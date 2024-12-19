"Notice how there are no cycle lanes to blame traffic on": Claims "absolute joke" bike lane causing "gridlock" rubbished by campaigners' old video; Brompton recalls G Line; Could airbags be the solution to cycling's crash dangers? + more on the live blog

Support road.cc

"Notice how there are no cycle lanes to blame traffic on": Claims "absolute joke" bike lane causing "gridlock" rubbished by campaigners' old video; Brompton recalls G Line; Could airbags be the solution to cycling's crash dangers?

Four more live blogs until Christmas... Dan Alexander is on duty for this one, bringing you your usual round-up of all the news, reaction and much more from the world of cycling this Thursday
Thu, Dec 19, 2024 09:28
Deansgate traffic in Manchester (Walk Ride Greater Manchester/Twitter)
12:18
"Notice how there are no cycle lanes to blame traffic on": Claims "absolute joke" bike lane causing "gridlock" rubbished by campaigners' old video

There's been "gridlock" in Manchester city centre making news headlines recently, roadworks turning Deansgate into a one-way route with new cycle lanes getting the blame from some business owners and residents. In the local press there has been the usual headlines, the Manchester Evening News (MEN) going for: 'An absolute joke': Fury over Deansgate cycle lanes after weekend of gridlock.

A video of drivers having a row in the middle of a busy road, an onlooker telling the BBC "people's tempers are boiling over" due to city-centre traffic "chaos", was also widely shared on social media.

 In the MEN piece, the paper heard from residents and business owners who claim the cycle lane scheme has "simply not been thought through" and is the cause of the area's traffic woes. The paper reported queues of over an hour last weekend, cycle lanes that have been installed since the pandemic getting the blame.

Transport for Greater Manchester has advised people not to drive into the city centre as a number of events mean it would be "extremely busy" on the roads. Likewise, Manchester City Council says the "city is changing" and changes to support active travel and public transport will transform Deansgate "from a traditional vehicle route to a place to visit and enjoy".

However, the local paper story hears from numerous residents and business owners complaining about the gridlock, one calling it "an absolute joke".

"Unused cycle lanes for the minority yet public transport gridlocked due to poor traffic management," she claimed. "Emergency services stand no chance of getting through and pavements used as roads it's madness.

"Who cycles? Not people with shopping. Not people with kids. Not people visiting with luggage. Not the elderly. Not the disabled. Not people with visual or hearing impairment. Not people with knee or hip problems. Not people who don't want to be cold or wet - which it is a lot of the time in Manchester. It's great though for some robust cycling enthusiasts and the Deliveroo drivers. I have various family and friends who have said outright they won't come to town at all until after Christmas as it's so, so bad. And it's bad enough the rest of the time."

Another resident told the newspaper: "Deansgate was built as one of the main thoroughfares in and out of Manchester but what they're doing is forcing traffic down roads that were never built for it. I understand the ambition to get all vehicles out of the city centre but while you have people living and working here, there needs to be a better plan in place."

Others claimed it was "killing bars", while a restaurant owner said: "A lot of Uber drivers are saying people don't want to come into town because of the traffic, and saying they won't pick up or drop off near Deansgate. I wouldn't mind but the cycle lane, you don't see any cyclists coming around so I don't know when they're all supposed to be coming in."

It is to all that context that Walk Ride GM got involved, the group "campaigning to make walking and cycling the natural choice for everyday journeys across Greater Manchester".

They shared the following video of the gridlock chaos...

Oh, we forgot to mention, no, that video isn't from the weekend, but from 2018...

"Deansgate 2018," Walk Ride GM wrote. "Still gridlocked. Notice how there are no cycle lanes to blame the traffic on."

One follower replied: "Exactly, been like that a long time. Why does anyone need to drive down Deansgate? Should be fully pedestrianised."

Another added: "I remember working in Manchester back in 2001, finishing at 10:30pm on a Friday and it taking me an hour to get down Deansgate. That wasn't rare at that point."

