and roving reporter Terry).

Also, just as Terry noted in his eyewitness report for the blog, a second rack has been closed to enable part of the footpath to be roped off in anticipation for the queues of royal mourners wishing to sign the council’s book of condolences.

Norwich bike rack rear side during royal proclamation 2022 - Terry Gilbert

Responding to the online confusion surrounding the closed bike racks, a spokesperson for Norwich City Council said: “As part of our careful and respectful response to the passing of Queen Elizabeth II we have closed one cycle rack outside City Hall which is within the designated area where people can lay their floral tributes.

“The sign is in place to help ensure the flowers that people have so carefully laid in place to pay tribute to the Queen aren’t damaged by people accessing their bicycles.

“Similarly, a second bike rack outside City Hall is also closed as this is in the area where people queue to sign the book of condolence to the Queen. All other cycle racks in the city remain open, including those just a few feet away from City Hall.

“To clear up any misunderstanding, we’ve replaced the signs with new ones to make things a little clearer.”

Well, that’s that cleared up then. But don’t worry, we’ve still got eight days to go…

Ryan Mallon

Ryan joined road.cc as a news writer in December 2021. He has written about cycling and some ball-centric sports for various websites, newspapers, magazines and radio. Before returning to writing about cycling full-time, he completed a PhD in History and published a book and numerous academic articles on religion and politics in Victorian Britain and Ireland (though he remained committed to boring his university colleagues and students with endless cycling trivia). He can be found riding his bike very slowly through the Dromara Hills of Co. Down.

Latest Comments

 