Live blog

Tadej?! When you're cruising up a climb... and then Pogačar effortlessly flies past; All the gear and no idea; Noel Gallagher just glad to have his bike after '£20 million' divorce; Road bikes for £120 as deep discounting continues + more on the live blog

Dan Alexander is here for the Tuesday live blog, your one-stop shop for everything that's happening in the world of cycling today...
Tue, Jan 23, 2024 09:10
10
08:52
Tadej?! When you're cruising up a climb... and then Pogačar effortlessly flies past

In fairness to Terézia Ciriaková and her WCC Team colleagues, it's better this happens with one of the most talented professional riders of your generation than by a couple of unserious chatting club riders on a Sunday morning while you're doing your best just to keep things moving forward... no, no idea how I've got such intricate knowledge of that particular scenario either...

On the climb, in your rhythm, this is okay, legs hurt a bit, not breathing too easily any more, hard enough... then the zoom past accompanied by a cheery, unconcerned greeting, in this case 'ciao'. As we said before, better that's Tadej Pogačar rolling past with ease than a home counties club rider whose just getting away from the kids for a couple of hours.

Another favourite of the genre was back in February 2022 when a cyclist in south west London was pootling along the river, enjoying a midweek spin when a rather bling-looking rider passed at speed while drafting a camera bike... wait a minute... is that... Wiggo?!

Sir Bradley Wiggins bike lane (screenshot via @carlton1512/Twitter)

> Pesky cyclists not using cycle lane! Oh..wait...that's Wiggo!

Be warned, if you happen to be passed by a flying Remco Evenepoel and by some minor miracle are able to follow, he might not be too pleased...

Remco Evenepoel waves away amateur during training ride (Artem Shcherbyna)

> Remco Evenepoel tells amateur to stop following him during interval session

"Yeah, mate, could have followed him but I know he likes to train in his own space, so didn't want to bother him... yeah of course that's the only reason..."

14:43
Some might say today's comments section is going to live forever
Noel Gallagher (CC licensed by Drew de F Fawkes via Flickr)

It's an Oasis pun oasis in the comments today...

Special mention to peted76 whose on a roll:

"Noel: Do you like my new bike? 

"Liam: Anything special about it?

"Noel: She's electric..."

Also responsible for... "Must be difficult to ride in London without looking back in anger all the time.. I guess he just needs to roll with it." 

essexian: "Oh... that's a joke I'm going to 'Roll with it'. I wonder if Noel is 'Supersonic' when riding? I see he rides along a canal: I hope he misses the 'Wonderwalls' on the way to get his copy of the 'Hindu Times'

"Cycling on a canal could be a bit of a 'Shakermaker'. If he fell in the water, I hope he wouldn't 'Look back in anger'. I bet he has a 'Masterplan' to ensure that he stays upright......sorry."

Matthew Acton-Varian: "Some Might Say that another cycling celebrity is a good thing, speaking as a non-celebrity who Definitely Maybe likes the Sunday Morning Call for the club coffee ride... I'll fetch my coat."

Could do with some cigarettes and alcohol to get through that lot... only joking. Top work as usual...

14:38
We unveil the road.cc Recommends Bike of the Year 2023/24
11:51
There's no need to look back in anger when you have a bike, says Noel Gallagher of his multi-million pound divorce
Noel Gallagher (CC licensed by Drew de F Fawkes via Flickr)

Forgive us for going all gossip mag for a second, but a celebrity has said something bikes so we just had to go there. 

Speaking to Matt Morgan's podcast, former Oasis principle songwriter Noel Gallagher is claiming a small win out of his divorce from music publicist Sara MacDonald: 

"I can get on the bike and go up to King's Cross, and go down to the canal," said Gallagher. 

"And get on the canal outside my wonderful ex-wife's house and give her a little wave, and go, 'You didn't take this from me!'"

Some might say the bike is small change when this divorce is reported to be in the region of £20 million, but it doesn't seem like Noel is crying his heart out too much. He's currently said to be spending most of his time living at Claridge's hotel - where most of the rooms cost over two grand a night - and says that he's finding London "f**king great at the minute". Will the concierge at Claridge's be pumping his tyres up and giving the bike a spit and polish for that price? 

Anyway, it's another one to add to our list of celebrities who love cycling, albeit Mr Gallagher's reason for riding is a bit of an odd one...

11:41
Man embarking on solo ride to Ukraine to raise cash for orphans
Miki Nawlatyna justgiving screenshot

Miki Nawlatyna will set off from Oxfordshire on his 1,500 mile bike trip, hoping to arrive in Kyiv on 7th April. 

