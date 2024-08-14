Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Live blog

“Structural integrity be damned!” Bike shop mechanics perplexed by shocking valve-finding wheel bodge – and suggest a “couple pieces of thick tape to hide the shame”; Demi Vollering’s double power nap + more on the live blog

As far as Wednesdays go, this is a pretty good one – plenty of sunshine still hanging around, a classics-style stage at the Tour de France, and Ryan Mallon keeping up to speed with all the latest cycling news and views on the live blog. You lucky people…
Wed, Aug 14, 2024 09:54
3
“Structural integrity be damned!” Bike shop mechanics perplexed by shocking valve-finding wheel bodge – and suggest a “couple pieces of thick tape to hide the shame”; Demi Vollering’s double power nap + more on the live blogMechanics perplexed by valve stem bodge (Trench Tales, Instagram)
08:07
Mechanics perplexed by valve stem bodge (Trench Tales, Instagram)
“Structural integrity be damned!” Bike shop mechanics perplexed by shocking valve-finding wheel bodge – and suggest a “couple pieces of thick tape to hide the shame”, as cyclists say “that’s one way to balance a wheel”

There must be something in the summer air that makes it especially conducive to crimes against bikes.

Yesterday on the live blog we featured the absolute monstrosity that is Brett’s drop-less DIY handlebar look

The "no-regrets" handlebar set-up (Brett Reynolds on Facebook)

… Which may be fine for the occasional hill climb (I’m still not convinced it’s necessary even for the British championships, if I’m honest), but has no place on an everyday bike. Sorry, Brett. It’s a no from me.

> "I should have done it sooner": Cyclist turns heads with "no regrets" handlebar set-up, cutting off drops because "it just feels perfect"

And last week, our eyes were exposed to the horrors of what the kind, benevolent people over at Trench Tales described as the “toothless wonder” jockey wheel:

Bike shop mechanics stunned by cyclist's "toothless wonder" jockey wheels (@trench_tales/Instagram)

Arrrghhh.

Today, we’re back at Trench Tales, that Instagram gold mine for mechanical misfortune that always makes you feel slightly better about your own neglected machine, to inspect one of the most bonkers bodges I’ve seen in a long, long while:

Now, that’s grim. Talking about taking ‘Your Bike Hates You’ to a whole new level.

I can picture the scene now: ‘I put the tube in, but the valve’s not poking through the wee hole for some reason’… ‘Hold on, I’ll get the toolbox – reckon a saw or some pliers would do the trick?’

After what must have been a good few minutes of head shaking, it seems the good people at Trench Tales still aren’t entirely sure what went on to that poor wheel.

“They knew the lil’ valve stem was under there somewhere, structural integrity be damned!!” they wrote on Instagram, after helpfully installing a longer replacement valve stem, to prevent further wheel hacking occurrences in the future.

Mechanics perplexed by valve stem bodge (Trench Tales, Instagram)

“Sometimes, in the trenches, you gotta dig deep but I can’t even tell what they used to hack out that bodge! Perhaps a couple pieces of thick tape over that replacement long valve stem, to hide the shame?”

Might take more than a few pieces of tape to atone for those sins, mind you… But, hey, at least it amused a few people in the comments.

> "Every. Last. Drop...": Bike shop mechanics stunned by cyclist's "toothless wonder" jockey wheels that should have been binned months ago

“Never underestimate the power of meth and a set of pliers,” said one investigative Instagram user. I think he could be on to something there, you know.

“Handheld Dremel using a grinding wheel, with the wheel itself not held securely,” another user suggested.

“That’s one way to balance a wheel,” noted John.

Mechanics perplexed by valve stem bodge (Trench Tales, Instagram)

“Seen that… more than once. You can imagine the pride in the artist after finishing that piece!” added Sargento, while another commenter tactfully described the technique as “marginal gains”. Who knows, maybe the hill climb crowd will pick up on it in time for the autumn season?

While Just Keep Spinning concluded: “At least you fixed the problem with the longer valve stem. Another happy customer.”

