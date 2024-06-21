Support road.cc

“Like a young Brando”: Chris Froome left out of Tour de France squad, so tries his hand at acting (again) with bizarre “Oscar-worthy” digital wallet ad; Fancy a Sram of whiskey?; England Euros bike jokes; Geoghegan Hart misses Tour + more on the live blog

The Tour de France is fast approaching, England’s biennial footballing meltdown is underway, and Ryan Mallon’s back with more cycling news and views on the Friday live blog – what more could you want on the longest day of the year?
Fri, Jun 21, 2024 09:45
6
“Like a young Brando”: Chris Froome left out of Tour de France squad, so tries his hand at acting (again) with bizarre “Oscar-worthy” digital wallet ad; Fancy a Sram of whiskey?; England Euros bike jokes; Geoghegan Hart misses Tour + more on the live blogChris Froome Curve advert (Chris Froome, X)
12:04
Drunk driver with six empty beer cans in SUV rams two cyclists, before driving over stricken rider, in shocking hit-and-run in Texas

A drink driver with half a dozen empty beer cans in his vehicle who rammed into the back of two cyclists, before using his SUV to run over one of the cyclists as they lay on the ground following the shocking collision, has been arrested and charged in Texas, as cyclists have labelled the incident “attempted murder”.

Driver running into cyclists in Dallas, Texas

11:30
Elisa Longo Borghini wins eighth Italian time trial title – but then loses it almost immediately as Lidl-Trek star relegated for team car driving too closely

It’s safe to say that Elisa Longo Borghini has had her fair share of Italian time trial championships over the years. Since 2014, the Lidl-Trek star has acquired seven green, white, and red skinsuits, often in pretty convincing fashion, too.

So, it was a surprise to see Longo Borghini pushed so hard in yesterday’s national TT in Grosseto, where she finished just 0.95 seconds ahead of FDJ-Suez’s Vittoria Guazzini.

It was even more of a surprise, then, when the race jury spent half an hour after the race deliberating, before deciding that Longo Borghini would be docked 25 seconds and stripped off the win – because her Lidl-Trek team car had followed too closely in her wake during the race, giving her some additional drafting assistance, despite being warned by the commissaires to drop back a number of times.

No wonder Longo Borghini looked baffled as she waited for the organisers to make up their minds…

Elisa Longo Borghini loses Italian TT championship due to team car driving too closely (bici.PRO)

This rare implementation of the UCI’s rule on the distance between the rider and their team car during a TT also has wider repercussions than just the outcome of a national time trial title.

As the new Italian champion in the discipline, 22-year-old Guazzini will also be Italy’s sole women’s time trial representative at the Paris Olympics later this summer.

The price you pay for some dodgy driving, eh?

11:03
I’d like a Sram of Lagavulin, please: Ever looked at your groupset and thought ‘I wonder if you could pour me a dram of whiskey?’ Well, wonder no more…

Now, this is the kind of Friday cycling content we want to see:

I’ll have to ask him what beers he has on eTap…

I’ll get my coat.

10:39
Pogacar drains beer after winning 2023 Amstel Gold (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)
You call that a Tour team, Visma? Now that’s a Tour team: UAE Team Emirates unveil squad supporting Tadej Pogačar – and it’s scary

With Visma-Lease a Bike announcing their Tour team yesterday – featuring Jonas, WVA, a bus seat-inspired jersey, and a whole host of question marks over their double Tour winner’s fitness – UAE Team Emirates decided to up the ante by revealing another terrifyingly stacked squad of talent.

Tour de Suisse destroyers Adam Yates and João Almeida. Basque Country winner and Vuelta podium finisher Juan Ayuso. Domestique-deluxe climbers Pavel Sivakov and Marc Soler. Engine room maestros Tim Wellens and Nils Politt.

And, of course, the Poginator 3000.

Now that’s a dream team. No wonder Pogačar said he was “scared” of his own Tour team a few weeks ago (after, let’s face it, winning the Giro practically on his own).

And with serious doubts still hanging over Vingegaard’s health and form ahead of the Tour, the only threat to UAE’s hegemony at the race appears to be if they decide to make Gareth Southgate their lead DS…

‘Alright, Tadej, you’ve won a stage and you’re seven seconds up on Jonas after the first weekend. I reckon we just drop Juan and Adam back to get the bottles, and let Nils ride a slow tempo for the next three weeks. That should do it…’

What, too soon?

10:38
Tao Geoghegan Hart at Giro d'Italia 2020 (CorVos:SWpix.com)
Tao Geoghegan Hart also set to miss Tour de France after fracturing rib in Dauphiné and contracting Covid

Another British GC contender who won’t be lining up in Florence for the start of the Tour de France next weekend is Tao Geoghegan Hart, after Lidl-Trek confirmed this morning that the former Giro d’Italia winner will miss out on his first opportunity to lead the team at a grand tour after fracturing his rib and contracting Covid.

