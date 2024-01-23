Tadej?! When you're cruising up a climb... and then Pogačar effortlessly flies past; All the gear and no idea; Noel Gallagher just glad to have his bike after '£20 million' divorce; Road bikes for £120 as deep discounting continues + more on the live blog

In fairness to Terézia Ciriaková and her WCC Team colleagues, it's better this happens with one of the most talented professional riders of your generation than by a couple of unserious chatting club riders on a Sunday morning while you're doing your best just to keep things moving forward... no, no idea how I've got such intricate knowledge of that particular scenario either...

Today Tadej Pogačar passed the UCI WCC team and he said even 'Ciao' 🥰 Video: https://t.co/bjPe9EG66E pic.twitter.com/hkyUsSDGO8 — Lukáš Ronald Lukács (@lucasaganronald) January 22, 2024

On the climb, in your rhythm, this is okay, legs hurt a bit, not breathing too easily any more, hard enough... then the zoom past accompanied by a cheery, unconcerned greeting, in this case 'ciao'. As we said before, better that's Tadej Pogačar rolling past with ease than a home counties club rider whose just getting away from the kids for a couple of hours.

They’re probably going at a pace that would kill a normal cyclist and he goes past like they aren’t moving!!! — Greg Ireland (@indie_arcade) January 22, 2024

Another favourite of the genre was back in February 2022 when a cyclist in south west London was pootling along the river, enjoying a midweek spin when a rather bling-looking rider passed at speed while drafting a camera bike... wait a minute... is that... Wiggo?!

> Pesky cyclists not using cycle lane! Oh..wait...that's Wiggo!

Be warned, if you happen to be passed by a flying Remco Evenepoel and by some minor miracle are able to follow, he might not be too pleased...

> Remco Evenepoel tells amateur to stop following him during interval session

"Yeah, mate, could have followed him but I know he likes to train in his own space, so didn't want to bother him... yeah of course that's the only reason..."