In the latest update to the situation, mayor Andy Burnham this morning told BBC Radio Manchester that there will be "a review" over everything next month.

He told residents: "I think we have to review everything and come up with a plan to make it sustainable. We need to have an honest look at everything after December. December is always the hardest because the pressure on the roads is huge. I am going to have an honest review to look at it and come back to [this programme] with how we will make the whole place function better.

"The Christmas Markets have been hugely popular and Co-op Live has changed things. It’s put more footfall into the city and put more cars into the city as the audience is older so more people are driving. People also do not trust the trains."

Burnham concluded that while there are "significant roadworks on Deansgate", there are "other things" too and that in the long-run more people need to "get public transport into the city centre like they do in London". In a statement provided to the MEN, Labour councillor Tracey Rawlins said:

In the spring of 2025 when the Deansgate and Whitworth Street West project comes to a conclusion we will of course then take stock, and undergo a period where it's monitored and assessed to make sure that its planned aims are being achieved. This is a process which takes place for any major infrastructure project and is a key part in the delivery of any scheme of this size.

It is during this period we will look at the impact of the changes, what is working, or what perhaps needs to be amended. This can range from ensuring that signage is properly in place, to how timings on traffic lights are affecting the passage of traffic, to how safely pedestrians and cyclists are able to use the new layout.

As a council we are committed to improving our city centre, making it a cleaner, greener and more pleasant place for people to travel through. We want to encourage more people to walk, cycle or use public transport when travelling into the city centre and, ultimately, we want 90 per cent of peak morning journeys to be made this way; this is why schemes like this are so important if we are to move away from a car-centric city centre.

 Transport for Greater Manchester's chief network officer Danny Vaughan added:

It's been an exceptionally busy few weeks with a lot of major sporting, music and other events taking place and people enjoying the festive period. While we've encouraged people who can to use public transport, we've also worked really hard to help people who are driving, including managing signal timings on key roads to help keep traffic flowing and by providing over a thousand of additional park and ride spaces last weekend.

16:09
Ethan Vernon breaks collarbone in training camp crash
Ethan Vernon and Mark Cavendish on Tour of Britain podium 2024 (Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com)

British sprinter Ethan Vernon suffered a fractured collarbone in a crash at Israel-Premier Tech's training camp in Spain, his team has confirmed. Vernon, who had another impressive year and won the points classification at the Tour of Britain, underwent surgery yesterday morning and has now been discharged from hospital.

"We wish him a speedy return back to full health and look forward to seeing him continue his preparations for the 2025 season," the team said.

15:47
"Is that the tree repeatedly struck by passing vehicles?" Fuming residents slam "eco-vandalism" as bike lane project sees 10 trees cut down "all for the odd cyclist" – but locals ridicule "nature-loving car drivers mourning tree loss"
Tree cut down on Ringwood Road during cycle lane works, Poole (Julia Cutler, Facebook)

> "Is that the tree repeatedly struck by passing vehicles?" Fuming residents slam "eco-vandalism" as bike lane project sees 10 trees cut down "all for the odd cyclist" – but locals ridicule "nature-loving car drivers mourning tree loss"

15:31
Movistar's new kit for 2025

When we said we were dreaming of a white Christmas, this wasn't what we had in mind, Movistar ditching the blue in favour of a lighter shade in 2025.

I wonder if pro riders ever think: 'Ah, damn, I'm going to have a nightmare washing my white training kit next year, couldn't we have just stayed dark?' Then again at races it'll all get done for them and at home they've probably got enough sets of kit to replace it all after every rainy ride. More importantly, how many races is Cat Ferguson going to win in that kit next season then? Let's hope we're sick of the sight of it by this time next year...

