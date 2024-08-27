Chaos at cycling stage race as riders forced to dodge oncoming drivers “flying down road” at 120kph; Locals laugh as Bristol named UK’s “safest cycling city” – despite “appalling driving”; Did cycling bring Oasis back together? + more on the live blog

While catching up on all the bike racing going on over the Bank Holiday weekend – the highlights of which included a first ever British win at the Tour de l’Avenir courtesy of Joe Blackmore and the Vuelta’s GC race being blown wide open – I came across the inaugural edition of the West Bohemia Tour, a new four-day stage race in the Czech Republic for U23 riders and development teams.
And let’s just say the race has a few teething problems to sort out.
On Saturday, concerning footage emerged from the tour’s third stage – a hilly loop starting and finishing in Klatovy, and won by Soudal Quick-Step Devo’s 19-year-old Lars Vanden Heede – which highlighted some distinct and horrifying organisational problems that need to be ironed out before next year’s race.
The footage, filmed by a sports director who was following the lead group, showed the riders turning right at a junction onto another road, where no marshals – usually stationed at junctions to prevent members of the public from straying onto the course – were in place.
“They take the bend full gas,” the DS can be heard saying in Dutch in the video. “There is nobody here to stop traffic. Nobody.”
To make matters worse, the DS then filmed several occasions on which unsuspecting motorists found themselves driving straight towards the racers during what was supposedly meant to be a closed road event, leading to some shocking near misses on bends and on the race’s narrow roads.
“Lads, don’t do that! Don’t take the inside line Don’t do this!” the directors in the car shouted during one especially hairy moment on a blind left-hand bend (where many of the riders, doing what they normally do during well-organised events, made use of the entirety of the road, only to find a driver on the other side of the corner).
“Look at this car approaching!” the director again shouts as two drivers – and a leisure cyclist – pass the bunch in the opposite direction. “Watch out! This guy comes flying down this road at 120kph! Folks, watch out!”
And on another narrow, twisty section, he exclaimed: “Here are more cars! Of course he has to brake because it’s so narrow here!
“Of course cars will come down here. This is just an open main road! They are using the full width of the road, no lads, stay on the right!”
Responding to the video on social media, one user claiming to be the race’s doctor, said that 11 police motorbikes, 20 marshals, and two police cars were present at the race, which was eventually won after all that by Lotto Dstny’s Victor Vaneeckhoutte.
“That’s small gran fondo numbers,” one cycling fan responded to the claims.
“Those numbers seem far too low for a race that can be spread out over multiple groups,” replied the Domestique cycling account.
“Clearly something went massively wrong because the original 10-minute clip we saw did not show a single organiser vehicle or a single marshal.”
> “Cycling is wonderful, but it is a very fragile sport”: Controversial organiser says the Tour des Pyrénées “is over”, after stage race marred by safety “chaos”
The worrying, chaotic scenes at the West Bohemia Tour over the weekend brought to mind the controversy which marred last year’s Tour Féminin des Pyrénées, the French stage race plagued by a range of safety issues that even prompted the peloton to refuse to start the third and final stage.
Last June, the UCI decided to call off the final stage of the CIC-Tour Féminin International des Pyrénées – only the second edition of the three-day race – following two days of protests from a peloton concerned for its safety.
On the first stage into Lourdes, won in a sprint by Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio, members of the public were seen driving on the course, metres away from the riders at times, and parked cars and trucks littered the final kilometres while spectators wandered onto the roads.
A day later, the second stage to the Hautacam was then neutralised to the foot of the iconic summit finish after the peloton complained of race motorbike riders creating hazardous conditions – leading the race organiser to criticise the protesting riders, who he described as “spoiled children”, comments for which he later apologised while also claiming it is “impossible” to completely close the roads in France for a bike race.
And you thought your local Saturday morning races were sketchy…
To make matters even worse, the DS was clearly filming using a handheld device whilst driving, which doesn't exactly enhance the safety levels for the riders or the other drivers using the road…
I'd love to see a copy of the risk assessment for the West Bohemia Tour…
It's not uncommon to have races on open roads in mainland Europe.
When I lived in Germany, I entered a race that was partially on a military training area range road. Armoured vehicles would often pass in the opposite direction. The road would be covered in mud from tracks as they turned into the road from training areas. It was manic. You get railway crossings - not uncommon even in pro classic races. Mostly drivers slow down as they see the peloton but if you're on your own or in a small group you're a bit exposed to traffic.
To close roads would be too cost prohibitive and most of the time these races go off without any major incidents.
The article says that it was supposed to be a closed-road event, though…
Yes, but I'm highlighting that races still happen with cars on the same road. It's not a strange concept.