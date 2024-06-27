“This is why we ride in primary position”: “Impatient” driver tries to pass mum and daughter cycling with oncoming traffic; When Jeremy Vine met Greg James; Pidcock brushes off Ineos Tour de France rivalry as “Netflix drama” + more on the live blog

We know how things are for cyclists for over in the States, but every once in a while, I get a harsh reality check. This time around, it came through a mum and daughter riding their Dutch bikes with front carrier and even a cargo bike in the sun — you’d look at the scene and almost be forgiven for thinking that can’t be the US.

Until you hear the rumbling of an oncoming car, before realising that another driver has been tailgating, and even trying to overtake them this whole time.

“This guy was getting ready to pass you with oncoming traffic”, says Nicole to her daughter cycling behind her. Another driver makes their way from the other side, as the cyclists then hold out their left hand to indicate that they are going to make a turn.

But the driver, instead of slotting behind and waiting for the cyclists to turn, once again tries to pass them right when they are about to make a turn, bringing out a “Yooo!” scream from the mum and a really ugly, grating honk from the driver as a response.

Just trying to get coffee with my daughter on her last day in town when this impatient driver tries to pass us with oncoming traffic and then again when we’re signaling a left turn. This is why we ride in primary position. We’re not moving over if it’s unsafe to pass! pic.twitter.com/yOSvmE9Fjb — Fietser Nicole (@GoingDutchDEN) June 25, 2024

“Just trying to get coffee with my daughter on her last day in town when this impatient driver tries to pass us with oncoming traffic and then again when we’re signalling a left turn. This is why we ride in primary position. We’re not moving over if it’s unsafe to pass!” wrote Nicole, who lives in Denver and describes herself as “transportation cyclist, crossing guard and proponent of compact urbanism”.

If I were you, I would stay off the Twitter comments to the video, but as we like to say to cheer ourselves, it wasn’t all doom and gloom, with several cyclists coming out and batting for the pair.

“This is as clear bad driving as you’ll see. No dispute - 100% driver is the problem. The replies tell you that a huge number of drivers don’t understand that, and will consider this justification for their moaning about cyclists. A pitiful state of affairs.”

“A thread in which tons of people who've clearly never travelled in anything other than a car in their entire adult lives argue that a mother and daughter should get the hell out of the way so they can go as quick as possible down a quiet residential street.”

“The replies to this are INSANE. Seems like hardly anyone is trained well enough to be driving any type of car on the roads. Zero patience and ignorance behind a wheel is deadly. That’s why people are killed or maimed at an alarming rate. Ugh. We need bike/ped infrastructure asap.”

It may not come as a solace, but it might be fair to point out that this sort of driving is not endemic to the USA, with road.cc reporting on plenty of such “impatient” drivers over the years, particularly in our Near Miss of the Day series.

Just yesterday, we reported on two cyclists being squeezed by a campervan driver in a very dangerous move that forced an oncoming driver to almost come to a halt to avoid a collision. It seems that all of us have a long way to go…