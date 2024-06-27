Cycling market "significantly worse than expected", Halfords warns — with "high-profile failure of Wiggle" and widespread sales evidence of "another year of decline"

Publishing its preliminary financial results for the year to March 2024, Halfords has seen its profits slashed amid "significantly worse than expected" cycling performance and bike sales dropping to 30 per cent below pre-Covid levels.
The major retailer, the largest provider of cycling sales and services in the UK, highlighted the "high-profile failure" of Wiggle Chain Reaction as evidence of the "challenging" market and noted that "significant pressure" was being felt due to widespread industry sales.
Halfords reported its cycling volumes were down four per cent compared with the previous financial year, "far behind" the forecast, with the now-familiar "worse than anticipated headwinds" — namely, the cost-of-living crisis, inflation, low consumer confidence for big discretionary purchases, and poor spring weather — all blamed for contributing to the "very challenging market conditions" facing the bike industry.
Overall, Halfords' pre-tax profits fell by 18 per cent to £36.1 million, the retailer's 'Autocentre' car servicing offering named as "the star performer again". CEO Graham Stapleton conceded that the short-term outlook "remains challenging", with cycling sales expected to slump further over the next 12 months, but concluded that given the company's profitability during a time of significant headwinds the business is "well positioned for profitable growth" in the future.
Looking at cycling specifically, the four per cent decline on 2023 was "significantly worse" than the predicted one per cent drop. "Low customer confidence in the ongoing cost-of-living crisis has further impacted demand for big-ticket, discretionary items such as bikes. Another year of decline leaves bike market volumes c. 30% below pre-Covid levels," the report states.
Halfords also pointed to the cycling industry continuing to "consolidate quickly" — a reference to Wiggle being bought by Mike Ashley's Frasers Group, the retail group that already owns Evans Cycles and Sports Direct — as another reason why the cycling industry has become "more challenging and competitive".
Wiggle's "high-profile failure" was, Halfords says, a demonstration of the "much broader challenge" facing cycling businesses in the UK.
As widely seen elsewhere in the industry, Halfords introduced major sales on cycling goods in recent times, promotional participation up a third compared with the previous financial year. That, combined with more customers purchasing on credit, has lead to "significant pressure on gross margins".
Halfords says it "further cemented leadership of the UK cycling market" and also reported its Cycle2Work revenue had risen 8.3 per cent year-on-year. Likewise, likely aided by Wiggle's demise, Halfords-owned online retailer Tredz saw sales rise 11.1 per cent.
While Halfords expects its cycling market to slump even further over the next year, the retailer said it expects "to emerge in an even stronger position once market conditions normalise".
The cycling giant's £36.1 million pre-tax profit was in line with the downgraded profit forecast it had predicted at the start of the year, news that prompted Halfords' share price to plunge 25 per cent back in February.
Last year, amid poor cycling performance, the business said it would focus on "needs-based" sources of revenue, such as cheap motoring repairs, in a bid to fill the gap left by "discretionary" spending areas, such as cycling and car cleaning, which were "adversely affected by unfavourable weather and low consumer confidence".
The noises last June were, however, that in the long term Halfords remains "very, very confident" about the cycling market. "Cycling still hits the sweet spot in terms of climate change… We still think it's the right place to be," the retailer's chief executive Stapleton said at the time.
Those comments came a year after, in June 2022, the company warned of a "considerable softening of the cycling market" following its pandemic boom, with supply chain disruption and inflation beginning to bite.
How is a competitor going out of business an example of the industry getting more competitive? An indication of it, maybe, but surely not an example of it.
In other news, "Van Riesel's £9,000 RCR Pro team edition replicas sold out in minutes"...
Looking for a new bike 4 months ago, all the models I was interested in were sold out (one of them was from Decathlon, about 1/10th of the price of the VR RCR), I had to order online, shipped from a foreign store.
Anyway, it seems the market is all about e-bikes now, not sure if this announcement includes these sales, too?
The odd thing with E-bikes is that I'm definitely seeing more and more on the roads, but they are all the illegal non-pedal variety. I'm not seeing many that are maybe chipped so that someone can get power while pedalling above the 15.5mph lmit. Where are people even buying them from? Definitely not places like Halfords.
My old local bike shop (GB Cycles) no longer exists sadly. One of the last times I went there I was told how the average person replaces their bike every three years. I don't know what the reality is, but I'd imagine a lot of people already have bikes and simply don't see a need to replace them. The only reason I replaced my 14 year old Specialized Roubaix commuting bike last year was because of being involved in a crash cycling home from work. Otherwise it was fine and I'd still be using it today.
I think the bike industry has a small core of hardcore racing types who are buying bikes regularly, as well as new kit every year. The average cyclist will likely stick with a bike for many years and wear that old winter jacket for as many years as they can before buying a new one, especially when a replacement isn't cheap. I'd replace my old Specialized Tahoe shoes, which are definitely close to end of life, but with options seemingly £100+ I will squeeze every last bit of juice that I can out of them first.
EAPCs (legal "ebikes") are a massive growth area apparently. Just win for the market - higher unit price, likely more profit, probably more people buying them, shorter time until obsolescence (perhaps not planned - but it will be), less possible user maintenace - what's not to like?
There are clearly good points to EAPCS. There are also several that I don't think represent an "improvement"... (here's an interesting thought for example, then there is a suggestion that they contribute to an elevated risk for older people, though I think statistics are still being argued). That's like trying to campaign against hot cakes and fries though!
Illegal electric mopeds - perhaps people are buying them direct from firms on t'net (as illustrated by Ashley Neil - for once hitting a note I can approve of - with this bike "review")? And there are the "stick an electric motor on" conversions too.
Not sure about shops and bikes, but for example Currys / PC world locally was happily offering scooters (not legal on roads) at essentially any power you liked. Also online. AFAIK it's completely legal for them to sell 'em - it's on the user how they use it. BUT OTOH (and I don't want to be unfair - I didn't ask a salesperson) - I saw no information about the legality of this. They'd limited max speed apparently but neither that or the power are relevant! Because they are not legal on roads etc.
I've not examined them but by far the most frequent ones I see in Edinburgh *appear* to be are going at speeds consistent with them being legal (not sure about throttle but they're being pedalled when I see them). They're rented from this concern.
Now, whether they're well maintained (given riders are incentivised to ride them 'till they fall apart), or whether riders are riding them in a legal or sensible way, or if we should be essentially ignoring what the market is doing in this sector? Or indeed the whole business model of the recent "delivery" sector (mostly the food delivery firms with their "certainly not employees" - in fact pretty much everything except for the established cycle couriers / cargo bike delivery groups)? That is a gigantic vermarium!
Probably Amazon, they'll happily sell you an "E-bike" with 2kW of power that will do 30mph.