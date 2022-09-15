“Attack, attack!”: Wout van Aert and Co cheer on Australian junior racers; Police investigate Jumbo motocross sponsorship fraud – cycling team ‘not involved’; Connor Swift to join Ineos + more on the live blog

Former British road race champion Connor Swift is set to join forces with his cousin Ben in 2023, after penning a two-year deal with the Ineos Grenadiers.

The 26-year-old Yorkshireman has made his name in recent years riding for French second-tier squad Arkéa–Samsic. After winning the British champs as a 22-year-old in 2018, Swift turned pro with Arkéa the following year, developing into a strong and versatile rider.

In 2021 he won the tough Tro-Bro Léon one-day race, held over ribbons of Breton farm tracks and often described as a mini-Paris-Roubaix, and the overall classification at the five-stage Tour Poitou-Charentes.

He has also earned a reputation as a valuable stage race bodyguard for Nairo Quintana on flat stages and in crosswinds, riding the last three Tours de France in support of the diminutive Colombian.

Swift’s move to Ineos in 2023 will see him stepping up to WorldTour level for the first time in his career.

“I am super excited to be joining the INEOS Grenadiers,” he said. “The way the team is evolving at the minute, with the next wave of young guys coming through and the dynamic approach to racing, is really refreshing and it will be special to be a part of the journey.

“This is a team I have always looked up to with many riders who have inspired me. To be pulling on that Ineos jersey next season, taking that step up and getting stuck into the races with these guys is something I am really looking forward to.”

The British squad’s deputy team principal Rod Ellingworth said: “It’s great to have Connor join the Grenadiers at such a critical point in his development. He’s already shown his talent in some big races, so he’ll add significant depth to the team and I am confident he’ll be an excellent fit for the team and our ambitions for the future.

“His path to this point of his career has been a consistent progression and if he maintains that upward trajectory then I have no doubt that we will see some great racing from him.”