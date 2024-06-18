“A wild Magnus Cort appeared!”: Pro cyclist jokes about sleeping inside his suitcase to avoid “rough” French hotels at Tour de France; Hola, Catalunya! Barcelona to host 2026 Grand Départ + more on the live bog

For all the cringey and kitsch social media antics that have come out of this modern era of cycling (looking at you, Julian Alaphilippe and Quick-Step, tch tch), I guess there are sometimes a few teams which manage to nail the medium and hit the mark.

This time, it’s the young, fresh off the block team from Norway, Uno-X Mobility, that has already made big waves in the few years that it’s been a part of the pro peloton. And its production’s star is its new signee Magnus Cort, coming off the back of a Critérium du Dauphiné stage victory.

The theme? Taking the p*** out of the French hotels, as is tradition before the start of the Tour.

In a hilarious first few seconds, a suitcase is opened and out pops Magnus Cort (yes, out of the suitcase), providing an image that is definitely going to go down in cycling history. Just so you know, we got here before Cycling out of context!

“Hello guys, just wanted to come out and say that I’m going to the Tour de France and you might be wondering what I’m doing inside my Salomon suitcase,” says Cort after awkwardly getting out of the suitcase, and of course mentioning the brand name because what is a social media post without a cheap few bucks from the sponsor.

He continues: “But as you all know that the hotels in France are not always the best or affordable, so I was just seeing if I could maybe stay in the suitcase some days, if it’s a really rough hotel. See you all at the Tour!”

What makes it even ironic is that Cort’s Instagram page is full of pictures of hotels as part of his ongoing series called ‘#Roomsandratings’, in which he eloquently reviews and rates the rooms and hotels he stays in during the races. Wonder if we’ll get a review and a rating for the inside of a suitcase, accompanied by a single black photo taken from inside…

Cort isn’t the first cyclist to bemoan the state of the French hotels during the Tour. Last year at the Tour before Mont-Blanc summit finish stage, Intermarché-Wanty’s Mike Teunissen spoke out about his hotel room being so cramped that he didn’t even have the space to open his suitcase, and even accused the organisers of favouring the French teams.

The Dutch rider said: “I am fine, but the biggest crunch I got in the evening after a two-hour bus ride in some three-star, two-by-two room. I didn't even have space to open my suitcase. It was 40 degrees, no air conditioning. That's when it got a little hard.”

“I certainly don't want to start comparing myself to Champions League soccer players, but it's incredible. This is one of the biggest sporting events in the world. Look at what places they send us. Tennis players at Wimbledon or soccer players in the Champions League: if they ever end up in these places, they'll turn around immediately.”

“Our team got a very bad draw and French teams never get a bad draw.”

Also, does anyone remember when Geraint Thomas showed off his decadent and glamorous washroom at Giro d'Italia?

If not, go ahead and click the link below, but PLEASE don't if you're in the middle of eating or plan to in the next few hours. Or just if you're pukish or squeamish in general. Or, if you simply don't want your morning ruined... Disclaimer: road.cc will not accept liability for you throwing up at your desk.

