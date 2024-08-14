“Structural integrity be damned!” Bike shop mechanics perplexed by shocking valve-finding wheel bodge – and suggest a “couple pieces of thick tape to hide the shame”; Demi Vollering’s double power nap + more on the live blog

There must be something in the summer air that makes it especially conducive to crimes against bikes.

Yesterday on the live blog we featured the absolute monstrosity that is Brett’s drop-less DIY handlebar look…

… Which may be fine for the occasional hill climb (I’m still not convinced it’s necessary even for the British championships, if I’m honest), but has no place on an everyday bike. Sorry, Brett. It’s a no from me.

> "I should have done it sooner": Cyclist turns heads with "no regrets" handlebar set-up, cutting off drops because "it just feels perfect"

And last week, our eyes were exposed to the horrors of what the kind, benevolent people over at Trench Tales described as the “toothless wonder” jockey wheel:

Arrrghhh.

Today, we’re back at Trench Tales, that Instagram gold mine for mechanical misfortune that always makes you feel slightly better about your own neglected machine, to inspect one of the most bonkers bodges I’ve seen in a long, long while:

Now, that’s grim. Talking about taking ‘Your Bike Hates You’ to a whole new level.

I can picture the scene now: ‘I put the tube in, but the valve’s not poking through the wee hole for some reason’… ‘Hold on, I’ll get the toolbox – reckon a saw or some pliers would do the trick?’

After what must have been a good few minutes of head shaking, it seems the good people at Trench Tales still aren’t entirely sure what went on to that poor wheel.

“They knew the lil’ valve stem was under there somewhere, structural integrity be damned!!” they wrote on Instagram, after helpfully installing a longer replacement valve stem, to prevent further wheel hacking occurrences in the future.

“Sometimes, in the trenches, you gotta dig deep but I can’t even tell what they used to hack out that bodge! Perhaps a couple pieces of thick tape over that replacement long valve stem, to hide the shame?”

Might take more than a few pieces of tape to atone for those sins, mind you… But, hey, at least it amused a few people in the comments.

> "Every. Last. Drop...": Bike shop mechanics stunned by cyclist's "toothless wonder" jockey wheels that should have been binned months ago

“Never underestimate the power of meth and a set of pliers,” said one investigative Instagram user. I think he could be on to something there, you know.

“Handheld Dremel using a grinding wheel, with the wheel itself not held securely,” another user suggested.

“That’s one way to balance a wheel,” noted John.

“Seen that… more than once. You can imagine the pride in the artist after finishing that piece!” added Sargento, while another commenter tactfully described the technique as “marginal gains”. Who knows, maybe the hill climb crowd will pick up on it in time for the autumn season?

While Just Keep Spinning concluded: “At least you fixed the problem with the longer valve stem. Another happy customer.”

I’m sure they’re delighted with themselves anyway…