Careless driver jailed for 10 months and given two-year driving ban for seriously injuring two cyclists

Police have released footage of a careless driver smashing into two female cyclists at a roundabout, causing the victims "life-changing injuries". The motorist, Zahin Ali, has been jailed for 10 months and was also sentenced to a two-year driving ban at Reading Crown Court on Monday.
The incident happened on 2 June last year, the two female cyclists, one in their forties and another in her fifties, hit as they rode around a roundabout in Twyford on the A4 Bath Road towards Reading.
Ali, 20, was driving a Vauxhall Astra along the route when he failed to stop at the roundabout, smashing into the victims. Both women were seriously injured in the collision and sustained "life-changing injuries".
The motorist responsible was eventually charged by postal requisition on 28 September last year and in December pleaded guilty to two counts of causing serious injury by careless driving.
The incident was captured on the dash-cam in his vehicle and, at a hearing in court this week, he was sentenced to 10 months in prison and handed a driving ban for two years.
Thames Valley Police released the footage as a "reminder to people who choose to drive in such a manner that there are consequences".
Investigating officer Sergeant Matthew Cadmore, of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, said: "The victims' lives and those of their families have been tipped upside down due to Zahin Ali deciding to drive so carelessly. Everyone has the right to travel on the road safely, whether by car, motorcycle, pedal cycle, horse or on foot.
"Drivers should take extra care to avoid collisions with vulnerable road users, because a pedestrian, cyclist, motorcyclist or horse rider will always come off worse. Whenever and wherever you drive: watch your speed, expect to encounter different road users, be patient, give others time and room, be ready for others to make mistakes, concentrate on your driving, never drive and use a mobile phone.
"I hope this sentence serves as a reminder to people who chose to drive in such a manner that there are consequences not only for them but for others too."
In September, the force successfully prosecuted a "dreadful" hit-and-run driver who killed a cyclist before "calmly" boarding train to London. Edward Hinchliffe, on licence from prison for sex offences at the time of the fatal crash, struck triathlete Simon Chesher before driving through a red light and repeatedly hitting the kerb with a smashed windscreen, and was jailed for five and a half years.
The judge told the defendant, "any humanity that you had evaporated and you calmly went on your way to London as if nothing had happened".
"Dreadful, dreadful behaviour. Any decent person would have immediately stopped and offered what assistance they could. You did not."
'Expect to encounter different road users'. This is what needs drumming in to the motoring population. If they can have adverts about how to drive considerately on motorways then they should be pushing the above statement too.
It is careless driving, however comparitively with some of the offences we see, this is an extremely harsh sentence. Bear in mind the law punishes the offence and not the consequences of the offence. The approach to the roundabout is littered with road furniture, the grass is overgrown, he didn't appear to be speeding, but he should have spotted them.
I can't help but hold the view that he recieved the sentence he did because he was found guilty of being called Zahin Ali; if he'd have been found guilty of being called called Michael Smith or Pete Brown or any Home Counties woman deemed "a vision of "elegance, fragrance and radiance". It would have been a very different result!
What a load of bollocks, you can see them clearly across the other lane and above the grass, he's got lucky that its only carless driving.
I think you've posted the bollocks old son; clearly they didn't teach comprehension at the school you were thrown out of.
He wasn't found guilty, he pleaded guilty. Not surprising given the footage from his own dashcam.
This is a relatively new offence, historic penalties were woefully inadequate.
https://www.minsterlaw.co.uk/blog/2022/11/09/new-criminal-offence-of-cau...
It's within the sentencing guidelines and do bear in mind two people suffered life changing injuries. Despite what you seem to be saying, the law does consider the consequences of the offence in the sentencing (there are two categories for harm).
https://www.sentencingcouncil.org.uk/offences/magistrates-court/item/cau...
If visibility is diminished, then you should drive more carefully. It's an often-used, deliberate, road design, in the run up to roundabouts, to obscure the view to the right - this obliges drivers to slow/stop, and properly check if it's safe to enter the roundabout.
I understand what you are saying but I would put it a different way,
Zahin Ali recieved a fair punishment for the crime, unfortunately a well to do white woman with a plummy accent would probably have been let off with a slap on the wrist.
That is precisely the point. Different groups of people are treated very differently under the law. If Ali was a political donor, for example, he could apologise and our politicians would have let him off for showing contrition and being genuingly remorsefull. That's assuming he'd slipped them £10m.
£200k will do it in Wales.
Well that's something to celebrate! Wales is a smaller place but the graft is almost two orders of magnitude cheaper than in England!
Scotland is apparently bent on a similar scale so maybe that's the rate for Celtic Nations? Well, that is, if you just put the decisions in the Edinburgh trams saga down to incompetence (estimated project cost over 1 billion - could have had a lot of cycling and walking infra for that AND bunged the bus company some...)
Well, it's something, I suppose.
I presume that they couldn't prove whatever he was doing that made him so distracted?
(Probably gives him ten months to grumble about bl00dy cyclists…).