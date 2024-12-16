Driver dies after crashing into group of cyclists during Australian gravel race, with one cyclist killed and three injured

An Australian cycling community is in “mourning” after a driver crashed into a group of cyclists, killing one and injuring three others, while the driver got trapped in the car and had to be airlifted to a hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

The incident which has been described as a “tragic accident” by a local bicycle shop took place on Saturday afternoon, when a woman in her 30s first collided with the cyclists and then hit a tree on Long Swamp Road in the NSW Northern Tablelands, where Armidale Cycling Club was organising a routine 30-kilometre gravel race.

A cyclist in his 60s was pronounced dead on the spot and is yet to be formally identified. However, NBN News named him as Andrew Swann, an avid cyclist who was heavily involved in the Armidale Cycling Club.

Three other cyclists also suffered serious injuries and were treated at the scene by paramedics. Two men, aged 39 and 57, were taken to Armidale Hospital and are now in a stable condition.

Meanwhile, a teenage boy was airlifted to John Hunter Hospital in Newcastle and is reportedly recovering after undergoing surgery.

The car inside which the driver was trapped caught fire after the collision with the tree. She was rescued out of the car by the emergency services and treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being airlifted to John Hunter in a critical condition, where she passed away on Sunday.

The car after the crash in Armidale, Australia (credit: NBN Television)

The close-knit local cycling community is in shock, with many taking to social media to express their condolences. Former president of the Armidale Cycling Club, Mark Bullen, told ABC that the cyclist who lost his life in the accident was “an absolutely wonderful man.”

“I’ve had conversations with a few of the people that are out there and they're probably beyond talking at the moment.

“Once you become a cyclist, you join a family and that family is here for everyone.”

Armidale Bicycle Centre, a local bike shop wrote on social media: “Our hearts are heavy as we've learnt of the tragic accident from yesterday.

“Our thoughts are with the victims, their families, and everyone affected by this devastating event.

“At this difficult time, we extend our deepest condolences to those mourning their loved ones and wish for a full and speedy recovery to the injured.

“Safety is always our priority, and we stand in solidarity with the cycling community and local authorities as they work to support the affected families and prevent future accidents.

“We encourage everyone to stay safe on the roads, be mindful of others, and continue to support each other in moments of hardship.”

Cycle race in progress sign, Armidale, Australia (credit: NBN Television)

The Mayor of Armidale Regional Council Sam Coupland, who said that he was a cyclist was well, called the tragedy hard to comprehend.

“The Armidale cycling community is rather large, it's very close-knit and really in the community of our size we’re probably only two degrees of separation from anyone so this is impacting a lot of people," he said.

Meanwhile, a councillor said: “There’s no blame. We really need to throw our arms around each other. We need to show what a strong community we are.

“That’s all we can do when we have something as tragic as this is happening.”

Details on the incident are unclear, however broadcast footage from NBN News shows the road had ‘Caution: cycle race in progress’ signs posted. As of now, officers from New England Police District have established a crime scene, which was examined by officers from the Crash Investigation Unit.

This report will be updated as new details emerge.