The 29-year-old Londoner, who joined Lidl-Trek from Ineos at the start of this year, has spent much of 2024 building back his form after his horrific femur-breaking crash at last year’s Giro, finishing ninth overall at the Tour de Romandie and securing some good placings at the Critérium du Dauphiné.

However, Geoghegan Hart – who was set to lead Lidl-Trek’s GC tilt at the Tour – was caught in the mass crash that marred stage five of the Dauphiné, suffering a fractured rib.

After returning home to Andorra, the British rider then confirmed on Instagram that he had contracted Covid and was “super sick”, missing five days of training in the process, adding to the litany of bad luck that has plagued him in recent years and prompting Lidl-Trek’s announcement this morning that he will miss the Tour.

“News we wish we didn’t have to share. Unfortunately Tao Geoghegan Hart will miss this year’s Tour de France,” Lidl-Trek said in a statement.

“The Brit has been sidelined for longer than initially expected after the Critérium du Dauphiné due to illness and injuries sustained, including a fractured rib, in the crash on Stage 5.

“Wishing Tao all the best for a good recovery. The Team can’t wait to see him back racing at 100 per cent as soon as he is ready.”

08:07
Chris Froome Curve advert (Chris Froome, X)
“Like a young Brando”: Chris Froome tries his hand at acting (again) with bizarre “Oscar-worthy” silent digital wallet ad… complete with stereotypical French salesman – after being left out of Israel-Premier Tech’s Tour de France squad

Chris Froome won’t be spending his July riding around France, desperately trying not to get dropped on the first climb every day, after Israel-Premier Tech opted to leave the four-time winner out of their Tour squad this morning – more on that in a minute – but at least that means he can continue working on his acting skills, without all that unnecessary bike racing distraction.

Because, after trying his hand at weird, viral ASMR parody videos last year (complete with, gasp, disc brake touching), thespian Froomey has made a comeback this week, as part of the 39-year-old’s latest attempt to flog some all-in-one digital wallet by British tech company Curve.

Chris Froome Curve digital wallet Strava ad

> “Utter rubbish Froomey, sad times”: Cycling fans baffled as Chris Froome advertises digital wallet on Strava with cringe “Cyclists, we’re minimalists” spiel

Just in case you missed Wednesday’s live blog, the seven-time grand tour winner announced on Strava that he had partnered with Curve, in which he has been a long-time investor apparently, and will front their latest campaign for ‘financial wearables’.

(I think that means you can pay for stuff with your wedding ring – cue some outdated 1970s comedy punchlines – but I’m not entirely sure.)

In any case, to help Luddites like me, the Froome doggy dog has decided to release a new – bizarrely silent – social media advert explaining the whole techy concept.

So, if you ever wanted to see four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome mime that he’s got a puncture, before attempting to buy some vastly overpriced spare tubes from a Reform Party member’s ‘Allo ‘Allo!-inspired fantasy version of a French person (oh look, more old-fashioned comedy)… then, amazingly, you’re in luck:

And while some social media viewers urged Froome to not give up his day job – which, ironically, seems to be the opposite of the message he’s currently receiving from Israel-Premier Tech (what? Too soon?), others were effusive about the future prospects of Chris Froome The Actor and Part-Time Pro Cyclist.

“Academy Award for best Short Film and best male actor,” one fan, who presumably still thinks Froome has a chance of that last Tour stage win, wrote on X.

“A career in Coronation Street awaits!” said another.

“It’s like watching a young Brando,” added Martin, who must have a copy of that deleted scene where the Godfather used a ring to pay for a tube on a mountain near Monaco (although, now I say it…).

Meanwhile, wooks81 added that it was “nice to see Wiggins in the advert”:

Chris Froome Curve advert - French salesman (Chris Froome, X)

You know what, he’s not far away…

“Four yellow jerseys, two Olympic medals, and surely an Oscar is on the cards after this performance, right?” Froome himself asked when posting the video.

However, after all that, it was left to Trevor Ward to speak for all of us with his take on Froomey’s latest non-cycling venture:

“And I still have no idea what it is you’re advertising.”

09:30
Stevie Williams wins 2024 Fleche Wallone (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)
Froome misses out on Tour de France selection for second year running, as Derek Gee, Stevie Williams, and Jake Stewart set for Tour debuts in “stage-hunting” Israel-Premier Tech squad

With all that time spent honing his acting craft over the past 12 months, not to mention another underwhelming season punctuated by an anonymous showing at the Dauphiné earlier this month, it’s perhaps no surprise that Chris Froome was the big name missing as Israel-Premier Tech named their eight-man squad for the Tour de France this morning.

The 39-year-old’s omission means the four-time winner misses out on the Tour for the second year running, with Israel-Premier Tech instead opting for a dynamic, stage-hunting team featuring Froome’s fellow Brits, and Tour de France, debutants Stevie Williams and Jake Stewart.

Stevie Williams wins 2024 Fleche Wallone (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

(Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

“I’m looking forward to racing in my debut Tour de France,” Williams, who has enjoyed a stunning season so far, winning Flèche Wallonne and the Tour Down Under, before finishing second on a stage of the Tour de Suisse last week, said following the team announcement.