I’m sure they’re delighted with themselves anyway…

11:58
Looks like the Tour de France is taking its spring classics homage very seriously

Well, it wouldn’t be a tribute to April’s one-day races without some rain, would it? 

11:25
There’s Strava Art, then there’s world record-breaking Strava Art: American touring cyclist completes 4,708km, two-month drawing of her dog through the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Switzerland, the Czech Republic, Austria, and Germany

Move over you snowman doodlers and self-portrait enthusiasts – there’s a new Strava Art sheriff in town (and when I say town, I mean seven different countries and over almost 3,000 miles).

That’s because American touring cyclist Kristen Bellmer spent the entirety of May and June riding her bike around northern and western Europe, in order to draw a tribute to her dog Slinky, who died in November 2022, through the fitting medium of GPS.

Guinness record-breaking Strava Art (Kristen Bellmer)

By the time she finished her ride on 4 July, back in Amsterdam where it all began on 1 May, Kristy had cycled through the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Switzerland, the Czech Republic, Austria, and Germany – battling rain almost every day to boot during what she described as a very wet “summer” – and covered a whopping 4,707.67km (2,925 miles).

That mammoth ride saw her smash the Guinness world record for the largest GPS drawing by bicycle, previously held by two UK-based cyclists, Georgie Cottle and David Charles, who sketched out a 2,200km-long ‘Refugees Welcome’ GPS sign across the south of England in 2021.

“Guess I am officially amazing after all!” Kristy wrote on her blog, which documented her tough, wet, dog-shaped ride through Europe this summer. “Too bad I don’t actually have a wall to put my certificate on…”

Fair play Kristy, what a ride. Makes me feel like I should get my own dog a better Christmas present this year…

10:59
Mathieu van der Poel at the Tour de France 2024 (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)
Mathieu van der Poel set to miss Vuelta a España ahead of rainbow jersey defence in Zurich

Mathieu van der Poel is eschewing the grand tour preparation that helped him win his first world road race title in Glasgow last year, as his Alpecin-Deceuninck team revealed that the Dutch star won’t be lining up in Lisbon this Saturday for the start of the Vuelta a España, ahead of his defence of his rainbow bands in Zurich at the end of September.

Instead, Van der Poel – who raced the Tour de France before soloing to victory on the rainy streets of Glasgow last August – will likely take on a series of one-day races as he builds up his form this year’s very hilly worlds, after taking some time off the bike following the Paris Olympics, where he finished 12th in the road race after missing the winning moves that led to Remco Evenepoel’s win.

Kaden Groves wins stage 21, 2023 Vuelta a España (Rafa Gomez/SprintCyclingAgency)

Kaden Groves sprints to the win on the 2023 Vuelta’s final stage in Madrid (Rafa Gomez/SprintCyclingAgency)

With Van der Poel absent, Alpecin-Deceuninck will instead put at least most of their Vuelta eggs in the Kaden Groves basket, as the Australian sprinter hopes to build on his three stages and points jersey win from last year, despite failing to bag a win yet in 2024.

Basque country stage winner Quinten Hermans, Edward Planckaert, Maurice Ballerstedt, Xandro Meurisse, Juri Hollmann, Luca Vergallito, and Oscar Riesebeek round off the stage-hunting team’s line-up.

09:55
The Tour de France does the classics: Stage four set for epic Amstel Gold/Liège-Bastogne-Liège mash-up

What’s going on? We’re in the middle of August and the sun’s out (for now), but today’s stage of the Tour de France Femmes is giving off such strong late April vibes that it’s got me reaching for my light jacket:

Tour de France Femmes 2024 stage four

In what I think is one of the great route designs of recent years, stage four is a brilliant spring classics mash-up, and one that could lead to some thrilling, GC-defining racing.

Starting in Valkenburg, the home of Amstel Gold, the early kilometres feature some of Amstel’s defining climbs, with an ascent of the Cauberg and two goes up the Bemelerberg, before the Tour heads south across the border into Belgium and Liège-Bastogne-Liège country.