14:39
Running out of time? Last minute Christmas gifts for cyclists 2024 — very last minute ideas + lots more for the cyclist in your life
christmas gift guide

> Last minute Christmas gifts for cyclists 2024 — very last minute ideas + lots more for the cyclist in your life

14:32
Sella Italia purchases Vittoria Cycling Shoes
Vittoria bought by Selle Italia

Selle Italia has announced the purchase of fellow Italian cycling brand Vittoria Cycling Shoes. Giuseppe Bigolin, Selle Italia's president said the deal is much like the 2016 move to acquire a majority share in Selle San Marco, Selle Italia "gearing up to expand our range of action with a company that has always believed in technological development, in style and in the 'Made in Italy' brand. Just like us."

13:08
Allowing taxis in bus lanes over Christmas a "huge step backwards" that will "put cyclists at risk", say cycling campaigners
Cyclist riding past Belfast cycle lane blocked by parked cars for government cycle to work video (Department for Infrastructure) 2

> Allowing taxis in bus lanes over Christmas a "huge step backwards" that will "put cyclists at risk", say cycling campaigners

12:01
Brompton recalls G Line after "one reported instance of the Hinge Spindle breaking"

Folding bike manufacturer Brompton has recalled its G Line over a single report of a Hinge Spindle breaking. Releasing a statement on its website, Brompton reported that there had been one instance that did not result in injury or incident, but that "we are constantly working to improve so have taken the decision to change the Hinge Spindle to one which has increased durability".

Brompton G Line Hinge Spindle recall

As part of the recall, the manufacturer has asked owners to get the part upgraded, at no charge, from selected stores. There is a serial number checker on Brompton's website, but if your bike was produced before December 2024 then "it will likely need the fix".

"If you bought your bike in December, it is likely your G Line already has the fix," Brompton added. "This can be identified by a blue marker on the head of the Hinge Spindle. This blue marker is designed to be a quick visual identifier for Brompton mechanics but can wear off over time, so we recommend still using the serial number checker above."

 There is also a store finder on the website, owners able to get the free fix at any Brompton Junction or Brompton G Line Accredited Retailer. Owners will also be getting a £20 voucher to spend on Brompton's website once the fix has been completed, the brand saying it recognises the situation "is not ideal" but "we appreciate your understanding in our efforts to constantly improve". 

11:02
Four training sessions to get fitter and faster on the bike in 2025

10:05
"THOSE PESKY CHICKENS CROSSING ROADS THEY DON'T PAY TAX FOR, WEARING DARK FEATHERS, FLYING RED LIGHTS"
Chicken hi-vis story

Top marks to hawkinspeter for finding and sharing this in the comments, it's given us all a laugh...

09:34
GT Bicycles to pause new releases and lay off staff, but iconic American brand not shutting down and "will continue to sell bikes"
GT Grade Carbon Expert - head tube badge.jpg

> GT Bicycles to pause new releases and lay off staff, but iconic American brand not shutting down and "will continue to sell bikes"

09:36
Airbags for cyclists: what products have we seen and do they work?
AerObag - 1 (1)

Aerobag, the product mentioned in the Stefan Küng interview, have reported positive interest from the UCI having developed a working prototype earlier in the year...

> Airbag cycling bib shorts designed to reduce injuries could become a reality in 2025

We first reported on the airbag bib shorts for cyclists back in April when Sam Ratajczak, founder of the SID Sport Innovation Design and former head of research and development at Bioracer, said, "Ultimately, the introduction of an airbag system in professional cycling could represent a significant leap forward in rider safety, potentially mitigating the severity of injuries in crashes."

In short, the idea is that cyclists wear shorts incorporating airbag technology in the bib section to offer protection with minimal impact on performance. The design isn't intended to offer complete protection for all parts of the body.

"We cannot protect the shoulders or the head, because our concept retracts itself after use, not like an airbag from a car," says Sam Ratajczak. "For us, it was important that after a crash you can still get back on your bike and finish the race. We can protect your back, torso, neck, and also hips."

We've seen other designs over the years too, POC this summer getting a patent approved for its integrated airbag helmet design.

