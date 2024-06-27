Trek unveils radically updated, lightweight Madone and ditches the Émonda. Here’s why we think it's the biggest bike launch of the year so far

Trek has merged its two top-end road platforms with the release of its Madone Gen 8 road bike which is said to be as aerodynamically efficient as the previous Madone and as light as the existing Émonda SLR. For those of you filling in your bike launch bingo cards, Trek also says that its updated IsoFlow technology – with a hole in the seat tube and a cantilevered seat mast – is 80% more vertically compliant than before to smooth the ride. There are SLR and SL versions, and it's the SL we've got our hands on that you see in the main image above.

A top-of-the-range 2025 Madone SLR with a special edition paint job

“With a new Gen 8 Madone, you really don’t need two race bikes anymore,” says Trek’s director of road bikes Jordan Roessingh. “It provides that snappiness and lightweight ride of the Émonda, but still provides that feeling of speed that you can only get on the Madone, and encapsulates that into one single bike platform.

“If you’re an Émonda rider, you’re getting a much, much faster bike with the new Madone, but it’s the same weight. You get a bike that’s much, much lighter than the seventh-generation Madone, but with the same aerodynamics.

“It’s the concept of no compromises that finally achieved the goal of merging those two platforms into one. Every rider, whether you’re a professional or you’re just simply doing the Sunday group ride, will benefit from the new platform because it’s the best of both worlds.”

Here are Trek’s key claims for the Madone Gen 8 in a handy cut-out-and-keep bullet point format:

The top-level SLR is as light as the current Émonda SLR frameset and 320g lighter than the seventh-generation Madone SLR frameset thanks to redesigned tubes and the use of new 900 Series OCLV Carbon

The Madone Gen 8 replaces both the seventh-generation Madone and the carbon Émondas (the alloy Émonda ALR will remain in the range)

It’s 77 seconds per hour faster than Émonda and as fast as the previous Madone (as a complete system comprising bike, rider, bottles and cages) at 200 watts

The Madone Gen 8 uses what Trek calls Full System Foil aero shapes which are considerably shallower and lighter than those used for the seventh-generation Madone frameset

The updated IsoFlow technology is lighter than previously and 80% more vertically compliant to absorb road chatter

Top-level Madone SLR models come with an updated Aero RSL Road integrated handlebar and stem that’s lighter and “more ergonomic” than previously

The eighth-generation Madone SL shares top-level SLR’s frame design, but it’s made with 500 Series OCLV Carbon and the handlebar and stem are separate units

We’ve seen the Madone Gen 8 loads over the past few weeks after it was leaked online and then ridden by the Lidl-Trek team. Mads Pedersen won Stage 1 of the Critérium du Dauphiné on the new bike on the first day it was raced.

> New Trek Madone breaks cover at Dauphiné… or is it an Emonda?

Why do we say this is the biggest bike launch of the year? Trek is a massive worldwide brand and merging its two best-known road bikes is a huge step. Plus, the fact that Trek has joined the likes of Specialized and Pinarello in offering a single top-end road race platform makes it even more likely that other brands will follow suit. If you disagree, let us know why in the comments.

Trek merges the Madone and Émonda platforms

There was a whole lot of debate about the identity of the new bike in the run-up to this launch; would it be an Émonda (the lightweight option in Trek’s range), a Madone (the aero one), or an entirely new model? It was a lot of fun for a while back there, and it turns out that the discussion was justified.

Development work started on a new Émonda but the design morphed into a Madone along the way – hence the release of this eighth-generation model just two years after the previous version was launched.

“One of the things that repeatedly came up whenever we talked to the Lidl Trek team riders about the Madone or the Émonda was that they would stress over which bike was right for them, specific to their job on the team, or for the course,” says Jordan Roessingh.

“One thing that fed into the development of this bike was the feedback that we got from them. For us, this new Madone delivers on an expectation from them to race the best bike in the world. The concept of a single race bike has been out there for a while, and one of the reasons we haven’t done it previously was that it required too much compromise. We started the R&D [research and development] process for this bike and it was originally intended to be the next generation of Émonda.

“We were trying to reduce the weight of that bike while keeping the aerodynamic benefits. We had just got back from our first wind tunnel trip, and we were starting to get our initial structural analysis results in as well.

“We figured out that we could make this really super-lightweight bike, but also with aerodynamics that were approaching the performance of the current Madone. We got through a couple of prototypes, modelling, wind tunnel trips, some structural analysis, and we realised there was an opportunity to make something completely new.