The concluding 40km are a direct copy of Liège’s finale, and will see the riders tackle the Mont-Theux, the legendary La Redoute, the Forges, and the Roche aux Faucons, before a 13km drop down into Liège itself. It’s going to be epic.

Grace Brown wins 2024 Liège-Bastogne-Liège (A.S.O./Billy Ceusters)

(A.S.O./Billy Ceusters)

Watch out for Olympic TT champion Grace Brown, who won Liège earlier this year (above), and will be looking for redemption after a puncture robbed her of a chance of victory aboard her golden bike during yesterday’s time trial.

All eyes, however, will be on yellow jersey Demi Vollering, a previous winner of both Amstel Gold and Liège, who could well put the GC to bed this afternoon, long before we reach France, let alone the Alps.

08:55
Demi Vollering wins stage three of the 2024 Tour de France Femmes in Rotterdam (A.S.O./Charly Lopez)
Demi Vollering’s guide to winning stages and wearing the yellow jersey at the Tour de France: Take two power naps a day

Finally, some pro cycling training advice I can fully get behind.

It turns out that Demi Vollering’s surprise time trial win at the Tour de France Femmes on home soil in Rotterdam yesterday (we say surprise, but it is Vollering after all), and earlier than expected reacquaintance with the yellow jersey, was the result of two perfectly timed day-time snoozes.

No, I’m not joking. Faced with the first split stage at the Tour de France since 1991, Vollering chose to wind down after the morning’s short 68km stage for the sprinters by taking a quick power nap at the hotel – which was rudely interrupted by her alarmed teammates – before finding time for some extra shuteye on the team bus before her time trial.

Demi Vollering wins stage three of the 2024 Tour de France Femmes in Rotterdam (A.S.O./Thomas Maheux)

(A.S.O./Thomas Maheux)

“I did two times a power nap, after the first stage,” Vollering said during the post-TT press conference yesterday evening.

“When we came back to the hotel I lay down on the bed and I fell asleep. Also, because I left my phone on the bus and didn’t have anything else to do, I fell asleep for 20 minutes, it was very nice.

“Then my teammates were knocking on my door and I stood up too quick and was like, ‘What?!’ They were like, ‘You were sleeping?'

“And then in the bus here after the recon I wanted to do some meditation and fell asleep again. I think I was bit too relaxed in the AM, I thought to myself it’s not going to go so good because I’m too relaxed and it’s such a short time trial, so you need to be very awake.

“But maybe power naps are very good for me.”

Demi Vollering wins stage three of the 2024 Tour de France Femmes in Rotterdam (A.S.O./Charly Lopez)

 (A.S.O./Charly Lopez)

I don’t think there can be much arguing with that, after home hero Vollering stunned Chloe Dygert in the afternoon time trial, beating the American by five seconds over the pan-flat 6.3km course through the streets of Rotterdam to win the stage and take the yellow jersey, in front of a jubilant Dutch crowd.

“I didn’t see this coming,” the 27-year-old admitted after the stage. “I really had no idea that I could do this today, so I’m surprised, actually.”

Reflecting on winning a stage of the Tour de France in her home nation, an emotional Vollering continued: “First of all, I’ve realised how special all this is for women’s sports in general, but to have so many loved ones at the side of the road. I’m a pretty sensitive person. I go with the moment and I’m really feeling. I do everything based on feeling.

“This year, I say, ‘Emotion is my power’. I always put all my emotions into the sport. I train with my feelings, I race with my feelings, so I think that this is my power. I’ve tried to put it away because a lot of people don’t like to see it, because you should show that you are strong in sports, but I think that sport is emotion for me.

Demi Vollering wins stage three of the 2024 Tour de France Femmes in Rotterdam (A.S.O./Charly Lopez)

(A.S.O./Charly Lopez)

“You work so hard toward goals and have so many people around you who support you and dedicate so much to you. I think that sports is emotion, so why not show it. For me, it comes out. A lot of people feel it, but you may not see it properly. But, for me, you just see it.”