2022 Poc Autoliv airbag helmet prototype - 1

Fellow Swedish company Hövding had also produced an airbag for cyclists, the design in 2021 receiving independent tester Certimoov's protection rating of 4.5 stars, while no other cycling helmet received more than 4.

2021 Hövding airbag 3

However, the success was short-lived and Hövding last year filed for bankruptcy after a consumer watchdog ordered a product recall of the latest version and banned sales. While the company won its appeal against Sweden's Consumer Agency – but says damage done leaves it with no option other than closing down.

Anyway, it's all a good reason to dig this gold out of the road.cc archives. Enjoy...

Oh, and it wouldn't be an airbag chat without another mention of this Kickstarter phenomenon... which recently hit its fundraising target...

2024 Ram Air Fairing Pioneering Bike Backpack 3

> An air-filled cycling backpack to "reduce drag and "enhance safety" is about to hit Kickstarter

Not exactly an airbag, but its designers claim it'll "enhance safety" anyway...

08:56
Could airbags be the solution to cycling's crash dangers? This pro cyclist thinks so

Airbags for cyclists. That's a topic we've heard plenty about over the years although, admittedly, it's often via crowdfunding campaigns and speculative tech, not a Grand Tour stage-winning pro cyclist raising the question of whether airbags could be a legit "solution" to reducing danger in racing.

Speaking to Sporza about the possibility, Stefan Küng said if the tech "really works" then "it could be a solution".

"It will cost money. But what is 500 euros if you can prevent serious injuries or even deaths with it?"

Álvaro Hodeg and Xabier Azparren crash on muddy cobbles at GP de Denain (SprintCyclingAgency)

The Swiss powerhouse did raise reservations based on issues with the adoption of the tech in skiing, explaining that it was made mandatory by the sport's federation but that "many skiers then requested exemption" as they feared "that they could injure their neck when the airbag inflates".

Overall though, he was pretty open-minded, suggesting a similar system to one developed by a Ghent University professor could be a "solution". That one weighs around 600g and comes with the claim that it can significantly reduce injuries in a crash. The Küng interview followed 'aerobag' developer Bert Celis yesterday telling the Belgian news site that he predicts airbags will be used in racing by 2026.

"In sports like MotoGP or skiing, the concept of an airbag has been known for a long time. Now it is up to cycling to take a step towards more safety," he said. "We hope to be able to use it from next year during training, because many accidents happen there too. And I expect it to be used in the race in 2026, when the riders are already used to it and have been able to experience the benefits during training. That would be the logical step."

Commenting more widely about the dangers of cycling, Küng said how as a child he wanted to be a skier but his mother wouldn't let him as it was too dangerous.

"She had no problem with cycling," the Groupama-FDJ rider said. "Now people wonder why you want to be a cyclist [...] we are driving faster and faster and we often go over the limit during the race. But unlike Formula 1, we do not have circuits that are specially built for us and where chicanes are built to limit the speed somewhat [...] If an airbag really works and becomes mandatory in the race, it could be a solution."

Küng is no stranger to terrible crashes, his at the 2023 European time trial championships causing much discussion and prompting ex-UCI chief Brian Cookson to call for an end to the "crazy trend" of riding head down in time trials.

Stefan Kung crash at European time trial championships (GCN)
Stefan Kung crash at Europe ITT 2023 (Eurosport/GCN+)

Officials from the Swiss cycling team subsequently admitted their rider should not have finished the race, Küng remounting and riding to the finish despite suffering injuries to his hand and cheekbone, and wearing a badly damaged helmet with blood pouring down his face.

The discussion around safety in pro cycling has rumbled on into the off-season, 18-year-old cyclist Muriel Furrer's death at the World Championships the latest horrific reminder of the dangers that riders face.

Tour de France director Christian Prudhomme recently made the controversial claim that crashes such as the one in the Basque Country in April that took down Jonas Vingegaard, Remco Evenepoel and many others are caused by riders "going too fast".

