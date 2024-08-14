“Structural integrity be damned!” Bike shop mechanics perplexed by shocking valve-finding wheel bodge – and suggest a “couple pieces of thick tape to hide the shame”; Demi Vollering’s double power nap + more on the live blog

Finally, some pro cycling training advice I can fully get behind.
It turns out that Demi Vollering’s surprise time trial win at the Tour de France Femmes on home soil in Rotterdam yesterday (we say surprise, but it is Vollering after all), and earlier than expected reacquaintance with the yellow jersey, was the result of two perfectly timed day-time snoozes.
No, I’m not joking. Faced with the first split stage at the Tour de France since 1991, Vollering chose to wind down after the morning’s short 68km stage for the sprinters by taking a quick power nap at the hotel – which was rudely interrupted by her alarmed teammates – before finding time for some extra shuteye on the team bus before her time trial.
(A.S.O./Thomas Maheux)
“I did two times a power nap, after the first stage,” Vollering said during the post-TT press conference yesterday evening.
“When we came back to the hotel I lay down on the bed and I fell asleep. Also, because I left my phone on the bus and didn’t have anything else to do, I fell asleep for 20 minutes, it was very nice.
“Then my teammates were knocking on my door and I stood up too quick and was like, ‘What?!’ They were like, ‘You were sleeping?'
“And then in the bus here after the recon I wanted to do some meditation and fell asleep again. I think I was bit too relaxed in the AM, I thought to myself it’s not going to go so good because I’m too relaxed and it’s such a short time trial, so you need to be very awake.
“But maybe power naps are very good for me.”
(A.S.O./Charly Lopez)
I don’t think there can be much arguing with that, after home hero Vollering stunned Chloe Dygert in the afternoon time trial, beating the American by five seconds over the pan-flat 6.3km course through the streets of Rotterdam to win the stage and take the yellow jersey, in front of a jubilant Dutch crowd.
“I didn’t see this coming,” the 27-year-old admitted after the stage. “I really had no idea that I could do this today, so I’m surprised, actually.”
Reflecting on winning a stage of the Tour de France in her home nation, an emotional Vollering continued: “First of all, I’ve realised how special all this is for women’s sports in general, but to have so many loved ones at the side of the road. I’m a pretty sensitive person. I go with the moment and I’m really feeling. I do everything based on feeling.
“This year, I say, ‘Emotion is my power’. I always put all my emotions into the sport. I train with my feelings, I race with my feelings, so I think that this is my power. I’ve tried to put it away because a lot of people don’t like to see it, because you should show that you are strong in sports, but I think that sport is emotion for me.
(A.S.O./Charly Lopez)
“You work so hard toward goals and have so many people around you who support you and dedicate so much to you. I think that sports is emotion, so why not show it. For me, it comes out. A lot of people feel it, but you may not see it properly. But, for me, you just see it.”
Emotion and power naps – that’s what it takes to win the Tour de France. And write the live blog too, apparently.
