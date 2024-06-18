Support road.cc

Live blog

“A wild Magnus Cort appeared!”: Pro cyclist jokes about sleeping inside his suitcase to avoid “rough” French hotels at Tour de France; Hola, Catalunya! Barcelona to host 2026 Grand Départ + more on the live bog

It’s Tuesday and Adwitiya is your live blogger-in-chief bringing you all the latest news, views and general chit-chat from the cycling world
Tue, Jun 18, 2024 09:43
“A wild Magnus Cort appeared!”: Pro cyclist jokes about sleeping inside his suitcase to avoid “rough” French hotels at Tour de France; Hola, Catalunya! Barcelona to host 2026 Grand Départ + more on the live bogMagnus Cort inside his suitcase (Instagram: @magnuscort)
09:30
Barcelona aerial view (credit: Logan Armstrong on Unsplash)
Hola, Catalunya! 2026 Tour de France Grand Départ set for Barcelona

After gracing the streets of Florence this year and then finding its way through Lille next year, the peloton is set to assemble in Barcelona to mark the start of the 113th Tour de France in 2026.

Barcelona mayor Jaume Collboni and director of the Tour de France, Christian Prudhomme's announcement at the official ceremony hosted in the Catalan capital this morning means that the city will be host to the Grand Départ for the fourth time in history, having previously rolled out the red carpet in 1957, 1965 and 2009.

The 2026 route will feature two stages inside Catalonia and the start of a stage finishing on French soil. It also marks a return to Spanish soil for the Tour after last year's incredible escape into the Basque country, with fans setting the stage for an impressive first two stages.

Barcelona also played host to the 2023 Vuelta a España opening team time trial stage, although that was marred by questionable management and torrential weather conditions turning the planned late summer dusk affair into a terrible wet slog with pouring rain as several riders crashed on the puddle-filled roads amidst complaints of "ridiculous" conditions with almost no visibility.

Remco Evenepoel 2023 Vuelta a España team time trial (GCN/Eurosport)

> "You couldn't see anything": Remco Evenepoel slams "ridiculous" Vuelta a España team time trial in horrendous conditions

Interestingly, the Grand Départ also means that the 2026 Tour de France will set a new record in the history of the event, as Barcelona, straddling the 41st parallel, will edge out Porto-Vecchio as the southernmost start of the race by a dozen minutes of latitude. It will also share a momentous occasion with the people of Barcelona, as the Sagrada Família is slated to finally reach completion in 2026

Meanwhile, the Grande Boucle has already graced the streets of the Catalan capital, most recently in 2009, when Thor Hushovd outsprinted the Spanish speedsters Óscar Freire and José Joaquín Rojas to take stage 6 right next to Montjuïc Stadium.

And finally, this marks a perhaps intriguing turn of events for the city's mayor Jaume Collboni, who just two weeks ago was involved in a bizarre situation when he got fined €100 for riding through a road where cycling had been banned by his own council... while filming a promotional video of him cycling to work for World Bicycle Day to encourage other people in the city to cycle more.

> Mayor fined €100 for riding on street where cycling is banned by the council, while shooting ‘cycle to work’ video to encourage cycling in Barcelona

08:02
“A wild Magnus Cort appeared!”: Pro cyclist jokes about sleeping inside his suitcase to avoid “rough” French hotels at Tour de France

For all the cringey and kitsch social media antics that have come out of this modern era of cycling (looking at you, Julian Alaphilippe and Quick-Step, tch tch), I guess there are sometimes a few teams which manage to nail the medium and hit the mark.

This time, it’s the young, fresh off the block team from Norway, Uno-X Mobility, that has already made big waves in the few years that it’s been a part of the pro peloton. And its production’s star is its new signee Magnus Cort, coming off the back of a Critérium du Dauphiné stage victory.

The theme? Taking the p*** out of the French hotels, as is tradition before the start of the Tour.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Magnus Cort (@magnuscort)

> Tour de France pro accuses organisers of favouring French teams... for hotels, says there was "no AC" and "didn't even have space to open my suitcase"

In a hilarious first few seconds, a suitcase is opened and out pops Magnus Cort (yes, out of the suitcase), providing an image that is definitely going to go down in cycling history. Just so you know, we got here before Cycling out of context!

“Hello guys, just wanted to come out and say that I’m going to the Tour de France and you might be wondering what I’m doing inside my Salomon suitcase,” says Cort after awkwardly getting out of the suitcase, and of course mentioning the brand name because what is a social media post without a cheap few bucks from the sponsor.

He continues: “But as you all know that the hotels in France are not always the best or affordable, so I was just seeing if I could maybe stay in the suitcase some days, if it’s a really rough hotel. See you all at the Tour!”

What makes it even ironic is that Cort’s Instagram page is full of pictures of hotels as part of his ongoing series called ‘#Roomsandratings’, in which he eloquently reviews and rates the rooms and hotels he stays in during the races. Wonder if we’ll get a review and a rating for the inside of a suitcase, accompanied by a single black photo taken from inside…

Cort isn’t the first cyclist to bemoan the state of the French hotels during the Tour. Last year at the Tour before Mont-Blanc summit finish stage, Intermarché-Wanty’s Mike Teunissen spoke out about his hotel room being so cramped that he didn’t even have the space to open his suitcase, and even accused the organisers of favouring the French teams.

The Dutch rider said: “I am fine, but the biggest crunch I got in the evening after a two-hour bus ride in some three-star, two-by-two room. I didn't even have space to open my suitcase. It was 40 degrees, no air conditioning. That's when it got a little hard.”

“I certainly don't want to start comparing myself to Champions League soccer players, but it's incredible. This is one of the biggest sporting events in the world. Look at what places they send us. Tennis players at Wimbledon or soccer players in the Champions League: if they ever end up in these places, they'll turn around immediately.”

“Our team got a very bad draw and French teams never get a bad draw.”

Also, does anyone remember when Geraint Thomas showed off his decadent and glamorous washroom at Giro d'Italia?

If not, go ahead and click the link below, but PLEASE don't if you're in the middle of eating or plan to in the next few hours. Or just if you're pukish or squeamish in general. Or, if you simply don't want your morning ruined... Disclaimer: road.cc will not accept liability for you throwing up at your desk.

> G shows off super glamorous pro cycling hotels... hideously grim toilets and all

Adwitiya Pal

Adwitiya Pal