The 25-year-old is raising money for Shade for Children, a charity that supports orphanages in Ukraine, and funds will go towards building a new home 'for 8-10 children who have been orphaned or deprived of parental care'. 

Nawlatyna said: "Just at the start of the war I found myself together with my friend Paweł at the Polish-Ukrainian border; we were delivering supplies to the fire station where the refugees were being brought from the border. I will never forget walking into that big hall full of children at 3am. They looked so helpless not knowing what’s happening and where they are… The instant shock you go through and realisation what is happening. The thoughts that run through you when you imagine the scale of it and how much you’re willing to give to protect the innocent."

Over £2,500 has been raised so far, and the JustGiving page is here

11:37
Oh lordy...
11:23
Road bikes are £120 now: deep discounting continues as bike prices rewind a couple of decades
brand-x road bike

Is it just us, or are bike prices starting to seem less outrageous right now? That's certainly the case at troubled retailer Wiggle, where you can get a size extra small entry-level Brand-X road bike for £119.99. Yep, a whole new road bike (it's here if you don't believe us)... who would have thought it three years ago when bikes were as rare as rocking horse droppings? 

There are numerous things going on here, of course, and the recommended retail prices of new bikes coming out are still mostly in line with what we'd expect. In any case, the road.cc tech team are busy researching a feature on the price of cycling in 2024 to see how dramatically the situation has changed in 12 short months, when we published our feature on the rising cost of cycling. Stay tuned... 

11:17
All the gear and no idea...

Seem familiar? Maybe not, but the mockumentary Tourist Trap is now on BBC iPlayer apparently. Worth giving it a go for this cycling-themed scene, surely. 

Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc in 2020, and spent most of his first year (hopefully) keeping you entertained on the live blog. At the start of 2022 he took on the role of news editor. Before joining road.cc, Dan wrote about various sports, including football and boxing for the Daily Express, and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been 'enjoying' life on two wheels ever since and spends his weekends making bonk-induced trips to the petrol stations of the south of England.

Add new comment

10 comments

Avatar
ubercurmudgeon | 1 hour ago
4 likes

Quote:

"I can get on the bike and go up to King's Cross, and go down to the canal," said Gallagher. 

"And get on the canal outside my wonderful ex-wife's house and give her a little wave"

Parklife!

No, wait, that's the other lot, isn't it.

Avatar
Clem Fandango replied to ubercurmudgeon | 1 hour ago
1 like

Cycling though...its the universal.

And I thought he lived in a Country House.

Avatar
peted76 | 2 hours ago
5 likes

Noel: do you like my new bike? 

Liam: anything special about it?

Noel: she's electric ..

OK I'm done for the day. 

Avatar
essexian replied to peted76 | 1 hour ago
0 likes

Oh... thats a joke I'm going to "Roll with it." I wonder if Noel is "Supersonic" when riding? I see he rides along a canal: I hope he misses the "Wonderwalls" on the way to get his copy of the "Hindu Times""

Cycling on a canal could be a bit of a "Shakermaker." If he fell in the water, I hope he wouldn't "Look back in anger." I bet he has a "Masterplan" to ensure that he stays upright.

.....sorry

Avatar
peted76 | 2 hours ago
1 like

Must be difficult to ride in London without looking back in anger all the time.. I guess he just needs to roll with it. 

Avatar
peted76 | 2 hours ago
2 likes

Lets hope Noel doesn't get Morning Glory on his ride.. 

Avatar
Hirsute | 2 hours ago
7 likes

Can't see an article on this death

https://www.standard.co.uk/news/crime/gao-gao-cyclist-hit-and-run-hackne...

"Prior to the collision, he had driven the wrong way up a one-way street, driven through a red light and had crossed to the wrong side of the road to overtake two cars immediately before crashing into Gao Gao, who was wearing bright clothing and had a flashing light on the front of her bike."

"Anna Dutka, prosecuting, told the court that the car’s speed was estimated at 46mph, with a range of 43mph to 49mph."

20mph limit.

Avatar
Matthew Acton-Varian replied to Hirsute | 2 hours ago
2 likes

Nine years after guilty plea reduction is nothing for all of that. All too common.

Avatar
Matthew Acton-Varian | 2 hours ago
1 like

Some Might Say that another cycling celebrity is a good thing, speaking as a non-celebrity who Definitely Maybe likes the Sunday Morning Call for the club coffee ride...

I'll fetch my coat.

Avatar
Gimpl | 4 hours ago
1 like

Ian Stannard flew past me on the (small) hill out of Thornborough years ago. By the time I reached the top - he'd disappeared! 

Latest Comments

 