“We were our own biggest critics of the concept. The scepticism was about whether or not we’d be able to execute this no-compromises concept.

Lead engineer Alex Loy takes up the story.

He says, “We drew a plot on the whiteboard, weight versus aerodynamics, and we put a big X on there and said, ‘this is our BHAG [big hairy audacious goal; a major target, essentially]’. The only way the bike would truly be successful for all of the riders on both of our platforms today is if it could perform the same as an Émonda and the same as a Madone. We designed many different prototypes. Every couple of months we’d get a little bit closer.”

Jordan Roessingh says, “It was only halfway through the development process that we finally gained confidence in the idea that the best of both worlds without compromises was a reality – the opportunity to have one bike that can do it all, that exceeds in every environment. It quickly morphed through that development process into becoming the next generation of the Madone.”

The story behind Trek’s new tube profiles

Among the most important features of the Madone Gen 8 are tube shapes, which are radically different from previously.

“We’re calling them the Full System Foil shapes,” says aerodynamic lead John Davis. “The previous generation used old-style Kammtail aero shapes where we tried to get as deep an airfoil as possible, thinking of the tube shapes like airplane wings. You take a deep airfoil, you cut off the back, and that’s a Kammtail.

“But now we have updated the simulation methods, and we can get the same performance as a deep airfoil in a much more compact, lightweight shape. We have cutting-edge optimisation techniques and we have a computer generate thousands of different shapes. We get a book of aero and lightweight shapes that we can choose from.

“We look through these shapes and select the one that works best for a particular area, and we build up many different prototypes to see what works and what doesn’t.”

Trek says that simply selecting the shapes that are most aerodynamically efficient might produce a frame that performs well on its own in the wind tunnel, but it might not be as impressive when built up into a complete bike. For that reason, the designers say they included shapes that work best with the areas in front and behind them to get the fastest possible complete system.

“You’ve got the down tube, the two aero bottles, and then the seat tube. We took that slice and we designed all those shapes to work together to design one large airfoil,” says John Davis. “That way we can get the aero benefits of a really deep airfoil, but we don’t have to have a huge section of carbon fibre that’s going to be heavy.

“We’ve designed the fork to be a nice aero-shape. The legs are the draggiest, slowest part of the full system, so anything you can do to slow down or move the air around the legs is important.

“Other parts of the bike don’t look like traditional aero shapes. An example would be the down tube which is shaped with a pretty blunt front end because it’s behind the wheel, which slows down the flow, so the leading edge doesn’t matter as much. Then the sides are shaped to direct the flow around the down tube bottle, and then move around the seat tube bottle, and finally onto the seat tube itself.

“After the rider’s legs, there is slow-moving, low-energy flow, and you want to add speed and energy to that flow. That’s why we have IsoFlow with a gap to allow energy to get back into that slow-moving region, and why we have very fast aero shapes on the seat tube and the seatpost to make sure we’re not sucking energy out of that crucial region.”

According to Trek, Madone Gen 8 has less drag than the Émonda at all yaw angles, and less drag than the seventh-generation Madone at the low yaw angles most commonly encountered by riders.

If you’re interested in more details, Trek has published a whole white paper on the Madone Gen 8’s aerodynamics.

New RSL bottles and cages designed to improve aero performance

The Madone SLR comes with its own RSL bottles and cages that are designed to improve the bike’s overall aero performance. The Madone SL doesn’t have these as original equipment, but they can be added later.

“We took the optimisation techniques that we used for the Full System Foil and applied it to the aero bottles and the down tube and seat tube shapes on either end to give your maximum gains on the Gen 8 Madone,” says John Davis.

The bottles fit flush with the carbon RSL Aero Cages, which can also take standard round bottles. The cages use a low-profile button-head bolt and are mounted via slots. These slots allow you to move the cages up and down to achieve the most aero position. Trek says that minimising the gaps between the frame and bottles maximises aerodynamic efficiency.

Although designed to work specifically with the tube shapes of the Madone Gen 8, the bottles/cages can be mounted to most bikes that take a standard round cage.

“We tested the aero bottles on a lot of other bikes, and we saw gains on every single one,” says John Davis.

Madone SLR gets a lighter one-piece RSL Aero handlebar/stem

The top-level Madone SLR also gets a new one-piece RSL Aero bar/stem that has been designed with the Full System Foil aero shapes. Trek says it drops weight over the previous model while improving ergonomics.

