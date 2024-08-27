Support road.cc

House of Lords to debate cycling "safety issues"Cyclist in London Trek road bike orange backpack and winter clothing - copyright Simon MacMichael

House of Lords to debate cycling "safety issues"

"Safety and regulation issues involved in the use of pedal cycles on the road network": Debate follows talk of "dangerous cycling" laws and former Met Police chief claiming "dangerous" cyclists "entirely unaccountable" and should have number plates...
by Dan Alexander
Tue, Aug 27, 2024 11:05
A debate on cycling "safety issues" will be held in the House of Lords when Parliament returns from its summer break next month. 

The full title of the debate scheduled for Thursday 12 September is 'Safety and regulation issues involved in the use of pedal cycles on the road network' and is an updated version of a debate initially meant to have taken place in June, but that was cancelled due to the dissolution of Parliament ahead of the general election. 

Cyclists stopped at red light in London (Simon MacMichael)

Former Metropolitan Police head Lord Hogan-Howe had wished to "ask His Majesty's Government what steps they are taking to ensure that pedal cyclists abide by the criminal law and are held accountable where they breach that law", the rescheduled September debate similarly to discuss "safety and regulation issues" around cyclists using "the road network".

Last November, Lord Hogan-Howe, a crossbench peer in the House of Lords, had claimed that "dangerous" cyclists are "entirely unaccountable" and should have number plates. The former Met Police chief is one of 12 peers who have so far expressed a desire to speak at the debate, Green Party member and pro-cycling advocate Jenny Jones also listed.

The Lords debate also follows the widely reported wish of the previous Conservative government to pass "dangerous cycling" laws, legislation that was put on hold by the election. The Labour Party also said during the campaign that it "will change the law to protect people from dangerous cycling" if it was in government next, although this statement was not seen in the party's manifesto or King's Speech, not that its omission from headline policy precludes future legislation.

The topic of dangerous cycling attracted widespread national print and broadcast media coverage in May, during the aftermath of a coroner's inquest being told that no charges would be brought against a cyclist who was riding laps of London's Regent's Park when he crashed into a pensioner, causing her fatal injuries.

> No charges brought against Regent's Park cyclist after high-speed crash in which pensioner was killed while crossing road

The cyclist, Brian Fitzgerald, was riding in a group at a speed of between 25mph and 29mph at the time of the fatal crash, which led to the death of 81-year-old Hilda Griffiths. The speed limit in the park is 20mph, but the Metropolitan Police confirmed that it does not apply to people riding bicycles (as is the case throughout the country), and that the case had been closed because there was "insufficient evidence for a real prospect of conviction".

In the weeks after the coroner's inquest, former Conservative leader Duncan Smith proposed the introduction of a specific offence of "causing death by dangerous, careless, or inconsiderate cycling, and causing serious injury by careless or inconsiderate cycling", to ensure people on bikes "face the same penalties as drivers and motorcyclists" responsible for the death of pedestrians.

Sir Iain Duncan Smith (Parliamentary portrait)

Transport Secretary Mark Harper backed the legislation and it looked as thought it would be passed, Labour offering no opposition to the proposal. However, when Rishi Sunak called a general election and Parliament was dissolved, it meant there was not sufficient time for the amendments to the Criminal Justice Bill to be passed.

During the subsequent campaign a Labour spokesperson confirmed such legislation would be resumed post-election: "Labour will change the law to protect people from dangerous cycling, and we commend the families for their relentless campaigning. The Criminal Justice Bill was meant to be a flagship bill for his government, but Rishi Sunak walked away from his promises to these families the moment it suited him. It's understandable that the families of victims will feel let down."

Dan Alexander

Dan is the road.cc news editor and has spent the past four years writing stories and features, as well as (hopefully) keeping you entertained on the live blog. Having previously written about nearly every other sport under the sun for the Express, and the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for the Non-League Paper, Dan joined road.cc in 2020. Come the weekend you'll find him labouring up a hill, probably with a mouth full of jelly babies, or making a bonk-induced trip to a south of England petrol station... in search of more jelly babies.

burncpt | 43 min ago
Excellent news. I'm sure the fine fellows in the Lords must be using this tactic of demonstrating how dangerous bicycles are to drivers of SUVs and trucks, in order to push for more and better segregated cycle lanes. That must be it.

eltonioni | 1 hour ago
"Former Metropolitan Police head Lord Hogan-Howe had wished to "ask His Majesty's Government what steps they are taking to ensure that pedal cyclists abide by the criminal law and are held accountable where they breach that law " "

Asking the Government?