"Beyond the behaviour of the athletes and the work of the organisers, it is absolutely necessary to reduce speed by appropriate measures: the riders are going too fast," he said. "The faster they go, the greater the risk and the more they endanger themselves and others."

Many rolled their eyes at the comments, EF boss Jonathan Vaughters going further and taking to social media: "It is absolutely infuriating to me how these fat cats, who have never raced so much as a child's tricycle, turning tens of millions in profit off the backs of others, squarely throw the blame of safety issues in cycling on the riders."

Fellow team boss Marc Madiot, who runs Küng's FDJ, suggested slowing down the bikes is the "only solution"

Nairo Quintana bloodied in Vuelta a Burgos crash

"The equation is impossible," the two-time Paris-Roubaix winner suggested, backing up Prudhomme's analysis. "The guys are riding faster and faster on terrain where everything is designed to slow down the vehicles. And downhill, it's worse than anything. And since a lot of guys don't want to understand anything, there's only one solution: slow down the bikes.

"Formula 1 has never stopped restricting cars. Not only has it saved lives, but its spectacle has lost nothing. Honestly, is a race at an average of 48kph less exciting than one at 55kph?"

Last week, Tadej Pogačar joined the discussion, arguing the onus should be on the riders to "not do stupid things", rather than restricting bikes whose "tech always gets faster".

"The whole cycling world is developing like any other sport, breaking records every year and going faster and faster," he told Escape Collective's Ronan McLaughlin.

"Technology moves ahead, and in one way I totally understand that we cannot be stuck on a steel bike that goes 10kph slower. Marketing doesn't go so well selling the bikes, the jersey, the helmets. Everything needs to improve."

Dan Alexander

Dan is the road.cc news editor and joined in 2020 having previously written about nearly every other sport under the sun for the Express, and the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Dan has been at road.cc for four years and mainly writes news and tech articles as well as the occasional feature. He has hopefully kept you entertained on the live blog too.

Never fast enough to take things on the bike too seriously, when he's not working you'll find him exploring the south of England by two wheels at a leisurely weekend pace, or enjoying his favourite Scottish roads when visiting family. Sometimes he'll even load up the bags and ride up the whole way, he's a bit strange like that.

Avatar
quiff | 1 hour ago
3 likes

"Brompton recalls G Line after "one reported instance of the Hinge Spindle breaking""

Shimano, take note.

Avatar
panda replied to quiff | 1 hour ago
0 likes

So ... <trying not to unintentionally cause offence or even an international incident> ... I think the most remarkable thing about this is the culture / national character element.  I would expect Brompton's natural instinct to be to apologise (whether their fault or not) before their lawyers grabbed hold of the situation with the usual "admit nothing, blame someone else, answer questions with questions and run away" response .... but Shimano are Japanese.  The engineers who designed the crank may have made an honest mistake, but this has brought shame on the company and I'm just astonished that there hasn't been a immediate full recall/replace and a number of public resignations by senior executives.  

Avatar
GMBasix | 1 hour ago
0 likes

Anybody of a state of mind to take a car into central Manchester is not in a fit state of mind to be behind the wheel of a car.

If the widely publicised roadworks around central Manchester cause people to be confined with their car at the GM Stupid Drivers' Convention, it is a confinement quite literally of their own making.

Avatar
mctrials23 | 2 hours ago
1 like

Its been a long time since you needed facts or proof to spout absolute nonsense in public without getting shouted down. Don't let reality get in the way of a good anti-cyclist whinge. 

I think my favourite thing about these pieces is that people always care deeply about things like the disabled or public transport when it comes to cycle lanes. I wonder what they will be saying if you wanted to put more bus lanes in?

They seem to think that their "care" for their "lessers" makes them good people and gives weight to their argument. God knows why.  

Avatar
chrisonabike replied to mctrials23 | 2 hours ago
1 like

mctrials23 wrote:

They seem to think that their "care" for their "lessers" makes them good people and gives weight to their argument. God knows why.  