“We’ve designed the new bar/stem to be lightweight and aero and also comfortable to ride,” says John Davis. “That usually requires a trade-off because an aero shape by itself is going to be deep and heavy and it’s not going to be as comfortable when your hands are on the tops, but we came up with a new shape.

“We took the aero shape and widened it, and that helps the structural efficiency, helps to make the shape lighter and more comfortable in your hands. That would usually hurt drag, but since it’s in front of the legs, it conditions the flow and actually reduces the drag of the full system, because we’re reducing the speed of the air hitting your legs.”

The bar/stem uses the same drop shape as with the seventh-generation Madone, with a hand position that’s 3cm narrower on the hoods than on the drops. The idea is that you get a wide, stable stance when you’re down in the drops, and an aero advantage when you’re on the hoods.

Trek has introduced a new high-end frame material

Trek has introduced a new grade of carbon fibre, which it calls 900 Series OCLV, for the top-level Madone SLR. OCLV stands for Optimum Compaction Low Void and it’s the name that Trek has given to various kinds of carbon for years, but 800 Series has been the highest grade until now.

Trek says that 900 OCLV is “up to 20% stronger” than its previous top-tier carbon, so it can use overall material and make its lightest-ever carbon laminate.

“The carbon-fibre material is more efficient at achieving our structural and weight needs,” says lead engineer Alex Loy. “Then [we can further improve the frame through] manufacturing processes, including using an inflatable mandrel to improve compaction in the carbon fibre and allow for a much cleaner interior to the tubes themselves, which means fewer wrinkles and less need for additional structural material.”

Trek claims a frame weight of 796g for the Madone SLR Gen 8 (size ML, no hardware), and 350g for the fork.

The Madone SL is made from existing 500 Series OCLV carbon fibre.

New IsoFlow design offers 80% more vertical compliance, says Trek

Ah, good ol’ vertical compliance. It wouldn’t be a proper bike launch without a mention. Trek says that its IsoFlow design is now lighter and more compliant than on the Gen 7 Madone and that the bike is 24% more compliant than the Émonda.

“The very first part of this project was to determine whether IsoFlow was going to carry on to this generation, so we spent three or four months iterating on different models and different concepts, pushing the boundaries of UCI legality on completely different top tube to seat tube to seatstay junctions,” says Alex Loy.

“Drop stays perform really well, but they wouldn’t provide the combination of ride quality and weight savings we were looking for. We looked at three parameters: weight, aerodynamic impact, and comfort. The combination of those can be tricky. We looked at larger IsoFlow holes, smaller IsoFlow holes, and different locations. We also looked at different lead-ins and exits for the surfacing around it.

“As a result of what we were able to change from the previous version, we’re able to have 80% more vertical compliance at no cost to aerodynamics or weight. We reduced the size of the IsoFlow hole a little bit and changed the aerodynamic shaping that goes through the hole to optimise the airflow.”

Madones come fitted with 28mm tyres but you now fit up to 32mm (as measured) if you want to put more air between yourself and the road. The Madone SL 6 and upwards are tubeless-ready.

Madone Gen 8 shifts to ’Road Race’ geometry

Compare the Madone Gen 8’s geometry chart with the previous version and it looks like everything has changed, but it’s not as if Trek has radically altered its approach here.

First, the Madone’s geometry is now called Road Race rather than H1.5. Why? H1.5 originally came between Trek’s H1 and H2 geometries, and neither of these exists anymore. Plus, Trek feels that Road Race is a whole lot more descriptive.

Trek has also shifted from eight frame sizes down to six. Why? Although Trek doesn’t give it as a reason, we know that the company is driving down stock-keeping units (SKUs) to reduce costs. https://road.cc/content/tech-news/what-treks-rightsizing-plans-mean-bike.... Going to six sizes means tweaking things to cover a similar range.

The 52cm and 54cm sizes have been combined into one medium size and the 62cm model has been replaced by an XL with a taller seat mast.

“When we were making the new Road Race geometry, we wanted to make sure we were fitting a realistic race population, so we took real data from our Precision Fit system https://trekbikes.com/gb/en_GB/precision_fit_retail/, and then our in-house data analyst expanded that dataset,” says mechanical design engineer Christie Sorenson. “The new geometry is within millimetres of our old one, and riders shouldn’t notice a difference.

The Madone now also comes with size-specific tube shapes designed to provide the right level of compliance and reduce the weight for smaller riders.

