Live blog

“Attack, attack!”: Wout van Aert and Co cheer on Australian junior racers; Police investigate Jumbo motocross sponsorship fraud – cycling team ‘not involved’; Connor Swift to join Ineos + more on the live blog

Nearly there… The longest week in human history is slowly drawing to a close and Ryan Mallon is in the hot seat for Thursday’s edition of the live blog
Thu, Sep 15, 2022 09:32
“Attack, attack!”: Wout van Aert and Co cheer on Australian junior racers; Police investigate Jumbo motocross sponsorship fraud – cycling team ‘not involved’; Connor Swift to join Ineos + more on the live blogBelgian team cheer on Australian race (Twitter - velokicks)
11:50
Ethan Vernon’s expanding his wardrobe nicely at the Tour of Slovakia

Two days, two stage wins and three jerseys. Not a bad start at all for the precocious Quick Step-Alpha Vinyl rider…

11:17
British Cycling: “We’re sorry – we got this one wrong”

Read our full story on British Cycling’s latest Mea Culpa here:

> “We’re sorry – we got this one wrong”: British Cycling apologises for advising cyclists not to ride their bikes during state funeral

10:31
road.cc at the races

While it’s nice and sunny here in Co. Down, road.cc’s own Simon MacMichael is currently braving grey skies and some light showers over in Pisa, as he awaits the arrival of the Coppa Sabatini one-day race (I know, poor fella).

Coppa Sabatini (credit - Simon MacMichael)

Simon, who was also spotted milling around the buses at yesterday’s Giro della Toscana, has managed to nab himself a perfect spot on the picturesque – and extremely steep and narrow – climb through the hill-top town of Peccioli, where he’ll be able to watch the likes of Egan Bernal, Esteban Chaves and Emanuel Buchmann slog up the ten percent slopes six times from the comfort of his café chair…

Coppa Sabatini, cafe view (credit - Simon MacMichael)

It’s a tough life, eh?

09:57
Ironic Twitter comment of the morning

Ah, drivers and their many brains…

09:44
Connor Swift, 2021 British national road race championships (Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com)
Connor Swift to join Ineos Grenadiers for 2023

Former British road race champion Connor Swift is set to join forces with his cousin Ben in 2023, after penning a two-year deal with the Ineos Grenadiers.

The 26-year-old Yorkshireman has made his name in recent years riding for French second-tier squad Arkéa–Samsic. After winning the British champs as a 22-year-old in 2018, Swift turned pro with Arkéa the following year, developing into a strong and versatile rider.

In 2021 he won the tough Tro-Bro Léon one-day race, held over ribbons of Breton farm tracks and often described as a mini-Paris-Roubaix, and the overall classification at the five-stage Tour Poitou-Charentes.

He has also earned a reputation as a valuable stage race bodyguard for Nairo Quintana on flat stages and in crosswinds, riding the last three Tours de France in support of the diminutive Colombian.

Swift’s move to Ineos in 2023 will see him stepping up to WorldTour level for the first time in his career.

“I am super excited to be joining the INEOS Grenadiers,” he said. “The way the team is evolving at the minute, with the next wave of young guys coming through and the dynamic approach to racing, is really refreshing and it will be special to be a part of the journey.

“This is a team I have always looked up to with many riders who have inspired me. To be pulling on that Ineos jersey next season, taking that step up and getting stuck into the races with these guys is something I am really looking forward to.”

The British squad’s deputy team principal Rod Ellingworth said: “It’s great to have Connor join the Grenadiers at such a critical point in his development. He’s already shown his talent in some big races, so he’ll add significant depth to the team and I am confident he’ll be an excellent fit for the team and our ambitions for the future.

“His path to this point of his career has been a consistent progression and if he maintains that upward trajectory then I have no doubt that we will see some great racing from him.”

09:27
Jumbo-Visma, stage 21 of the 2022 Tour de France (A.S.O., Pauline Ballet)
Jumbo distances itself from CEO in wake of money-laundering investigation concerning motorsports sponsorship – though cycling team believed not to be involved

Dutch supermarket chain Jumbo has distanced itself from CEO Frits van Eerd after his house was raided in relation to a large-scale investigation into money laundering and fraud which revolves around, among other things, sponsorship contracts in motorsport.

Jumbo is the co-title sponsor of this year’s Tour de France winning men’s team Jumbo-Visma, as well as the Marianne Vos-led women’s team and a development squad, with their trademark yellow and black colours becoming a mainstay of the pro peloton since they invested in the Dutch team formerly known as Rabobank in 2014.

The company also has sponsorship deals across a range of sports, including speed skating and motocross.

On Tuesday’s live blog we reported that the house of Jumbo’s CEO, Frits van Eerd, was raided by Dutch police and the Fiscal Intelligence and Investigation Service (FIOD) as part of an investigation into money laundering and fraud, with several arrests made across the Netherlands.

In a press release, the Public Prosecution Service said: “This laundering was done through real estate transactions, car trading, unexplained cash deposits, and motocross sponsorship contracts. In addition, there is a suspicion of VAT fraud in the car trade.”

Jumbo has distanced itself from the investigation, which it says “does not focus” on the company. “However, questions are being asked to Frits van Eerd in the context of the investigation,” a spokesperson said.

Jumbo-Visma is yet to respond to this week’s raids, though it is currently believed that the cycling team is not involved in the investigation.

07:42
“Attack, attack! There are two guys up the road”: Wout van Aert and Co cheer on the peloton at the Australian junior championships

Picture this – you’re 16-years-old, racing in the junior national road championships, a race you’ve travelled hundred of miles for, and one you’ve been building towards all year while training on local roads and racing against grizzled club veterans.

The going’s tough, you’re struggling to hang on to the wheels in the fast-moving bunch. But then, from the side of what appeared at first to be a long, straight, empty road, you hear the faintly Flemish sound of encouragement, willing you onwards, inspiring you to attack.

When you look to your right, you realise the cheers are coming from none other than half of the Belgian elite men’s team: Wout van Aert, Yves Lampaert, Jasper Stuyven and Stan Dewulf, who share ten Tour de France stage wins and ten major classics between them.

Well, that was the sight which greeted the best of Australia’s teenage talent earlier today, as they competed in the road race event at AusCycling’s Masters and Junior Road National Championships.

The road race championships are being held in Marshall Mount, about 20km south of Wollongong, the site of next week’s road world championships where Van Aert and Co will be aiming to take the rainbow stripes back to Belgium.

And while they’re getting acclimatised to the Aussie roads and conditions, Wout, Jasper and the boys took some time out of their worlds build-up – and celebrating WVA’s 28th birthday today – to inspire the next generation of promising U15 and U17 boys and girls.

After all, we’re all just cycling fans at the end of the day…

Though, judging by his demanding instructions from the side of the road, God help his riders if Yves Lampaert ever decides to become a DS when he retires…

Ryan Mallon

Ryan joined road.cc as a news writer in December 2021. He has written about cycling and some ball-centric sports for various websites, newspapers, magazines and radio. Before returning to writing about cycling full-time, he completed a PhD in History and published a book and numerous academic articles on religion and politics in Victorian Britain and Ireland (though he remained committed to boring his university colleagues and students with endless cycling trivia). He can be found riding his bike very slowly through the Dromara Hills of Co. Down.