“It will be a special moment to line up at the biggest bike race in the world. It’s something I dreamt of as a kid growing up.

“This has already been a wonderful year for me so far with some nice victories. Now, I’m eager to target some stages over the next month and try to tick off a major goal for myself and for the team.”

Derek Gee, 2024 Tour Down Under (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

(Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

Another debutant – and possible stage winner and GC contender – in the IPT squad is Derek Gee, who followed up his impressive showing at last year’s Giro with an even more impressive third place overall and a superb stage win at the Dauphiné, and will be one to watch out for (and possibly stick in your fantasy league team) over the three weeks.

Gee’s fellow Canadian, and former Tour stage winner, Hugo Houle is also included, as are sprinter Pascal Ackermann, Krists Neilands, and veterans Guillaume Boivin and Jakob Fuglsang (so be prepared for plenty of ‘bird song’ references by Carlton Kirby).

The Tour probably comes too early for promising 22-year-old American Matthew Riccitello, who lit up the Tour de Suisse and finished fifth overall, but will instead target the Vuelta.

Also targeting the Spanish grand tour is Froome, apparently, the stage racing legend responding to a fan on Twitter last night by insisting “I’m focusing on the Vuelta”.

That’s unless Eastenders come calling first, eh Froomey?

Chris Froome Curve advert 2 (Chris Froome, X)

Alright, alright, I’ll stop now…

09:48
‘England being rubbish again at the Euros’ jokes, cycling-themed edition

As someone who oscillated last night between bewilderment, exasperation, and open amusement (hey, they aren’t my team, before you get all huffy in the comments), while watching that shambolic England display against Denmark at the Euros yesterday evening, I couldn’t help but chuckle at this spot of cycling-themed tactical analysis:

I can’t wait for the first ‘Froome has more chance of winning the Tour this year than England do the Euros’ post… Okay, I really will stop now!

Although, after they all enjoyed a leisurely spin on some e-mountain bikes earlier this week, maybe Southgate needs to send his squad down some proper gnarly downhill trails before the Slovenia game.

That’ll get rid of all that caution…

09:49
Formerly notorious Bank Junction set to reopen to taxi drivers – and “incredibly disappointed” cyclists say road safety will be replaced by “wall of cabs”

Cyclists in London say they are “incredibly disappointed” after councillors voted to allow taxi drivers access to the formerly notoriously dangerous Bank Junction, where traffic restrictions have been in place for seven years limiting the junction to cyclists, pedestrians, and buses only, following the death of cyclist Ying Tao in a collision with a lorry driver in 2015.

Police officer speaks to driver at Bank Junction (picture courtsesy Bikesy.co_.uk).jpg

Ryan Mallon

Ryan joined road.cc in December 2021 and since then has kept the site’s readers and listeners informed and enthralled (well at least occasionally) on news, the live blog, and the road.cc Podcast. After boarding a wrong bus at the world championships and ruining a good pair of jeans at the cyclocross, he now serves as road.cc’s senior news writer. Before his foray into cycling journalism, he wallowed in the equally pitiless world of academia, where he wrote a book about Victorian politics and droned on about cycling and bikes to classes of bored students (while taking every chance he could get to talk about cycling in print or on the radio). He can be found riding his bike very slowly around the narrow, scenic country lanes of Co. Down.

Add new comment

6 comments

Avatar
mark1a | 16 min ago
0 likes

If we're talking SRAM beers on eTap, then surely they'll have to consider bringing back Watneys Red Barrel. 

Avatar
mdavidford | 25 min ago
1 like

Blogmeister wrote:

I’ll have to ask him what beers he has on eTap…

laughlaughlaughlaughlaugh

Avatar
essexian | 3 hours ago
0 likes

Just had an email from Eurosports:

We regret to inform you that the Eurosport Premium subscription service will be discontinued on July 22....The good news is that discovery+ is the new streaming home for Eurosport! discovery+ is where everything you love on Eurosport meets the must-see shows of discovery+.

It seems that the monthly amount I pay is not going to change for at least the forseeable, so that's good. I wonder if there are any downsides?

Avatar
mark1a replied to essexian | 2 hours ago
2 likes

Just to add that if anyone has a Sky subscription, discovery+ standard plan (which includes ad free live cycling) is rolled into it at no extra cost, you just need to register via your Sky account

https://support.discoveryplus.com/gb/Answer/Detail/000004098

 

Avatar
KDee replied to essexian | 16 min ago
0 likes

I have a Discovery+ sub here in NL. Havent heard anything yet, but seems the new platform here will be HBO Max. From what I read on the disco website, I can keep my sub going. If I leave, I can't rejoin and will need a new sub for HBO Max. Checking the HBO Max website indicates only the Giro, Tour and Vuelta for cycling. Worrying.

Avatar
mdavidford | 3 hours ago
2 likes

Quote:

“nice to see Wiggins in the advert”

...but sad to see what circumstances have reduced him to.

[Again - too soon?]

Latest Comments

 