“We now have a second tube shape that we use for the lower half of our size range,” says Christie Sorenson. “With this range, we are getting lighter bikes at the smaller sizes because we're designing specifically for those smaller sizes.

“This time around we were able to bring two bikes to the wind tunnel and test both to make sure that we were getting the benefits, the speed and the quickness that we're seeing on the top end in the small sizes when we’re scaling down.

“The big sizes are still optimised – they’re still getting the best that we can produce in aerodynamic, stiffness weight. Now we’ve made sure of that across the whole size range.”

The small stuff

Trek says it has made a big effort towards standardising components across its family of road bikes, and that continues with the new Madone.

“This started with the T47 [threaded] bottom bracket system that’s used on all Trek road platforms, and with the Gen 8 Madone that’s extended with the inclusion of UDH (Universal Derailleur Hanger) and the new RCS Headset System,” says Jordan Roessingh.

RCS Headset System? It aims to standardise the parts needed across different platforms and models.

Trek says, “Starting with Madone SLR/SL Gen 8, the new RCS Headset System simplifies and standardises the parts needed to cover cockpit setups across models and between platforms.”

“Trek road frames made for the RCS Headset System will use a consistent headset bearing cover and spacers depending on stem type [RCS Race is designed for use with the new RSL Aero bar/stem found on the Madone SLR Gen 8; RCS Pro is for use with the RCS Pro Blendr stem included on the Madone SL Gen 8; RCS Universal is for use with traditional round stems], so you’ll always know exactly what parts are needed to swap cockpits between models/platforms.”

Again, this will also help Trek reduce its SKUs.

How do the Madone SLR and the Madone SL differ?

The main difference between the two new Madone platforms is that the top-level SLR is made from Trek’s new 900 Series OCLV carbon fibre (see above) while the SL uses the existing 500 Series OCLV. This makes a difference to the weight, Trek quoting 796g for the Madone SLR’s frame (size ML, no hardware) and 350g for the fork, whereas the equivalent figures for the Madone SL are 1,054g and 363g respectively.

The Madone SLRs also come with Trek’s updated one-piece carbon-fibre handlebar/stem (see above) whereas the Madone SLs come with separate handlebars and stems. Trek says the Madone SL’s bars share a similar shape and flare to those of the Madone SLR cockpits, and all SLs use the same RCS integrated stem (which takes any 31.8mm diameter bar).

The SL is compatible with mechanical drivetrains whose front derailleurs have a housing stop whereas SLRs take electronic drivetrains exclusively because there’s no exit port for front derailleur housing on the down tube.

Trek argues that the Gen 8 Madone SL is a better-performing road bike than its seventh-generation SLR, offering a similar level of aerodynamics while being lighter.

Weights, builds and prices

Trek lists these weights for the Madone SLR:

Frame: 796g

Fork: 350g

Trek lists these weights for the Madone SL:

Frame: 1,054g

Fork: 363g

...and here are the various build options with prices:

Madone SLR 9 AXS (£12,500)

Groupset: SRAM Red AXS (inc power meter)

Wheels: Bontrager Aeolus RSL 51

Claimed weight: 7.00kg

Madone SLR 9 (£12,000)

Groupset: Shimano Dura-Ac e Di2

Wheels: Bontrager Aeolus RSL 51

Claimed weight: 7.05kg

Madone SLR 7 AXS (£8,500)

Groupset: SRAM Force AXS (inc power meter)

Wheels: Bontrager Aeolus Pro 51

Claimed weight: 7.43kg

Madone SLR 7 (£8,000)

Groupset: Shimano Ultegra Di2

Wheels: Bontrager Aeolus Pro 51

Claimed weight: 7.31kg

Madone SL 7 (£6,000)

Groupset: Shimano Ultegra Di2

Wheels: Bontrager Aeolus Pro 51

Claimed weight: 7.88kg

Madone SL 6 AXS (£4,750)

Groupset: SRAM Rival eTap AXS (inc power meter)

Wheels: Bontrager Aeolus Elite 35

Claimed weight: 8.43kg

Madone SL 6 (£4,250)

Groupset: Shimano 105 Di2

Wheels: Bontrager Aeolus Elite 35

Claimed weight: 8.16kg

Madone SL 5 (£3,250)

Groupset: Shimano 105 mechanical

Wheels: Bontrager Paradigm SL

Claimed weight: 8.70kg

A Madone SLR frameset is £4,575 and a Madone SL frameset is £2,750.

The Madone SLR is also available through Trek’s Project One custom programme, where you can choose the finish and the build.