There are so many caring - nay selflessly dutiful - people in the world.  Just look at all the folks with more than 12 points on their driving licences, who are forced to beg the courts to be able to keep driving because their parents they care for / their children / the employees at their business / their pet tree rat vole dog would otherwise suffer unfairly.

(Another outing for "Selective Concern", road.cc articles of yore - and a much more positive look at this here (UK) and here (NL) ).

Avatar
Zermattjohn | 3 hours ago
1 like

I know you're after readers, but if you could avoid quoting/parroting the MEN on any story, that would be good. Particularly one involving complex ideas, like taking a 5m x 2m metal box as your personal transportation device is likely to cause others with the same idea delays.

Avatar
Secret_squirrel | 3 hours ago
5 likes

Perhaps its worth pointing out to the Car brained in Manchester that Deansgate used to be dedicated to trams and they should fuck off elsewhere in their selfish-mobiles?

https://x.com/Manchesterpast/status/1469368554348847109?prefetchTimestam...

Avatar
S.E. | 5 hours ago
0 likes

Can't help but notice that the rate of accidents increased after dic brakes and electronic shifting became the norm. Not saying there is a direct causation, of course.

Btw discs were not really needed for road bikes, but carbon wheels sometimes problematic for rim brakes.

As someone said, yesterday's solutions are today's problems...

Avatar
wtjs replied to S.E. | 5 hours ago
4 likes

Btw discs were not really needed for road bikes

Well, that's definitely BTW in the sense of being nonsense. Disc brakes brake better, and much better in bad conditions and they don't wear our rims. They're also the norm and rim brakes will fade away into the mists of time

Avatar
chrisonabike replied to S.E. | 4 hours ago
10 likes

Y'know - maybe we should have some kind of debate about the merits of disc brakes compared to other types?

After that we could do the pros and cons of helmets.  I don't think that topic has been properly addressed.

Avatar
wtjs replied to chrisonabike | 4 hours ago
4 likes

I agree- we should lift the lid on these 'no go' shunned topics which have been swept under the carpet and inadequately aired!

Avatar
mark1a replied to wtjs | 4 hours ago
5 likes

Anyone got any thoughts on road tubeless?

Avatar
wtjs replied to mark1a | 4 hours ago
3 likes

I can't imagine that anyone would be interested in such a topic

Avatar
chrisonabike replied to mark1a | 4 hours ago
2 likes

mark1a wrote:

Anyone got any thoughts on road tubeless?

Thumbs down.  Feels much harsher and less grip.  Also wears your rims and makes a nasty grinding noise.

Avatar
mdavidford replied to chrisonabike | 3 hours ago
2 likes

Doesn't really offer any protection from being hit with a 10 tonne truck either.

Avatar
hawkinspeter replied to chrisonabike | 3 hours ago
6 likes

chrisonabike wrote:

mark1a wrote:

Anyone got any thoughts on road tubeless?

Thumbs down.  Feels much harsher and less grip.  Also wears your rims and makes a nasty grinding noise.

You're thinking of road tyreless

Avatar
chrisonabike replied to hawkinspeter | 3 hours ago
4 likes

Oh - isn't that the same?  Perhaps someone could explain the options?

I was also wondering whether cranks and chainrings are optimally designed.  Could some different pattern of these offer some benefits?

Avatar
anotherflat replied to mark1a | 47 min ago
0 likes

Road tubeless? Worst upgrade I ever made, hoping when I get round to trying over Xmas that I can get the new (non-tubeless, so hopefully a slacker fit) tyres on without puncturing the inner tube. To be fair the front tyre has been fine, but rear I've put unsealable punctures in 2 tyres in less than 100 miles each (mavic and stans sealant). 

Avatar
Secret_squirrel replied to S.E. | 3 hours ago
0 likes

You cant help but notice?   You mean you have anecdata that you have invented to support your position.