How about the former Metropolitan Police head asks the current Metropolitan Police head why the Police aren't upholding the Law on the highway? Or he could just save time, look in the mirror and get a similar, clueless response.

Tom_77 | 6 hours ago
Hope you've all got your Bingo cards ready.

chrisonabike replied to Tom_77 | 5 hours ago
Alas - the cyclingfallacies bingo card generator seems to be broken...

polainm | 9 hours ago
I've been nearly killed by hoards of dangerous cyclists who swarm these so-called 'Shared Paths'. None of them have a driving licence or pay road tax. Some of my best friends are cyclists so I know much about these machines, their razor blade saddles and fibreglass frames. Many of the Lycra louts speed through towns at 40mph or more, which a friend saw once. I can't see the point of spending £millions on cycle lanes when no one uses them. I find them more useful to park my Range Rover in these lanes. Who do they think they are, Touring du France riders? Good job knowledgable House of Lords is holding a mass debate over these dangerous cyclists....whatever next, banning drivers from parking on pavements? Pah! 

HLaB replied to polainm | 9 hours ago
Correction, 52mph 3

Disgusted of Tu... replied to polainm | 8 hours ago
Thank you for your wise words and eloquent comments m' Lord....

I heard someone say once, "if I hadn't have hit the cyclist, I would have kerbed my Range Rover!"

Perhaps just cut to the chase and ban cycling altogether, it's surely the only way to make the roads safe???

I love my bike | 9 hours ago
It would /will be interesting if some of the automobilist logic transfers:

Only a brief lapse in concentration. (prove it wasn't)

Undue hardship. (Note: only a issue after the fact)

Previous unblemished record. (I've never been caught before)

Sun in my eyes. (You won't even check)

I simply didn't see them. (No idea why, but this works)

They came out of nowhere. (See above)

I was on the back & no idea who was in control. (prove it was me)

Upstanding memeber of society (I'm not low-life, so I cannot possibly do wrong)

It's careless at most, unless on drugs/blind drunk or a Police officer is injured.

I thought I hit a baby squirrel gerbil.

etc etc

 

chrisonabike replied to I love my bike | 9 hours ago
Psychologically / socially more important (swapping motor vehicle for bike):

  • Cyclists get the benefit of the doubt, being higher status individuals (as opposed to those proles / unfortunates who can't manage to cycle or maybe even own a machine).
  • ...and they paid for a bike (because in our world having money does enhance status) and they won't want to risk damaging it - or themselves - by crashing.
  • ...and learned to ride it (skilled, you see)
  • Because they were riding they must have had somewhere important to go / were making a vital journey.
  • They had to ride.
  • (perhaps they were a professional rider?)
  • I ride a bike sometimes, and I've seen worse on the roads.
  • All my friends and family ride, and they're all normal, good people - if it were them here in court it could only be by a freak accident, so...
bikes replied to I love my bike | 6 hours ago
I was in shock after running someone over, so I cycled home in a panic and THEN had a few drinks to calm my nerves.

Mr Anderson | 9 hours ago
"Former Metropolitan Police head Lord Hogan-Howe had wished to "ask His Majesty's Government what steps they are taking to ensure that pedal cyclists abide by the criminal law and are held accountable where they breach that law"; had claimed that "dangerous" cyclists are "entirely unaccountable" and should have number plates."

As if Number plates on motor vehicles are holding drivers to account...

https://youtu.be/bbNSYQ8hoj8?feature=shared

surprise

brooksby | 9 hours ago
Dear Lord Hogan-Howe:  please ask His Majesty's Government what steps they are taking to ensure that all road users abide by the criminal law and are held accountable where they breach that law.

john_smith | 9 hours ago
The gent in the top pic, clad from head to toe in Lycra, was doing 47 mph as he rode through those red lights.

brooksby replied to john_smith | 9 hours ago
Was he slacking off, then?  I mean, I have it on good authority that the average cyclist in that there London is travelling at 52mph…

Clem Fandango replied to john_smith | 9 hours ago
I can only see a pair gloves? I assume the phantom cyclist is wearing black, hence nobody can see them

HLaB replied to john_smith | 15 min ago
I must admit when I first looked, I saw a scuba driver. It is probably a more accurate picture than any of the house of lords have.

alvinlwh | 10 hours ago
Reckless pedestrians that just walk in front of cyclists without a care in the world should be given stiff penalties.

tomilett | 10 hours ago
"to ensure people on bikes "face the same penalties as drivers and motorcyclists" responsible for the death of pedestrians"
I wouldn't worry, if the above is true then we'll see a reduction in severity of penalty surely?

