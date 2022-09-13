Norwich bike rackgate: Council says bike racks closed so cyclists don’t damage floral tributes; Team owner threatens UCI with legal action over WorldTour relegation battle; Mark Beaumont to attempt to regain North Coast 500 record + more on the live blog

Ah, the WorldTour relegation battle. The UCI’s controversial and rather confusing attempt to soccer-ify professional cycling – by basically adding even more jeopardy to the sport’s already fragile sponsor-focused economic model – hasn’t gone down too well with those at the bottom of the pile, who are now facing the prospect of a precarious financial future outside of cycling’s elite level.

One of those increasingly nervous team owners in Israel Premier Tech’s Sylvan Adams, the winner of the points race at the 2015 UCI Masters track worlds, who believes that the new promotion and relegation system will ‘destroy’ pro cycling.

Introduced by the UCI in 2018, the new system will take into account the accumulated end-of-season points rankings during the past three years when issuing WorldTour licences for 2023. A WorldTour licence guarantees teams invites to the most prestigious top-tier races, including – of course – the Tour de France, which in turn guarantees the most exposure for sponsors and equipment suppliers.

While most squads appeared to take little notice of this seismic change to the way elite cycling is structured for much of the past three Covid-impacted years, 2022 has witnessed a number of increasingly desperate attempts to stay above the red line, with its potentially cataclysmic economic outcomes.

> “The UCI has put everyone between a rock and a hard place”: 2018 world champion Alejandro Valverde blocked from racing for Spain at Wollongong Worlds

Some teams have been accused of ‘gaming the system’ throughout the 2022 season by sending their riders to smaller, less prestigious one-day races that – critically – carry more valuable UCI points than single stages or minor GC placings in traditionally more important stage races (another kink in the UCI’s ranking system that has drawn the ire of sweating team owners).

The looming threat of relegation has prompted various squads, including Movistar, to ban their riders from travelling to the upcoming world road race championships in Australia, where the prospect of jetlag could scupper the team’s hopes of picking up points during the closing stages of the season.

SWpix.com

The spate of Covid positives at the recent Vuelta a España also led to the withdrawal of top-ten contender Simon Yates, the leader of the relegation-threatened BikeExchange-Jayco squad, who were banking on the British rider’s points in Spain to help save them from the drop.

Israel Premier Tech’s Adams is one of many critics of the UCI’s system to point to Covid – and its clear impact on the outcome of races – as the primary reason to postpone, or at least alter, the governing body’s plans for 2023.

Adams, whose team is the most likely to fall victim to the dreaded trapdoor after a barren few years reliant upon aging big names on even bigger salaries, believes that the pandemic necessitates a ‘force majeure’, a legal concept which frees both parties to a contract from an obligation if an extraordinary event prevents one or both parties from performing.

“A world pandemic is the definition of ‘force majeure,'” the billionaire real estate developer told VeloNews.

“And there’s been a pandemic during the full three years of the relegation process. If it was just the first season, OK, maybe, but we’ve been hit more this year by it than in 2020.”

Adams says that the UCI should expand the WorldTour from 18 to 20 teams for 2023, allowing Arkéa-Samsic and Alpecin-Deceuninck to move up, while enabling all current WT squads to retain their topflight status (while also reducing the Tour de France’s wild card slots to two from four).

If not, the Israel Premier Tech co-owner says he may have to pursue the matter in the courts.

“Who is hurt by this idea of going to 20 teams? Nobody.

“Relegation is death. It doesn’t matter which of the two teams end up being relegated. It’s an existential problem.

“Why are we destroying rather than building? It’s as simple as that. I hope that common sense prevails.

“To threaten our team and the other teams with this relegation, it’s just so harmful, and I don’t see the purpose of it.

“I don’t see what’s to be gained. We have 20, maybe 21 teams who have the budget to be WorldTour. Other sports encourage expansion. This is destructive.”

Zac Williams/SwPix.com

The 63-year-old, who also joked that he may have to set up a 'rival' Tour de France if his team is denied an invite to the sport's biggest event, continued: “I am still hopeful that we will still end up on the right side of relegation, although it’s looking worse and worse. Even if we did, I don’t want to see those other teams disappear.

“I don’t want to see the end of Movistar, EF, or Bike Exchange. Why?

“And if I lose, I am going to take them to court. If I lose my sponsors and it costs me millions, somebody has to make me whole. If I show that they do not apply the rules consistently, I think I have a very good case.

“I am claiming ‘force majeure'. I know why we are struggling for points this year, it’s because of the pandemic. We’ve lived through strange times. I loathe litigation. Nobody wins in litigation, only lawyers win. If they put me in this situation of causing terrible damage, I will explore all of my options.

“I’m an optimist,” he concluded. “There’s no trouble that’s worse than relegation. Relegation is destruction.”

As the 2022 season begins to wane and in the midst of growing concerns, such as those voiced by Adams this week, about the impact of relegation on some of cycling’s longest standing teams, the UCI double downed on its commitment to the new licence-granting system last week.

The governing body pointed out that cycling’s major stakeholders all agreed to the structural change in 2018, and also noted that agreement was reached at the end of 2020 to include the rankings for that first Covid-affected season as part of the overall promotion and relegation tallies.