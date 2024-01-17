“It’s Balamory in road form”: Confused motorists brand proposed cycle lane layout a “dangerously chaotic mess”

Plans to overhaul a key city centre road, which will include the installation of “more resilient” bollards designed to prevent motorists from parking in a cycle lane “all day, every day”, may have been described by local councillors as an attempt to make the whole area “more pleasant and safer for pedestrians and cyclists”.

But that still hasn’t stopped baffled motorists from criticising the scheme’s proposed road layout, which they claim resembles a “dangerously chaotic mess” and “Balamory in road form”.

Last week, we reported that Bristol City Council announced that it was launching a year-long project to upgrade the cycle lanes, pavements, and pedestrian crossings on Park Row, as well as three other nearby city centre streets.

And while drawings of the proposed new road layout notably feature non-protected cycle lanes, one of the local authority’s key commitments as part of the £3.1 million project involves the replacement of the current bike lane’s flimsy plastic wands – first installed during the Covid-19 pandemic – with “more robust” bollards.

The need for a sturdier, more resilient cycle lane barrier system on Park Row has been painfully apparent over the past few years, with local cyclists claiming the infrastructure has practically been rendered “pointless” by drivers knocking over and breaking the plastic wands in order to park their vehicles at the roadside – which at one spot is located just 20 metres away from a multi-storey car park.

> "More resilient" bollards planned for cycle lane made "completely pointless" by drivers parking in it

In December 2022, one local told road.cc that the route resembled the “aftermath of a Harry Potter battle” with “broken wands everywhere”, while in March Bristolian Pete claimed motorists – despite the existence of a dedicated parking facility a stone’s throw away – block the bike lane “all day, every day”, and described the infrastructure in general as “intermittent and confusing”.

The council hopes the new works will address these complaints from cyclists, as well as concerns from business owners who argue that the original project did not properly consider the need for loading and deliveries.

Other planned works as part of the scheme, which is due to start in March and expected to be under construction until early 2025, include new loading bays on Perry Road and Upper Maudlin Street, ‘no entry’ signs on Lower Church Lane, and the removal of bus stops on Park Row and Perry Road, as the bus services which used them are no longer in operation.

> "There's a car park 20 metres away": Cyclists slam cycle lane parking putting riders in danger

However, while the project seeks to rectify the myriad issues currently apparent on Park Row, the new plans’ details – in particular the drawing of the proposed layout released by the council (and featured as this story’s main image) – have left plenty of baffled motorists scratching their heads.

Under BBC West’s Facebook post about the proposed changes to the road, former Bristolian Debs Cole wrote: “I already find Bristol confusing to drive around, and I used to live in the city years ago. This looks horrendous for locals let alone outsiders!

“Visitors will soon need a full guide for the city showing them which bits cars can drive on, how, and when!”

“That street scene is just a dangerously chaotic mess, and I want to see more cycling,” said David Gordon, while Jay Wheelwright described the proposed layout as “Balamory in road form”.

“I thought Cardiff’s cycle lanes were awful,” added Gary Wood. “Are the planners on acid?”

Others noted the potential confusion that the newly painted lines could cause for unsuspecting drivers in the city.

“Well judging by the picture, it doesn’t look very safe to me. People can’t work out how to use VAR, let alone working out this puzzle,” wrote football fan Jason King.

“Oh dear Clevedon sea front again. I thought this lot were broke? Leave alone,” said Sue Thorne, referencing the controversial ‘wiggly’ cycle lane introduced last year by North Somerset Council in the seaside town – and swiftly (and apologetically) removed following vociferous criticism and protests from a campaign group who claimed the “Mickey Mouse” road layout had made them the “laughingstock of the nation”.

> Controversial wiggly cycle lane with "Mickey Mouse" layout recommended to be ripped out following independent review

“Bristol is horrendous now for finding your way about and negotiating the ‘no go’ areas like bus gates,” added Phil Young. “I avoid Bristol like the plague nowadays. You have to have a hundred eyes and brain power to take in and process all the different signs and road markings.”

However, not everyone believes Park Row’s new look will lead to scores of baffled motorists driving in the wrong lane.

“If you think the layout is confusing and you cannot understand the simple look of the road, then there is a simple solution to the problem, surrender your driving licence and state the reason: ‘too thick to drive’,” wrote an exasperated Leif Väisänen. “Then get a bus, making the roads safer for other road users.”

Meanwhile, an upbeat Sander van den Broek said: “As a local I’m quite happy and hope it means I can finally cycle to work without fearing for my life.”

The Bristol Park Row bike lane is completely pointless. There are signs that say no parking, no waiting, no loading, but everyone just ignores that and leaves their engine running and their hazards on. pic.twitter.com/kbcuB8RET5 — Phil Sturgeon 🚴🌍🔥 @philsturgeon.bsky.social (@philsturgeon) March 7, 2023

Announcing the local authority’s plans last week, Labour councillor Don Alexander, the council’s cabinet member for transport, said in a statement: “Having carried out detailed engagement with key stakeholders, residents, and people who travel along Park Row and the surrounding area, I am really pleased that work on this major project will be starting in March.

“It will make this whole area more pleasant and safer for pedestrians and cyclists. I hope it will encourage many more people to travel actively, improving their health and wellbeing, and cutting congestion on Bristol’s roads and air pollution.

“Ahead of the Park Row area construction work starting, I’d like to thank everyone for bearing with us. We will keep disruption to a minimum and aim to keep both sides of traffic open as much as possible.”