Smoggysteve | 10 hours ago
"former Conservative leader Duncan Smith proposed the introduction of a specific offence of "causing death by dangerous, careless, or inconsiderate cycling, and causing serious injury by careless or inconsiderate cycling", to ensure people on bikes "face the same penalties as drivers and motorcyclists"

So does that mean a Slap on the wrist and a few hours community service then? That's all people who kill cyclists while driving cars appear to get. 

the little onion | 11 hours ago
will they also debate the dangers pedestrians pose to cyclists, given that cyclists are more likely to be harmed, and less likely to be at fault, in pedestrian-cyclist collisions. According to dft stats

chrisonabike replied to the little onion | 11 hours ago
A: No.

A few "usual suspects" from our Noble Lords are going to get some gripes off their chests.  No doubt with the aid of a handful of anecdotes of "a criminal / antisocial cyclist did this - what are we going to do about that?"  And "many of my (elderly / disabled / visually impaired / concerned parent) constituents are very concerned ..."

No doubt "stricter penalties" and "addressing cyclist impunity (tabards, cycle registration)" etc. will be mooted.

Hopefully some of those who have some actual cycling experience will help weed out the completely fabricated tales slightly exaggerated details / supply some perspective.  Maybe some will even bring up sensible points like yours.

Maybe one or two - while duly noting the few issues and the (much much larger) concern of some - will find a way of bringing in the idea that in fact cycling is something we would be wise to massively encourage.  For a whole bunch of reasons but including everyone's health and safety [1] [2].  Including pedestrians and even motor vehicle occupants - who are still at risk from other motorists.  And one necessary part of this is addressing concerns about the cyclist's safety.

Surreyrider replied to chrisonabike | 9 hours ago
So I guess it's too much to hope that a Lord will stand up and say that this numpty's views are utterly moronic, and village (more like  major city) idiot level?

Capt Sisko replied to the little onion | 10 hours ago
Cyclist fought long & hard to have the heirarchy system of vulnerable road uses made part of the Highway Code. Just as car drivers are supposed to look out for us, we as cyclists have to look out for those lower down the food chain and when in their presence adjust our riding style accordingly.

the little onion replied to Capt Sisko | 10 hours ago
I agree 💯. But I'd also like the amount of political heat dedicated to each source of danger on our roads to be proportional to how dangerous each source is.

mdavidford replied to Capt Sisko | 7 hours ago
Capt Sisko wrote:

Cyclist fought long & hard to have the heirarchy system of vulnerable road uses made part of the Highway Code. Just as car drivers are supposed to look out for us, we as cyclists have to look out for those lower down the food chain and when in their presence adjust our riding style accordingly.

That's not an entirely accurate representation (framing it as a 'hierarchy' hasn't been entirely helpful here). The larger/faster/more dangerous your means of transportation is, the greater the duty you have to take care of the safety of others, but the relevant section of the Highway Code begins

Quote:

It is important that ALL road users are aware of The Highway Code, are considerate to other road users and understand their responsibility for the safety of others.

Grumpy17 | 11 hours ago
So they're going to target dangerous cycling? Will that include the hordes of illegal E-bikes in every town and city, razzing around at 30+mph without so much as one turn of the pedals,ignoring every traffic law ever invented?

Oh no, I forgot -they're not pedal cycles by definition,they're motorcycles, so they're OK to carry on as before. And of course, they don't wear Lycra cycling kit either. So they're all good.

chrisonabike replied to Grumpy17 | 10 hours ago
Seems there's still zero interest in "meddling in the market" by restrictively regulating what is offered for sale.  Or the freewheeling delivery companies with their "we don't have employees, we just offer our dispensible, cheap, deniable valued partners flexible opportunities" ways (IIRC I read somewhere they've already got pals in the new government).  Indeed I'm sure the various delivery firms, makers of electric motorbikes and perhaps even online "mobility shops" are lobbying the new lot e.g. to expand what is legal / add categories of powered vehicles which can use cycle infra, same as the old lot.

I like bikes | 12 hours ago
I genuinely thought this was to debate the safety of cyclists, until I read the article 🤦

mctrials23 replied to I like bikes | 11 hours ago
Why would you think that? Statistically its cyclists that cause the most injuries and death on our roads to pedestrians and cyclists are the most protected group of any road users. Right? Right?

Cycloid replied to mctrials23 | 11 hours ago
That's interesting. Please provide us with the source of your information.

