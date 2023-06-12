Support road.cc

Live blog

“Cyclists are running riot!” Richard Madeley, Timmy Mallett, and Howard Cox ‘debate’ bike number plates on Good Morning Britain; Backlash against “sexist” race organiser who called pro riders “spoiled children” over safety fears + more on the live blog

It’s Monday, and after a weekend spent watching the Netflix Tour de France doc (I mean, riding his bike), Ryan Mallon’s back for another sunny, and hopefully entertaining, week on the live blog
Mon, Jun 12, 2023 09:55
23
“Cyclists are running riot!” Richard Madeley, Timmy Mallett, and Howard Cox ‘debate’ bike number plates on Good Morning Britain; Backlash against “sexist” race organiser who called pro riders “spoiled children” over safety fears + more on the live blogHoward Cox and Timmy Mallett debate cycling number plates on Good Morning Britain
10:21
Timmy Mallett: The Voice of (Utterly Brilliant) Reason

From this morning’s comments section: 

Timmy Mallett blog comment 12 June 2023

It’s Mallett’s world, we’re all just living in it…

10:11
Bloody cyclists! (Quite literally…)

Brilliant clip – especially love how the cyclist just nonchalantly rode away across the field afterwards – though I’m less sure that the anti-cycling bashing was necessary in the caption…

09:55
So… Pro riders wanting a road closed to traffic means they’re “spoiled”, but when amateurs are riding through…

To add yet more insult to insult to injury, it turns out that it is in fact perfectly possible to completely close off a road through Lourdes for a cycling event.

If that cycling event happens to be an amateur sportive, and not an elite women’s pro race, apparently.

22-year-old British pro Connie Hayes, who was riding the Tour des Pyrénées for AWOL O’Shea – and so experienced first hand the traffic bedlam on the finishing circuit through Catholic Disneyland, I mean Lourdes, on Friday – tweeted yesterday that she was “totally speechless” that the road was completely clear of parked cars, and that junctions were being guarded by police, just two days later… for a sportive.

08:56
CIC-Tour Féminin International des Pyrénées (GCN+)
“They think they’re on the Tour de France”: Backlash against “sexist” race organiser who called pro riders “girls” and “spoiled children” over cancellation due to safety fears

Unfortunately, this year’s Tour Féminin des Pyrénées won’t be remembered for a scintillating battle on the fearsome Hautacam, or for Marta Cavalli’s long-awaited return to winning ways after a difficult year.

Instead, the three-day stage race will be remembered for the UCI’s decision to call off the final stage following protests from a peloton concerned for its safety after two stages dominated by members of the public driving on the course (and even towards the riders), parked cars littering the final kilometres of stage one into Lourdes, race motorbike riders creating hazardous conditions, spectators wandering on the roads, a lack of marshals, and, finally, successful calls to neutralise most of the second stage to the foot of the Hautacam.

> "What a mess": Chaos as live traffic passes metres from racing peloton

“Considering the safety risks involved, we firmly believe that a bike race is not worth endangering the lives of the female cyclists,” Adam Hansen, the head of the riders’ union the CPA, said in a statement announcing that yesterday’s third and final stage had been cancelled.

> Tour Féminin des Pyrénées stopped amidst rider safety issues

So, how did the organiser of the Tour des Pyrénées react to being at the centre of a media frenzy (the race’s cancellation even made the BBC’s website!) concerning the running of his event?

By creating another, entirely different kind of media frenzy.

“What is happening is that the girls have requirements that are not in line with their level,” race director Pascal Baudron told La Nouvelle République yesterday morning.

“They imagine that they are on the Tour de France and that all the roads must be closed. But in France you cannot do that.”

Baudron continued: “They are sawing off the branch of which they are sitting. The day when there will be no more races, they will cry and that’s what’s going to happen.

“Quite honestly, I tell myself that it is not worth organising a race to see all those months of effort ruined for the whims of spoiled children.”

