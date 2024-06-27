“This is why we ride in primary position”: “Impatient” driver tries to pass mum and daughter cycling with oncoming traffic; When Jeremy Vine met Greg James; Pidcock brushes off Ineos Tour de France rivalry as “Netflix drama” + more on the live blog

There are a lots of jobs I wouldn’t envy in this world, and one of them is surely those managing the Ineos Grenadiers squad. The British team finds itself in a weird, precarious spot — going into the Tour with 2019 winner Egan Bernal, 2018 winner Geraint Thomas, the young promising stage racer Carlos Rodriguez, as well as the talented all-rounder Tom Pidcock.
And of course, where there’s even a whiff of competition, you know that Netflix is going to squeeze every last drop and then some more out of that bag. In the streaming platform’s latest foray into cycling documentaries, the Tour de France: Unchained, now in its second season, Ineos was portrayed as a team made up of riders not getting along with each other and having bad blood.
And that’s not sat well with the 24-year-old Tom Pidcock, who in the Netflix show was shown to defy team orders during the 2023 Tour de France and ride his own race, only to suffer in the third week, leading to suggestions of an internal Pidcock-Rodriguez rivalry.
> “Is Tom Pidcock wasting his talent and time racing off-road?” asks former Vuelta winner – after British star dominates mountain bike races a week before Tour de France starts
“I was portrayed as the bad guy…,” Pidcock said, adding that he had not seen the Netflix episode. “It just makes a drama you know and it's not even in chronological order. But at the end of the day, we're racing.
"At the start of the [2023] Tour, me and Carlos were both going for GC. Then at some point, someone comes out on top, and they're the person who's the leader at that point. And that was Carlos. So, it's just a drama. It probably made a good episode, but I was the bad guy. Whatever…”
Rodriguez also dismissed any talks of bad blood between the two, reports Cyclingnews. He said: “Unfortunately they wanted to make it entertaining. Maybe they even put some things out of context to create more audience but the relationship between Tom and me is good.
“I hope this year Netflix isn’t about us anymore. It’s not about us fighting or anything,” he added. “The feeling in training racing is better than last year and the year before. That's why I feel that I made the state step forward. But we'll find out during the race. I will give my best and try to do everything I can to try to beat them.”
Meanwhile, at least one Ineos rider has cleared up that he won’t be going for the GC, and that Geraint Thomas, fresh off riding the Giro. Speaking on his and his teammate and fellow Welshman Luke Rowe’s podcast Watts Occurring, he said: “I think I’ll be there to help Carlos.
“I think he’s all guns blazing for this. And yeah, [I’ll] just look for a stage at some point. But mainly there for the team. I’m not going to sit up and lose minutes straight away, but no stress, just get into the race and see how I am.”
Add new comment
11 comments
If we're assuming it's a disease, it's quite possible for it to be endemic in the US and the UK.
Is CyclingMikey wasting his time?
It would seem there may be a staffing issue at Marlowe House, which may account for the lack of communication to Mikey regarding final results of a report.
However, over recent months, Mikey has been reporting that he has not received any notification whatsoever.
He is reporting an alleged offence to the Police for which he may required to attend court. If the Police have issued an NIP to the registered keeper, should Mikey be informed of this?
Over the last year, I have been wondering whether there has been 'rationing' of Police action? Not enough resources to pursue the prosecutions, and perhaps even 'rationing' of action taken regarding reports from individuals, such as Mikey, who submit many reports?
The same 'rationing' was imposed on some "Traffic Watch" groups, volunteers who record speeding drivers, because they were catching too many speeding drivers. There was a TV News report on this about 6 years ago.
To conclude: Sorry Mikey, I have little confidence these drivers are being prosecuted. Most likely a warning letter as in the case involving cyclist Dave Clifton, where the phone driver received a warning letter, the cyclist and NIP!!!
Absolutely not a waste of time.
Resources "should" be allocated based on need.
If the volume of reports from CyclingMikey and others indicate a serious problem then the authorities should put the resource in place to deal with it.
I believe CyclingMikey is now concentrating on phone use as that is basically a slam dunk based on the tightening of the rules in the updated highway code.
If the evidence is clear then the police are likely to run with the report (NIP/FPN/court) as those are the cases that are most likely to result in a usefull outcome compared to other types of bad driving.
With regards to the lack of response from the Met police, it is a resource issue.
In the past we used to get a response/update on pretty much every report that the Met police actioned.
My assumption is they have been told to now only inform the reporting party if they are needed to attend court as a witness.
Though given what we can assume to be the arduous process for the staff members to deal with each report, I don't get why a short email update about NIP/FPN result has been removed given it will take a relatively short time.
Also, per a recent point made by CyclingMikey:
The majority of dangerous driving reports come from other drivers, not cyclists.
As you stated in your 2nd to last para., if the Police are pursuing a driver with an NIP, then emailing the witness/reporter is a quick and simple task, alerts the witness of possible further involvement, aswell as giving the witness the satisfaction that action is being taken. But this isn't happening!
As Mikey is now nationally/internationally renowned, if there is one person the Police should keep FULLY informed to maximize publicity for road safety, it is him.
Why isn't this happening???
I honestly don't know.
True, if CyclingMikey can let His viewers (and especially His critics) know that the police are definitively taking action in each case, it would be massively helpfull to the cause.
And encourage others to do also start reporting.
My only assumed reasons for the police/authorities now not providing proper updates is to discourage us from reporting to ease their workload and to not take too many drivers off the roads.
Tax reciepts from private vehicle ownership and use are worth a lot to HMRC.
But thats just the cynic in me talking...
USA, spearated cycle infructucture is great, but like motorways for motor vehicles; it's never going to be the only road you use, so driver behavior must to be made to improve.
Yes, but the question is "how". There are some practical solutions (which are a mix of measures including engineering, route planning, psychology and enforcement)
Also you might find this interesting:
https://www.aviewfromthecyclepath.com/2012/04/100-segregation-of-bikes-a...
Can I ask for an opinion?
Riding into work this morning along the side of Victoria Square in Clifton, Bristol. Was close passed by a driver in some sort of what used to be called a hot hatch (who immediately had to brake because an SUV was coming towards us and he couldn't fit through).
Reached this junction - https://maps.app.goo.gl/EQZuRe3K2pni4jje8
The car was waiting right over toward the right hand side of the lane, right up against the centre-line. No indicators being used.
I presumed he was turning right since there was such a wide gap toward the left as the corner angle is pretty wide, and I went into that gap to go left. As I was alongside the car the driver started to move LEFT.
I don't know whether he changed his mind at the last moment or what - the front of the car was actually pointing slightly right so he would have really had to yank the steering wheel over to make the move that he did.
Was I really that stupid to assume that a car at the right of a lane, actually pointing slightly right, but not using indicators - was going to go right?
Nope, everything suggests he was going right. If he started to turn left I would just have either let him go or I would have been out and gone by the time he joined the road. Bit of a non event usually. Drivers do stupid and unexpected things all the time. You just have to keep your wits about you and compensate for them.
No. You have to make assessments. But some will give misleading or incorrect signals and i try to remember that my assessments of likely behaviour are not binding on others!
I try to be aware where I'm unclear what others might do and wait a moment or two to see if the picture gets clearer. Perhaps "no turn signal" might suggest that? I'm not sure I'd haven't done differently in the moment though.
Assume Nothing - Expect the Unexpected
One example: If i were waiting to turn right at the junction pictured, and a car was approaching me from the right with the left indicator in use, I wait until I know that car is actually turning left into Lansdowne Rd before emerging.