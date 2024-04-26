“You’ll get ten tickets a day doing this”: Motorbike rider in cycle lane almost sweeps oncoming cyclist and close passes Jeremy Vine; Cyclists hail Stuttgart’s rack railway with bike trailer; Fancy a role in a Danny Boyle movie? + more on the live blog

Now that’s the way to do it! This video posted on Twitter shows a rack railway network, also called the Zacke from Stuttgart which features a bike trailer where you can load them up and let the train do the job of getting you uphill from the valleys to the mountain. Pretty sweet, I’d say!

Public transport and cycling are complementary modes of transport. They reinforce each other and together offer people a very attractive and sustainable alternative to driving. In Stuttgart 🇩🇪 they understand! 📽 by @ConstantinVer pic.twitter.com/vVc2zyX4DJ — De Filmende Fietser (@FilmendeFietser) April 25, 2024

“Public transport and cycling are complementary modes of transport. They reinforce each other and together offer people a very attractive and sustainable alternative to driving,” wrote the Utrecht-based cyclist and activist.

Upon a little digging, it turns out that the network, connecting Stuttgart South and Degerloch, was started in 1884, and has had a proposition for transporting bikes this way ever since trialling the trailer in front of the coach all the way back in 1982.

And just two years ago, new railcars were introduced in the Zacke, the ZT 4.2 replacing the ZT 4 after more than 40 years of service, and with the update, the trailer now has more than double capacity for 20 bikes and 1 cargo bike.

Of course, cyclists have showered love on the nifty rail. “I’m a simple man. I see the Zacke, I press like!” wrote one Twitter user, while another person said: “This is as near perfection as you could get.”

I’m a big sucker for modal sharing instrumentations of public transport and cycling, so yes, you can firmly put me in the camp of loving this too.