Tour de France bikes on a budget* — pro race bikes without the pro price tag from Specialized, Canyon, Trek, Pinarello and more

If you like the look of the high-end superbikes at the Tour de France, how about a similar one but at a much lower price? To offer something of a helping hand of you're after a new bike, we've rounded up some suggestions and current deals on more obtainable versions of these top-end road bikes.

Perhaps one of the most appealing things about professional cycling is that you can buy pretty much the exact same bikes and gear as the pros. These days, pro bikes are essentially the same as those you can buy in a bike shop, aside from individual modifications that some riders might request. Fortunately, you can also find bikes that are very similar - not just in appearance, but also in construction - to those ridden by cycling stars.

We've searched for some of the best deals we can find at the moment. There are often some good deals on the exact framesets but you can also find more affordable alternatives that incorporate much of the same tech. Okay, these bikes aren't cheap, but they are less expensive than the top-end models.

With lots of new bikes expected to be released soon, we'll also be keeping an eye out for even better deals on some of these models in the coming weeks...

Get the Specialized Tarmac SL8 Expert for £5,399

The Specialized Tarmac SL8 is the weapon of choice for Bora-Hansgrohe and Soudal Quick-Step, but the pro set-up complete with either a SRAM Red AXS or Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 groupset and Roval Rapide CLX2 wheels will set you back £12,000.

The Tarmac SL8 Expert uses the same frame design as the Soudal Quick-Step team's Tarmac, just with a different grade of carbon composite. The Specialized Tarmac SL8 Expert frameset is a refined full FACT 10r carbon layup rather than the S-Works bike's FACT 12r carbon.

The SL8 Expert still features an electronic groupset and Roval wheels, albeit at a lower spec, with SRAM's Rival eTap AXS groupset and Roval C38 wheels.

Buy the Specialized Tarmac SL8 Expert for £5,399 from Sigma Sports

Van Rysel's RCR road bike with SRAM Rival AXS is £4,500

Van Rysel's RCR Pro bike that Decathlon AG2R riders use is £9,000, so while far from cheap and cheerful, it's a fair bit less than just about anything else in the peloton.

Van Rysel's RCR road bike is priced at £4,500 and shares the same geometry as the Pro version but differs in the paint and carbon fibre layup. The RCR's frame weighs 830 g (painted) in size M and the RCR Pro's frame weighs 790 g (painted) in size M.

Van Rysel calls the RCR its 'aerolight' bike, combining both aerodynamics and lightweight to be their one bike that does it all. For the price, the RCR comes with a SRAM Rival AXS groupset, Zipp 303 S wheels, Michelin Power Cup tyres and the frame can take tyres up to 33mm wide.

Check out Van Rysel's RCR road bike, £4,500 at Decathlon

Get the Giant Propel Advanced 2 for £2,499

Team Jayco Alula switched to Giant bikes in 2022, opting for Giant's Propel Advanced SL, TCR Advanced SL and Trinity TT bike.

The top-of-the-line TCR Advanced SL Disc will set you back £11,999, so you might well decide to save yourself a whopping £9,500 by dropping down a bit in frame and components spec to the Propel Advanced 2 with mechanical Shimano 105 instead.

You lose the electronic shifting but still get a pretty light carbon fibre frame.

Buy the Giant Propel Advanced 2 for £2,499 from De Ver Cycles

The Trek Emonda SL6 Pro is now down to £2,895

We spotted Lidl-Trek riders on a new Trek road bike at the Dauphine, but the model name is still unknown. Previously, the weapons of choice for this WorldTour team were the Trek Madone and Emonda.

The top-end Trek Madone SLR 9 AXS Gen 7 costs a whopping £14,550 and is equipped with SRAM Red AXS. Alternatively, you can get your hands on a Trek Emonda SL 6 Pro with 105 Di2 for £2,895, saving you over £10,000.

Like the Lidl-Trek team, this model features wheels and a finishing kit from Trek's Bontrager brand, including Aeolus Elite 35 carbon wheels, R2 Hard-Case Lite tyres, and Elite VR-C handlebars.

Buy this Trek Emonda from Balfe's Bikes for £2,895

Canyon's Aeroad CF SLX 8 is currently £3,749

Alpecin-Deceuninck and Movistar riders use Canyon bikes, with riders from Movistar currently using the next-generation Canyon Aeroad, which features a deeper headtube. We don't have a price for this yet but the current top-of-the-range Aeroad CFR AXS costs £8,999.

Instead of parting ways with nearly nine grand, the Canyon Aeroad CF SLX 8 costs £3,749 and has the same frame design and integrated cockpit and aero seatpost as the CFR. The different carbon layups mean the CF SLX frame is slightly heavier.

The CF SLX 8 is equipped with a Shimano Ultegra groupset and Shimano 105 RS 710 C46 TL wheelset with 46mm rims.

Buy this Canyon Aeroad CF SLX 8 for £3,749

Get the Merida Reacto 6000 in team livery for £3,400

If you're a big fan of Bahrain Victorious this one's for you, as it's the first bike in our line-up in team colours.

Bahrain Victorious are using the same trusted Merida bikes as last year, and you can get your hands on this team replica for £3,400, albeit with a lower spec. The 6000 features a CF3 carbon aero frame with cable integration and tyre clearance of up to 30mm.