Emotion and power naps – that’s what it takes to win the Tour de France. And write the live blog too, apparently.

10:40
Polish doping leak allegedly reveals Tour de France Femmes contender Kasia Niewiadoma tested positive in 2023… for marijuana (Tennis and football fans, look away now)

It’s been a rough night for Polish sport, and especially its anti-doping agency, after a damaging leak allegedly perpetrated by Russian or Belarussian hackers was published, seemingly revealing a number of positive doping cases for Polish sportspeople that have been, ahem, conveniently forgotten about, it seems.

Unsurprisingly, cycling wasn’t about to miss out on all the fun, with the leak claiming that Kasia Niewiadoma – one of the main contenders for a podium place at this week’s Tour de France – tested positive for marijuana in May 2023, two days after she finished third at the Itzulia Women.

Kasia Niewiadoma , 2024 Tour de France (A.S.O./Charly Lopez)

(A.S.O./Charly Lopez)

Of course, marijuana is not banned out of competition, and so therefore – even if the information is true – would not lead to a suspension of any kind and would not constitute a ‘proper’ positive test or doping violation for Niewiadoma.

On a much more serious and concerning, if rather unsurprising, note, football and tennis have some questions to answer, after the hack allegedly revealed that Barcelona forward Robert Lewandowski, one of Poland’s greatest ever players, popped a positive for the anabolic steroid Stanozolol (very old school) during his final months at Bayern Munich in 2022, at the end of a season in which he scored 50 goals in 46 appearances at the age of 33.

Meanwhile, quadruple French Open winner and current world tennis number one Iga Świątek also allegedly tested positive for EPO in July 2021, days after being knocked out of Wimbledon in the fourth round.

It has to be said though, none of this information has been verified, and could be a malicious attempt to spread falsehoods for the usual nefarious purposes, so take it with as much salt as you wish.

But still, tennis and football, mind showing me what you’ve swept under that carpet? Oh wait, but cycling…

09:39
ICYMI: My belated thoughts on why the Olympic track cycling programme needs a rethink (Or: A plea for the return of the Individual Pursuit)

Or… What on earth is the Tempo Race doing at an Olympic Games? 

Simone Consonni and Elia Viviani, Madison, 2024 Paris Olympics (Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

> Chaos, carnage, and confusion: Why the Olympic track cycling programme needs a rethink

Ryan Mallon

Ryan joined road.cc in December 2021 and since then has kept the site’s readers and listeners informed and enthralled (well at least occasionally) on news, the live blog, and the road.cc Podcast. After boarding a wrong bus at the world championships and ruining a good pair of jeans at the cyclocross, he now serves as road.cc’s senior news writer. Before his foray into cycling journalism, he wallowed in the equally pitiless world of academia, where he wrote a book about Victorian politics and droned on about cycling and bikes to classes of bored students (while taking every chance he could get to talk about cycling in print or on the radio). He can be found riding his bike very slowly around the narrow, scenic country lanes of Co. Down.

Add new comment

3 comments

Avatar
OnYerBike | 2 hours ago
2 likes

Wait... did the bike shop that received that bike just swap the tube for one with a longer valve and give the bike back to the customer? Without addressing the destroyed rim?

Avatar
hawkinspeter replied to OnYerBike | 2 hours ago
3 likes

OnYerBike wrote:

Wait... did the bike shop that received that bike just swap the tube for one with a longer valve and give the bike back to the customer? Without addressing the destroyed rim?

That rim must be well over-engineered to still be working after that level of fettling. Looks to me like it's a cheapish deep section rim for a fixie - looks cool, but heavier than it needs to be.

I certainly wouldn't trust that as my understanding of wheels is that the strength comes from the rim acting as a compressive component (or whatever the correct term is), so cutting out a wedge like that is going to drastically reduce the strength.

Avatar
Secret_squirrel replied to hawkinspeter | 2 hours ago
4 likes

I suspect the rim isnt that weaker because most of the strength in a BSO rim like that will be coming from the rim channel, not the aero side wall.

Latest Comments

 