Unsurprisingly, Baudron’s questionable use of language, and his belief that top-tier pro cyclists are “spoiled children” for believing that they should be able to race without motorists driving at them, hasn’t gone down too well with most of the cycling community.

Some described the organiser’s comments as “sexist”, “offensive”, and “from the 15th century”, with Twitter user Jonathan writing: “The numerous use of ‘girls’ and ‘spoiled brats’ is quite telling of his attitude towards women”.

“Female riders being called spoiled for, er, not wanting to be hit by cars?” wrote cycling journalist Matilda Price. “Extremely basic levels of safety shouldn’t be the reserve of the Tour.”

“Sounds like it’s the race organisers with ‘requirements above their level,” added Ryan. “They expect the best cyclists in the world to show up to their race but they're not competent enough to fill out the forms to close the roads?”

Organising a major bike race is tough (as we’ve seen in Britain over the past year or so), but that’s certainly one way of ensuring you lose all the sympathy you had and that nobody ever turns up at the Tour des Pyrénées again, I suppose…

08:06
Howard Cox and Timmy Mallett debate cycling number plates on Good Morning Britain
“Cyclists are running riot!” Richard Madeley, Timmy Mallett, and Howard Cox ‘debate’ bike number plates on Good Morning Britain – as Fair Fuel UK founder claims cyclists “don’t contribute anything financially to the roads”

So, Richard Madeley, Timmy Mallett, and Howard Cox walk into a TV studio and debate whether cyclists should be forced to put registration plates on their bikes…

No, I’m not describing a live blog and warm weather-induced fever dream I had last night – that was what actually occurred this morning on Good Morning Britain, the home of sensible, breakfast-accompanying discussion in the UK.

And, you’ll perhaps be surprised to learn (though maybe not), it was even more frustrating than it sounds.

Truncated due to Michael Gove’s incessant blathering about some former MP (Boris somebody? I didn’t quite catch the name), the ‘debate’ – titled “Should cyclists have registration plates?” – was an awkward, random, and chaotic assortment of mystifying statements and anti-cycling bingo tropes.

Fair Fuel UK founder Cox – a friend of the live blog – made sure to hit all his favourite points right from the start.

“As any HGV, van, or taxi driver will tell you, cyclists are running riot, running red lights, riding on pavements,” he said.

Cox also noted that people using e-bikes are riding at “30, 35mph” in 20mph zones (a claim that made e-bike aficionado Mallett raise his eyebrows), while he – again dubiously, I must add – added that cyclists “don’t contribute anything financially to the roads”.

Hmmm…

> 'Road tax' is coming... but not for cyclists

Unfortunately, the brilliantly attired Mallett was somewhat less succinct in formulating his own argument against cycling number plates (such as the ludicrous amount of resources that would be required to implement such a measure), a debating style not helped by Richard “I ride my bike every three days” Madeley ignoring his attempts to intervene during Cox’s more questionable claims.

Of course, what passed as a debate on British breakfast TV comes just days after Italy’s transport minister pledged to introduce tougher laws for cyclists, including requiring riders to wear a helmet, take out insurance, and put number plates and indicators on their bikes – before almost immediately backpedalling in the midst of a fierce backlash by claiming that the laws were only ever intended for scooter users.

> Cyclists blast Italian government’s “extremely worrying” plans to introduce bike registration plates and insurance

(Remind you of anyone, Grant?)

And anyway, despite all that nonsense on GMB, surely the Great British public have a much more considered take on the whole matter… or maybe not.

According to a Twitter poll carried out this morning by the programme, at the time of writing 70 percent of respondents believe that cyclists should in fact have number plates:

Oh dear… Timmy, come back!

Ryan Mallon

Ryan joined road.cc as a news writer in December 2021. He has written about cycling and some ball-centric sports for various websites, newspapers, magazines and radio. Before returning to writing about cycling full-time, he completed a PhD in History and published a book and numerous academic articles on religion and politics in Victorian Britain and Ireland (though he remained committed to boring his university colleagues and students with endless cycling trivia). He can be found riding his bike very slowly through the Dromara Hills of Co. Down.

