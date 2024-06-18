Ex-footballer Joey Barton apologises and pays Jeremy Vine £75,000 over “bike nonce” tweet

Ex-footballer Joey Barton has apologised and agreed to pay broadcaster and cycling advocate Jeremy Vine £75,000 in damages and costs to settle a defamation case lodged by the Channel 5 presenter in the wake of a string of social media posts which saw Barton label Vine a “bike nonce” and a “paedo defender”.
Vine, who uploads videos from his cycle journeys around London and regularly addresses cycling-related topics and debates on his Channel 5 show, filed the defamation claim after former Manchester City and Newcastle United midfielder Barton made 14 posts linking him to Jimmy Savile and Rolf Harris, and claiming that the broadcaster had advocated for forced vaccination during the Covid-19 pandemic, after the pair clashed on X, formerly Twitter, over the role of women in men’s football.
In the posts, Barton referred to Vine as a “big bike nonce” and a “paedo defender”, prompting the presenter to sue the retired footballer for libel and harassment. In doing so, Vine joined former England footballer and current TV pundit Eni Aluko in taking legal action against Barton for his social media comments, which have ramped up and become increasingly controversial since the 41-year-old’s sacking as manager of League One side Bristol Rovers in October.
> Jeremy Vine sues ex-footballer Joey Barton over "bike nonce" tweet
Complaining about Barton’s criticism of female pundits such as Aluko, Vine wrote X, “Genuinely, is it possible we are dealing with a brain injury here?” Barton replied by saying, “No brain injury here pal. You just don’t like the truth”.
Barton had also previously asked Vine to stop mentioning him during his broadcast work, tweeting on January 8: “Oi, bike nonce! Stop talking about me on your s**tty show.”
The pair have had numerous exchanges on social media, with one seeing Barton claim the broadcaster is “one of the many Government Stooges trying to pressure people to play Russian Roulette with those Covid vaccines”.
In other cycling-related posts, Barton called cyclists “pedalphiles” and asked for “a petition to charge ‘Pedalphiles’ road tax, need to have insurance and an MOT.....to ride in London”. However, it appears that Vine’s subsequent defamation case was not related to Barton’s views on Vine as a cyclist or cycling in general.
> Joey Barton's latest unhinged cycling-related social media rant tackles "road tax, insurance and MOT" for cyclists
At a preliminary hearing last month, Mrs Justice Steyn assessed the “natural and ordinary” meanings of the posts and whether they were statements of fact or opinion, before ruling that 11 of Barton’s posts could defame Vine.
And in a statement issued on Tuesday, Barton apologised for the posts, which he has acknowledged were “untrue”.
“Between 8 and 12 January 2024 I published 11 posts which accused Jeremy Vine of having a sexual interest in children, and created a hashtag which made the same allegations, which were viewed millions of times,” Barton, who earned one cap for England as a late substitute in a friendly defeat to Spain in 2007, said in the statement.
“I recognise that this is a very serious allegation. It is untrue. I do not believe that Mr Vine has a sexual interest in children, and I wish to set the record straight.
“I also published posts during the same period in which I referred to Mr Vine having advocated forced vaccination during the Covid-19 pandemic, based upon a video clip of his TV programme.
“I accept that he did not advocate this policy and that the video clip has been edited to give a misleading impression of what he was in fact saying.
“I then taunted and abused Mr Vine for bringing a legal complaint against me. I have agreed not to make the same allegations again about Mr Vine and I apologise to him for the distress he has suffered. To resolve his claims against me in defamation and harassment, I have agreed to pay Mr Vine £75,000 in damages and his legal costs.”
Add new comment
15 comments
Shouldn't the apology be posted on the profile of whichever social media accounts the slanderous statements were originally made, for a period of say three months? I admit, for someone like Barton, that could exceed the character limit of his profile pretty quickly.
As the saying goes:
"Punishable by a fine" means "Legal for the rich".
---
Don't forget, Trump kept getting fined for his comments on social media/to the media during his trial(s).
Didn't stop him.
The self described stable genius was able to turn 34 felony indictments into 44 convictions by adding 10 convictions for contempt of court. His sentence hearing in the second week of July will require the judge to consider all these convictions, sentence guidelines, aggrevating factors, the convicts remorse, and the report of the Probation Service.
Each of his 34 felony convictions has a maximum 4 years incarceration.
I do wonder about the precident this sets. People say dumb, hateful shit on the internet all the time, often, but not always, without meaning any harm, do we police and fine all of that? In this case I think its pretty clear that there was malicious intent behind the language but that's not always clear.
There are many comments on Joey Barton's twitter apology post using the same language about him that he used about JV, could those people be sued? Would those suits be successful as this maybe proves that language, on that platform to be defamation?
I don't know enough about the law to know the answers to any of the above but it is an interesting one.
Part of the preliminary hearing in this case was to establish whether a "reasonable reader" would think Barton was making a specific allegation about Vine: Barton argued that it was simply "vulgar abuse" which nobody would take seriously and therefore isn't actionable. The judge found otherwise.
He's settled the case because once that had been decided, he basically had no chance of winning unless he could prove his allegations were substantially true. And that seems fair enough: there are few things worse than paedophilia to be accused of, and people shouldn't be able to falsely and knowingly tell millions of people that you're a paedophile without fear of consequence.
He did call him a cyclist as well.
I wonder if it was actually calling him a paedophile that was regarded as the worst aspect of the case, "bike nonce" is sadly such a common phrase on the Internet that the average reader would understand it's just a nasty insult rather than a substantive allegation; I would've thought that the allegation that Vine had defended/protected Jimmy Savile and Rolf Harris would sound far more believable to the uninitiated/stupid ("they're all like that at the BBC"), I'd guess that would be the allegation Vine really wanted to clear his name of in court.
For libel in the English law system, it isn't enough to just prove that what was said was innacurate, it also has to be harmful.
(I may be recalling a case where a pop star sued regarding somoene publishign a story that they were gay, but it was rejected because although false, they weren't able to prove that it caused harm)
Great result, and hopefully the ex-footballer has learned his lesson.
I still don't understand why someone who used to kick a bag of wind around a field should be given any media space: unless it's because they are versed in the ways of windbags, perhaps.
I would guess that he "might" have learnt his lesson if losing £75k actually had an impact on his life.
Though I wouldn't bet on either of those things.
The most influential people in the world are generally not there due to their intellect or expertise these days. America elected a president entirely because he was famous and not in a good way.
Ouch!
Well at least the legal system seems to be working for non life threatening civil matters. Glad JV won.
Depends what you mean by "working" - it sounds to me like this was an out-of-court settlement rather than a result delivered by the courts per se. Plus it only "works" for people who can afford to hire lawyers (or occassionally are sufficiently high profile that the lawyers will work pro bono) - defamation cases in particular are notoriously expensive to both bring and defend (https://www.theguardian.com/media/2024/jan/14/as-a-lawyer-i-know-bogus-libel-claims-can-bankrupt-honest-defendants-the-english-courts-must-change).
True.