Careless driver jailed for 10 months and given two-year driving ban for seriously injuring two cyclists

Police have released footage of a careless driver smashing into two female cyclists at a roundabout, causing the victims "life-changing injuries". The motorist, Zahin Ali, has been jailed for 10 months and was also sentenced to a two-year driving ban at Reading Crown Court on Monday.

The incident happened on 2 June last year, the two female cyclists, one in their forties and another in her fifties, hit as they rode around a roundabout in Twyford on the A4 Bath Road towards Reading.

Ali, 20, was driving a Vauxhall Astra along the route when he failed to stop at the roundabout, smashing into the victims. Both women were seriously injured in the collision and sustained "life-changing injuries".

The motorist responsible was eventually charged by postal requisition on 28 September last year and in December pleaded guilty to two counts of causing serious injury by careless driving.

The incident was captured on the dash-cam in his vehicle and, at a hearing in court this week, he was sentenced to 10 months in prison and handed a driving ban for two years.

Thames Valley Police released the footage as a "reminder to people who choose to drive in such a manner that there are consequences".

Investigating officer Sergeant Matthew Cadmore, of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, said: "The victims' lives and those of their families have been tipped upside down due to Zahin Ali deciding to drive so carelessly. Everyone has the right to travel on the road safely, whether by car, motorcycle, pedal cycle, horse or on foot.

"Drivers should take extra care to avoid collisions with vulnerable road users, because a pedestrian, cyclist, motorcyclist or horse rider will always come off worse. Whenever and wherever you drive: watch your speed, expect to encounter different road users, be patient, give others time and room, be ready for others to make mistakes, concentrate on your driving, never drive and use a mobile phone.

"I hope this sentence serves as a reminder to people who chose to drive in such a manner that there are consequences not only for them but for others too."

In September, the force successfully prosecuted a "dreadful" hit-and-run driver who killed a cyclist before "calmly" boarding train to London. Edward Hinchliffe, on licence from prison for sex offences at the time of the fatal crash, struck triathlete Simon Chesher before driving through a red light and repeatedly hitting the kerb with a smashed windscreen, and was jailed for five and a half years.

The judge told the defendant, "any humanity that you had evaporated and you calmly went on your way to London as if nothing had happened".

"Dreadful, dreadful behaviour. Any decent person would have immediately stopped and offered what assistance they could. You did not."