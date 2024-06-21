“Like a young Brando”: Chris Froome left out of Tour de France squad, so tries his hand at acting (again) with bizarre “Oscar-worthy” digital wallet ad; Fancy a Sram of whiskey?; England Euros bike jokes; Geoghegan Hart misses Tour + more on the live blog

Chris Froome won’t be spending his July riding around France, desperately trying not to get dropped on the first climb every day, after Israel-Premier Tech opted to leave the four-time winner out of their Tour squad this morning – more on that in a minute – but at least that means he can continue working on his acting skills, without all that unnecessary bike racing distraction.

Because, after trying his hand at weird, viral ASMR parody videos last year (complete with, gasp, disc brake touching), thespian Froomey has made a comeback this week, as part of the 39-year-old’s latest attempt to flog some all-in-one digital wallet by British tech company Curve.

> “Utter rubbish Froomey, sad times”: Cycling fans baffled as Chris Froome advertises digital wallet on Strava with cringe “Cyclists, we’re minimalists” spiel

Just in case you missed Wednesday’s live blog, the seven-time grand tour winner announced on Strava that he had partnered with Curve, in which he has been a long-time investor apparently, and will front their latest campaign for ‘financial wearables’.

(I think that means you can pay for stuff with your wedding ring – cue some outdated 1970s comedy punchlines – but I’m not entirely sure.)

In any case, to help Luddites like me, the Froome doggy dog has decided to release a new – bizarrely silent – social media advert explaining the whole techy concept.

So, if you ever wanted to see four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome mime that he’s got a puncture, before attempting to buy some vastly overpriced spare tubes from a Reform Party member’s ‘Allo ‘Allo!-inspired fantasy version of a French person (oh look, more old-fashioned comedy)… then, amazingly, you’re in luck:

4 yellow jerseys, 2 Olympic medals, and surely an Oscar is on the cards after this performance, right? 🤣 https://t.co/jJNZJGSbNX pic.twitter.com/1u83oCVmRb — Chris Froome (@chrisfroome) June 20, 2024

And while some social media viewers urged Froome to not give up his day job – which, ironically, seems to be the opposite of the message he’s currently receiving from Israel-Premier Tech (what? Too soon?), others were effusive about the future prospects of Chris Froome The Actor and Part-Time Pro Cyclist.

“Academy Award for best Short Film and best male actor,” one fan, who presumably still thinks Froome has a chance of that last Tour stage win, wrote on X.

“A career in Coronation Street awaits!” said another.

“It’s like watching a young Brando,” added Martin, who must have a copy of that deleted scene where the Godfather used a ring to pay for a tube on a mountain near Monaco (although, now I say it…).

Meanwhile, wooks81 added that it was “nice to see Wiggins in the advert”:

You know what, he’s not far away…

“Four yellow jerseys, two Olympic medals, and surely an Oscar is on the cards after this performance, right?” Froome himself asked when posting the video.

However, after all that, it was left to Trevor Ward to speak for all of us with his take on Froomey’s latest non-cycling venture:

“And I still have no idea what it is you’re advertising.”