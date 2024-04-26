Support road.cc

“You’ll get ten tickets a day doing this”: Motorbike rider in cycle lane almost sweeps oncoming cyclist and close passes Jeremy Vine; Cyclists hail Stuttgart’s rack railway with bike trailer; Fancy a role in a Danny Boyle movie? + more on the live blog

Another week comes to an end, Adwitiya’s on the live blog hot seat this Friday to get you over the line onto the weekend with all the latest cycling news
Fri, Apr 26, 2024 09:33
"You'll get ten tickets a day doing this": Motorbike rider in cycle lane almost sweeps oncoming cyclist and close passes Jeremy Vine; Cyclists hail Stuttgart's rack railway with bike trailer; Fancy a role in a Danny Boyle movie? + more on the live blog
09:17
A-Levels, angry sportive riders, and forgetting your gloves at Paris-Roubaix: A beginner’s guide to racing in Europe and the fight to become a pro cyclist
Patrick Casey feature, lead image

Last week, 18-year-old Patrick Casey finished third at the Eroica Juniors stage race, just two weeks after a blister-filled Paris-Roubaix debut. The Red Bull-backed prospect chats to road.cc about his unusual path to racing in Europe and his pro dreams

> A-Levels, angry sportive riders, and forgetting your gloves at Paris-Roubaix: A beginner’s guide to racing in Europe and the fight to become a pro cyclist

08:12
“This is as near-perfection as you could get”: Cyclists fall in love with Stuttgart’s rack railway with a trailer for carrying bikes uphill

Now that’s the way to do it! This video posted on Twitter shows a rack railway network, also called the Zacke from Stuttgart which features a bike trailer where you can load them up and let the train do the job of getting you uphill from the valleys to the mountain. Pretty sweet, I’d say!

“Public transport and cycling are complementary modes of transport. They reinforce each other and together offer people a very attractive and sustainable alternative to driving,” wrote the Utrecht-based cyclist and activist.

Upon a little digging, it turns out that the network, connecting Stuttgart South and Degerloch, was started in 1884, and has had a proposition for transporting bikes this way ever since trialling the trailer in front of the coach all the way back in 1982.

And just two years ago, new railcars were introduced in the Zacke, the ZT 4.2 replacing the ZT 4 after more than 40 years of service, and with the update, the trailer now has more than double capacity for 20 bikes and 1 cargo bike.

New Zacke railcar with bike trailer in Stuttgart

Of course, cyclists have showered love on the nifty rail. “I’m a simple man. I see the Zacke, I press like!” wrote one Twitter user, while another person said: “This is as near perfection as you could get.”

I’m a big sucker for modal sharing instrumentations of public transport and cycling, so yes, you can firmly put me in the camp of loving this too.

09:05
Danny Boyle at 2012 London Olympics (Wikimedia Commons)
Fancy a role in a Danny Boyle movie? Cyclists needed for starring in sequel to 28 Days Later

First of all, if you haven’t seen 28 Days Later, I’d suggest get around to it (it made for a pretty bleak and affecting pandemic watch a couple years ago). And secondly, if you’re a cyclist and always wanted to be in the movies, well, here’s your chance.

In the original flick released in 2002, a then-unknown Cillian Murphy played the role of a bicycle courier who wakes up from a coma to a post-apocalyptic UK, which has been ravaged by a virus that turns victims into bloodthirsty aggressors.

Now after two decades, several big-name roles and an Oscar for a little-known movie called Oppenheimer, Murphy is set to reprise his role in the the sequel directed by Boyle (who also has a couple of Oscars now), which is called 28 Years Later and is written by author of the original Alex Garland (who’s now made a few good movies himself — Ex Machina and Annihilation would be my recommendations).

The sequel is set to start shooting in summer this year (as unlikely as a summer sounds right now), and calls have been put out to 'urgently' fill hundreds of extra roles, including “ultra marathon runners; serious cyclists and triathletes”. The shooting locations are believed to include the area around Rothbury as well as Holy Island - and up to Berwick - while Newcastle and Gateshead are set to be in on the action too. You can sign up here.

08:33
Rapha makes redundancies as US office closes in "realigning" of business due to "current market dynamics"
Rapha Clubhouse London (copyright Simon MacMichael)

Rapha has closed its US office and made staff redundant as part of a sudden "realigning" due to "current market dynamics" and to "better reflect our strategic priorities".

> Rapha makes redundancies as US office closes in "realigning" of business due to "current market dynamics"

Adwitiya Pal

Adwitiya joined road.cc in 2023 as a news writer after graduating with a masters in journalism from Cardiff University. His dissertation focused on active travel, which soon threw him into the deep end of covering everything related to the two-wheeled tool, and now cycling is as big a part of his life as guitars and football. He has previously covered local and national politics for Voice Wales, and also likes to writes about science, tech and the environment, if he can find the time. Living right next to the Taff trail in the Welsh capital, you can find him trying to tackle the brutal climbs in the valleys.

Looks more like a tram, than a train.

Quiddle replied to stonojnr | 3 min ago
And more of a leader than a trailer.

