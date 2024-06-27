"Even the police were shocked": Bike thieves screw family's front door shut before smashing into van to steal bicycle

A cyclist has warned of the lengths criminals are now going to steal bikes, thieves screwing the family's front door shut so they could not get out before smashing into the van parked on the driveway to take a mountain bike.
The victim raised the alarm on Facebook, warning that cyclists should "be aware that bike theft is at a whole new level" after they were forced to climb out of a window to get out of the house following the bike theft at around 11.30pm on Monday on a busy street in Bristol.
"This could have been very dangerous," they said afterwards. "Even the police were shocked.
"On Monday night, thieves screwed our door shut so we were trapped in our house, unable to get out [...] please be aware that bike theft is at a whole new level. Keep safe everyone."
The victim said her daughter's bikes were also left in the van but had apparently been of "no interest" to the thieves, who made off with her Merida mountain bike.
"I don't expect it to be found," they said. While the victim was locked in their home the thieves broke into the van that was parked on the driveway of the property on a "busy street in Bristol".
Worse still, the victim said they had been targeted in a previous break-in 22 months ago, with the whole house now alarmed at night. Unfortunately, this time the bikes were still in the victim's van as they had felt unwell and did not take them into the house.
Home office figures show that more than 365,000 reported bike thefts have gone unsolved since 2019, the Liberal Democrats in January warning that the crime has effectively been "decriminalised".
The value of bikes makes them an attractive target for criminals, bicycles locked to racks in public one of the most common targets. However, we have also reported on numerous apparently more targeted incidents at businesses or private residences, such as this week's one in Bristol.
Last week, a bike shop owener in Sussex slammed what he called the police's "abject apathy" after three shops and a house were broken into in one night during a bike theft spree.
At least 17 bikes and other items were stolen during the series of raids, six men in balaclavas spotted breaking into the Giant store in Shoreham, stealing 14 high-end e-mountain bikes.
The private home of Martin Gibbs, a service manager for supplier Upgrade Bikes, was also burgled, with the thieves making off with, among other things, two Kinesis bikes and a Canyon gravel bike.
Cycleshack in Lewes and South Downs Bikes were also targeted, the latter incident the second time in a year that the shop had been subject of a break-in, after three e-bikes were taken when a burglar broke the shop's office window with a brick.
South Downs Bikes director Martin Richardson called the bike shop break-ins an "epidemic", while in December a Middlesbrough cycle shop was targeted in a "lawless" raid attempt that left the premesis badly damaged after criminals rammed a car into the building twice.
Last summer, a Staffordshire-based elite mountain biker who had £45,000 worth of bicycles stolen in a burglary at his parents' house hired a private investigator to try and track them down.
The burglary was one of several in the county in the months leading up to August 2023, with businesses and schools targeted, as well as private residences as thieves made off with bikes worth a total of more than £70,000.
British pro cycling team Lifeplus Wahoo completed this month's Tour of Britain riding bikes lent to them by other teams after the squad was hit by a bike theft at the race, all 14 team bikes stolen from a mechanic's van ahead of the stage in Wrexham.
I wonder what these people say when some of their sh!t gets stolen?
Do they just shrug and say "Well, that do you expect?", as they presumably expect everyone else to do?
I'd wager, not…
Declaration: I have no political affiliations.
The Conservatives, in past have branded themselves as "the party of law and order"
That claim, over the last 10 years has been left in tatters.
In recent times, I have twice assisted a shop assistant in pursuing a shoplifter.
I have deterred one attempt at bike theft at a local supermarket.
I have escaped from one attempted bikejacking, and managed to avoid two other possible bikejackings.
On a daily basis I see the "ninjas" on illegal electric bikes on my local roads.
I have seen drivers use the footpath as an overtaking lane.
Etc, etc, etc.
So, this report does not shock me!
Do I expect an improvement with the next Government?
NO!
Surprise me Mr Starmer...
Tories have been in power for 14 years but yeah take a swipe at starmer - very smooth brain thinking
I dearly hope to be proved wrong!!
Please, Mr Starmer prove me wrong!!!
I lived in a constituency with a Labour MP for 26 years, he could not be asked to even send a single letter, not a written letter, but a single letter of the alphabet, in reply to my carefully considered letters concerning the deaths, injuries and dangers, caused by distracted mobile phone drivers. This Labour MP ignored every single letter.
When I did meet him, and pointed out a local road needed cycle lanes, his response "this road is not wide enough!" I pointed out the road was 12.2 metres wide, you don't get a 2 lane single carriageway any wider than this!! He walked off in a huff.
So, please, Mr Starmer PROVE ME WRONG!
BTW - This Labour MP, on one night, in his constituency, within the space of one hour, had a teenager killed in a collision where the driver was driving at 72mph on a 30mph road, and a pregnant woman killed in another collision just 800 metres away, yet he could not be asked.
In response to my correspondence to him about Policing the road, told me to Contact PC Nick Knight to set up a citizen "roadwatch" scheme. Basically, he was telling me, if you want the roads to be Policed, DO IT YOURSELF!
Do I expect any improvement should Sunak get back in by some miracle? No, the last 14 years tell me that would not be probable.
Yeah, that is the depressing reality!
And you're a Police Officer!
A neighbour of mine, a Police dog handler, did ask me if I was interested in joining the Force.
I declined for a few reasons, one of them being I'm not good a following orders from so called 'superiors'.