Produce actual stats or you view is irrelevant.

Avatar
SecretSam replied to S.E. | 3 hours ago
1 like

Btw discs were not really needed for road bikes, but carbon wheels sometimes problematic for rim brakes.

I bet you hated those new-fangled STIs when they came out. In fact, multiple gears full stop. Bring back the penny farthing, eh?

Avatar
KDee replied to SecretSam | 1 hour ago
2 likes

Let's just go all the way...un-invent the wheel, then un-invent fire.

Avatar
SecretSam replied to KDee | 1 hour ago
2 likes

KDee wrote:

Let's just go all the way...un-invent the wheel, then un-invent fire.

Fire's over-rated, it's being forced on us by the manufacturers of sticking plasters

Avatar
Backladder replied to S.E. | 1 hour ago
1 like

S.E. wrote:

Btw discs were not really needed for road bikes, but carbon wheels sometimes problematic for rim brakes.

Neither are rim brakes apparantly!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TUP6fnavzd8

Avatar
I love my bike | 6 hours ago
0 likes

How on earth was Stefan Küng permitted to continue the TT with a obviously defective helmet (even if concussion wasn't an issue)?

If having crashed, racers need to replace their helmet (or possibly air-bag) before continuing (even without considering concussion), risk taking carries a much higher tarriff. So, if a rider doesn't have a spare helmet after a crash - they're out. That would change the attitude to risk taking!

Avatar
Rendel Harris replied to I love my bike | 6 hours ago
0 likes

I love my bike wrote:

If having crashed, racers need to replace their helmet (or possibly air-bag) before continuing (even without considering concussion), risk taking carries a much higher tarriff. So, if a rider doesn't have a spare helmet after a crash - they're out. That would change the attitude to risk taking!

I don't think it would change their attitude to risk taking in any way, they are already prepared literally to risk life and limb in the pursuit of victory so the threat of not being able to continue if they crash is already there. Additionally, it would be totally impractical to insist on helmet replacement after every crash, on a hectic fast stage with frequent clashes of wheels an unlucky rider might hit the deck in minor crashes five times or more, you'd either need a separate extra car for each team carrying 50+ helmets or end up with only about a dozen finishers. Obviously a rider should not be allowed to continue with a damaged helmet a la Kung but mandating a new lid every time a rider goes down, even if they don't bang their head, isn't going to fly, I'm afraid. 

Avatar
mdavidford replied to Rendel Harris | 5 hours ago
7 likes

Rendel Harris wrote:

you'd either need a separate extra car for each team carrying 50+ helmets or end up with only about a dozen finishers.

You could have neutral service carrying a range of helmets, none of which actually fit right...

Avatar
Rendel Harris replied to mdavidford | 5 hours ago
9 likes

yes I'm sorry sir, you've got a Campagnolo head and we're only carrying Shimano helmets…

Avatar
the little onion replied to Rendel Harris | 3 hours ago
4 likes

Rendel Harris wrote:

yes I'm sorry sir, you've got a Campagnolo head and we're only carrying Shimano helmets

 

Campagnolo heads would be so much more handsome than Shimano heads. 

Avatar
Backladder replied to the little onion | 1 hour ago
1 like

the little onion wrote:

Rendel Harris wrote:

yes I'm sorry sir, you've got a Campagnolo head and we're only carrying Shimano helmets

 

Campagnolo heads would be so much more handsome than Shimano heads. 

but not as intelligent 3

Avatar
I love my bike replied to Rendel Harris | 3 hours ago
0 likes

It would be totally impractical if riders hit the deck in minor crashes five times or more . . . so they would need to change their riding behavior/risk taking!

Would the dare-devil descender risk it, knowing that if they crashed, at best they'd have to wait however long for their team car for a new helmet?

Race organisers would also have to take more responsibility for course design, otherwise their race might not have many finishers!

In short, are helmets actually safety equipment or not?