Shimano Dura-Ace is the groupset of choice for Bahrain Victorious, while this model comes with Shimano 105 Di2, and Merida Expert wheels rather than Vision wheels.

Buy your pro team replica for £3,400 from Wheelbase

Buy the Bianchi Oltre Comp with Ultegra Di2 for £4,799

Bianchi got some mixed feedback from the public when they released the Oltre road bike, which we have since seen in the pro peloton used by French team Arkéa-B&B Hotels.

The Oltre Comp is derived from the superior Oltre RC and Oltre Pro, with a top-end Oltre RC with Dura-Ace Di2 costing an eye-watering £11,949. For less than half the price at £4,799, this Bianchi Oltre Comp is equipped with Ultegra Di2, Velomann components and deep-section wheels, plus a Mitora saddle.

For less money again, you can get your hands on the Oltre Race with Shimano 105 for £2,469.

Get Bianchi's Oltre Comp for £4,799 from Sigma Sports

Also... checl out Bianchi's Specialissima Comp for £4,130

The climbing bike of choice for Arkéa-B&B Hotels is Bianchi's Specialissima RC, which also has a Comp version derived from it. The Specialissima RC equipped with Dura-Ace Di2 costs £10,999, while the Specialissima Comp equipped with 105 Di2 will set you back £4,130.

Bianchi describes the Specialissima Comp as an "epic all-rounder". It has a carbon frame and fork with a claimed total weight of 6.6 kg (for size 55).

This model comes with Velomann wheels wrapped in Pirelli's P Zero Race tyres. Despite the Comp not featuring the Specialissima RC cockpit, it is fully compatible for you to upgrade to at a later date.

Buy the Bianchi Specialissima Comp for £4,130 from Start Fitness

Orbea's Orca M30 is £2,699 at Sigma Sports

One of the four ProTeams participating in this year's Tour is Lotto Dstny, which has transitioned from Ridley to Orbea as their bike sponsor this season. Riders have access to the Orca Aero, Orca and Ordu TT bikes.

The Orca road bikes come in various levels, with the entry-level option being the Orbea Orca M30. It incorporates trickle-down technology from higher-end Orca models and includes a carbon frameset and fork with internally routed cables for a sleek appearance.

For £2,699, the Orca M30 has a Shimano 105 drivetrain and a "lightweight" alloy wheelset paired with Vittoria Zaffiro tyres.

Get the Orbea Orca M30 from Sigma Sports for £2,699

Buy Cannondale's SuperSix Evo 4 for £2,400

EF Education-EasyPost team riders use Cannondale bikes equipped with Shimano groupsets, opting for the SuperSix Evo as their all-round bike and the SystemSix as their aero bikes.

The SuperSix Evo Lab 71 will set you back £12,500, so instead, you can get your hands on the SuperSix Evo 4 with Shimano 105 mechanical and DT Swiss R470 Disc aluminium wheels, for £2,400.

Check out Cannondale's SuperSix Evo 4 from Westbrook Cycles

Check out the Scott Foil RC 30 for £3,489 from 99 bikes

The all-singing, all-dancing Scott Foil RC Ultimate will set you back £14,699 with SRAM Red AXS shifting and deep section Syncros Capital SL Aero 60 wheels. Luckily, there's a cheaper alternative!

The Foil RC 30 has the same frame shape as the Scott Foil RC Pro, featuring internal cabling and an aero seatpost like a top-end bike, but uses a less spendy grade of carbon fibre to keep the cost under control.

It's equipped with Shimano 105 Di2 and Scott's own Syncros RR2.0 Disc wheels.

Buy the Scott Foil RC 30 for £3,489

Pinarello's F5 is down to £5,000

So, you desperately want a Pinarello Dogma F so you can descend like Tom Pidcock, but the budget won't stretch to £12,600. Instead, you can get your hands on a Pinarello F5 which borrows much from the top-end Dogma F, at less than half the price.

It shares a similar frame profile, but it’s made from a different blend of carbon fibre and has a lower spec with Shimano 105 Di2 rather than the top-end Dura-Ace Di2.

Ineos riders usually use wheels from Shimano, although the team has been known to dip into the Lightweight and Princeton ranges in search of those marginal gains, but this Pinarello F5 is equipped with Fulcrum 800 tubeless-ready wheels and Pirelli P7 Sport clincher tyres.

Get the Pinarello F5 for £5,000 from Sigma Sports

Wilier's Filante SL Rival AXS is £5,300

The Wilier Filante SLR is the brand's high-end aero bike used by Groupama - FDJ Cycling Team and Astana Qazaqstan Team, with prices starting at £9,710.

The Wilier Filante SL comes out of the same mould as the top-level Filante SLR but is made from less expensive materials to bring the cost down... although the price tag is still pretty hefty.

For £5,300, this model comes with SRAM's Rival AXS groupset and Miche wheels wrapped in Vittoria tyres.

Buy the Wilier Filante SL Rival AXS for £5,300 from Vive le Velo

Which of these (almost) pro team bikes would you choose? Let us know in the comments section below.

*To address the asterisk in the title: we mean relative to the actual bikes the pros race, of course. We know that these still aren't cheap by any stretch of the imagination!