“Cyclists are running riot!” Richard Madeley, Timmy Mallett, and Howard Cox ‘debate’ bike number plates on Good Morning Britain; Backlash against “sexist” race organiser who called pro riders “spoiled children” over safety fears + more on the live blog

Unfortunately, this year’s Tour Féminin des Pyrénées won’t be remembered for a scintillating battle on the fearsome Hautacam, or for Marta Cavalli’s long-awaited return to winning ways after a difficult year.

Instead, the three-day stage race will be remembered for the UCI’s decision to call off the final stage following protests from a peloton concerned for its safety after two stages dominated by members of the public driving on the course (and even towards the riders), parked cars littering the final kilometres of stage one into Lourdes, race motorbike riders creating hazardous conditions, spectators wandering on the roads, a lack of marshals, and, finally, successful calls to neutralise most of the second stage to the foot of the Hautacam.

“Considering the safety risks involved, we firmly believe that a bike race is not worth endangering the lives of the female cyclists,” Adam Hansen, the head of the riders’ union the CPA, said in a statement announcing that yesterday’s third and final stage had been cancelled.

If your finale looks like this, with random vehicles everywhere, you're not worth organizing a race. What were they even thinking? The attitude of the organizers makes it clear: no single rider will participate if there comes a new edition without drastic changes. pic.twitter.com/VUvJOhXjdt — BramDesmet (@BramDesmetKoers) June 11, 2023

So, how did the organiser of the Tour des Pyrénées react to being at the centre of a media frenzy (the race’s cancellation even made the BBC’s website!) concerning the running of his event?

By creating another, entirely different kind of media frenzy.

“What is happening is that the girls have requirements that are not in line with their level,” race director Pascal Baudron told La Nouvelle République yesterday morning.

“They imagine that they are on the Tour de France and that all the roads must be closed. But in France you cannot do that.”

Baudron continued: “They are sawing off the branch of which they are sitting. The day when there will be no more races, they will cry and that’s what’s going to happen.

“Quite honestly, I tell myself that it is not worth organising a race to see all those months of effort ruined for the whims of spoiled children.”

Omg those comments are from someone from the 15th century! Certainly they can’t organise a race if they do not think the athletes deserve safety measures ! Unacceptable! — Evelyn Campos Flores 🌳 (@wevecampos) June 12, 2023

Unsurprisingly, Baudron’s questionable use of language, and his belief that top-tier pro cyclists are “spoiled children” for believing that they should be able to race without motorists driving at them, hasn’t gone down too well with most of the cycling community.

Some described the organiser’s comments as “sexist”, “offensive”, and “from the 15th century”, with Twitter user Jonathan writing: “The numerous use of ‘girls’ and ‘spoiled brats’ is quite telling of his attitude towards women”.

You'd expect something like yeah it was not good enough but it's hard and we'll do better next year. But this is just taking the piss with road cycling and the sponsors should not be happy. That's saying it nicely. — Marco van den Hout (@mvdhout) June 11, 2023

“Female riders being called spoiled for, er, not wanting to be hit by cars?” wrote cycling journalist Matilda Price. “Extremely basic levels of safety shouldn’t be the reserve of the Tour.”

“Sounds like it’s the race organisers with ‘requirements above their level,” added Ryan. “They expect the best cyclists in the world to show up to their race but they're not competent enough to fill out the forms to close the roads?”

Organising a major bike race is tough (as we’ve seen in Britain over the past year or so), but that’s certainly one way of ensuring you lose all the sympathy you had and that nobody ever turns up at the Tour des Pyrénées again, I suppose…