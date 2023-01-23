Remco Evenepoel blasts “hectic and dangerous” sprint finish; Anti-LTN writer claims ‘Lycra Lobby’ is “waging war against cars”; Cyclist films driver inhaling laughing gas, using phone; Max Richeze “disappointed” in Mark Cavendish + more on the live blog

Well, that didn’t take long…

The 2023 road racing season is barely out of nappies and – after James Knox’s controversial disqualification from the Tour Down Under last week for some post-concussion protocol team car drafting, and the lines of parked cars that marred the same stage’s finale – professional cycling has already moved on to its third self-inflicted safety scandal of the year.

BAM! Sam Bennett won the opening stage of @vueltasanjuanok , beating Morkov and Nizzolo after a perfect leadout by Danny van Poppel. 👌 It was pretty difficult to watch this dangerous finale and there still are like 5 bunch sprints left... #VueltaSJ2023 pic.twitter.com/3qzFaOZUTv — Mihai Simion (@faustocoppi60) January 22, 2023

During last night’s opening stage of the Vuelta a San Juan in Argentina, one of the traditional South American season curtain raisers, which has certainly attracted a stellar field this year, the final few kilometres were sketchy, to say the least.

As world champion Remco Evenepoel, working for his Soudal-Quick Step sprinter Fabio Jakobsen, led the peloton into the last kilometre in San Juan at typical Remco warp speed, the peloton was forced to split in two as it passed a central reservation.

While the race organisers apparently assumed that all of the riders would stick to the right-hand side of the road (and indeed placed the flamme rouge in such a position to indicate that was indeed the case), Remco and a few others stayed to the left, effectively scuppering Jakobsen’s chances of the victory.

Several spectators, it seems, also expected the peloton to hog the right lane, and duly stood slap bang in the middle of the road, forcing riders to dodge them as they battled for position at over 60km/h.

#VueltaSJ2023 Isletas sin conos ni personas de la organización avisando. Muy peligroso. @UCI_cycling pic.twitter.com/C69oim4r42 — Iñigo Zubeldia (@Inigo_Zubeldia) January 23, 2023

I’ll admit, I was watching it through my fingers.

Fortunately, the crudely planned finish produced no major crashes (those happened earlier), while Bora-Hansgrohe’s Sam Bennett took full advantage of the confusion to secure a redemptive first win of the season after a difficult 2022.

(Not that we could see much of the actual sprint mind you, thanks to the questionable camera positions. Poor Carlton and Brian…)

🇧🇪 Remco Evenepoel after the extremely hectic final in #VueltaSJ2023. 🗣️ “It was hectic and dangerous. I almost crashed against a woman. It shouldn’t be possible to cross the road 1.2km from the finish. It was maybe an unacceptable finish.” pic.twitter.com/mdN1kKevJW — Domestique (@Domestique___) January 23, 2023

Nevertheless, many riders weren’t happy with the baffling route design, including world champion Evenepoel, who blasted the finish as “unacceptable”.

“It was hectic and dangerous. I almost hit a woman, I think,” the 22-year-old, who won the Vuelta a San Juan back in 2020, told Sporza at the finish.

“As Michael Mørkøv said, it should not be allowed that there is still such an open stretch at 1.2 kilometres from the finish, where you do not know where to ride and where people are still crossing.

“It’s a pity, because we were perfect at that point and Fabio [Jakobsen] couldn’t sprint due to miscommunication about left or right. It was perhaps an unacceptable final kilometre.”

🇦🇷 #VueltaSJ2023 Remco Evenepoel ha discutido con Dirección de carrera al terminar la etapa porque casi atropella a una mujer. No me extraña 😠 Vaya circo de final de etapa ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/BriqI9cRQe — Isma Álvarez Cycling (@CyclingIsma) January 23, 2023

The world champion also said that he approached the race organisers after the stage to state the peloton’s case.

“I wanted to know if everyone would get the same time because it was a weird situation,” he said.

“I was not panicked, but I was shocked by the crossing people. A lead-out is without thinking, clearing your mind and accelerating. I was a bit upset and I wanted to ask if everything was okay. Lessons should be learned from this.”

Don’t hold your breath Remco…