Tour Féminin des Pyrénées stopped amidst rider safety issues

After two days of safety concerns for the peloton due to oncoming traffic, parked cars and trucks blocking roads, hazardous motorbikes, and spectators wandering on the roads, rider protests calling for better measures have resulted in the UCI calling off the CIC-Tour Féminin International des Pyrénées in its final stage.

After overnight negotiations with the UCI led by Adam Hansen, president of the Cyclistes Professionnels Associés (CPA), the cycling governing body has announced that the race in the Iberian mountains won't continue.

The UCI's official communications account tweeted this morning: "To maintain the safety of the riders, the UCI has taken the decision to stop #TourPyrenees. After consulting with key stakeholders of the event, including CPA Women, CPA, Adam Hansen, teams, commissaires, and the organising committee, today’s stage will not go ahead."

To maintain the safety of the riders, the UCI has taken the decision to stop #TourPyrenees After consulting with key stakeholders of the event, including @women_cpa, @cpacycling @HansenAdam, teams, commissaires, and the organising committee, today’s stage will not go ahead. — UCI_media (@UCI_media) June 11, 2023

The CPA has also released a statement, written by Adam Hansen: "During the first stage of the CIC-Tour Féminin International des Pyrénées, the safety conditions were deemed highly dangerous due to the excessive presence of cars on the road, some even driving towards the riders. This created a significant panic among the women cyclists and caused a media storm, which has had a negative impact on the image of women's racing.

"Assurances were given that stage two would be managed more effectively to ensure the safety of the women cyclists. We informed the women that, after the initial 24km neutral zone, they had the authority to collectively decide whether to proceed with the race based on their assessment of safety. This decision was left in their hands."

> "Disgrace": Pro riders rip into UCI over "unacceptable" speed bump sprint crash

When the decision went to a vote to the teams, Hansen revealed that 17 teams expressed their concern about the race being too dangerous to continue, while seven teams were in favour of continuing.

The team managers also voted on the matter, with nine managers deeming it too dangerous to race and nine in favour of continuing.

Hansen also said that he spoke to one of the team managers who had spoken to the organisers, who confirmed that the race would continue 100%, even if only three teams decided to participate.

He said: "I engaged in a discussion with the organiser in an effort to reach a conclusion that would ensure a safe race. I was insisted that stage two was executed like any other normal race and that all my thinking was incorrect and also the riders of the race."

"Considering the safety risks involved, we firmly believe that a bike race is not worth endangering the lives of the female cyclists. Therefore, we stand in support of the decision made by the women to discontinue the race, and we believe the race results should remain as they are, including UCI points, ensuring that the women are duly recognised and rewarded for their efforts."

> UCI pledges to improve rider safety after high-profile crashes

The race began on Friday and the opening stage was tainted by a plethora of dangerous incidents. In the final 3km in Lourdes, Cecilie Uttrup-Ludwig had a near miss as she was attacking as a driver managed to get onto the course. Parked cars and trucks, narrow roads, and meandering spectators peppered the last kilometre before the sprint opened up.

On Saturday, the peloton staged a protest, with at least three neutralisations of the race that effectively reduced stage 2 to a hill climb up Hautacam. After riding the first 25km as neutralised, the riders cycled for 28km before coming to a stop again.

After a discussion with officials, Cordon-Ragot (Human Powered Health) addressed the peloton to say riders would proceed in another neutral procession to the foot of the finish climb and race from there. The race commissioners were noted as saying: "Safety was met throughout the route" and "It was decided to resume noting that if they did not continue it would count as abandonment".

> Pro cyclist calls for better race direction after 90% of the peloton crashed at Tour de Bretagne

However, Eurosport/GCN cameras caught sight of a rider signalling a stray car parked on the course as the peloton sped through a populated area with 21.2km to go.

Team Jumbo-Visma was one of the teams which voted against the race from going ahead. The Belgian team released a statement: "The situation on day two was significantly better than during the first stage, but safety is a condition within [the team] to be able to practice the sport in a responsible way. The riders do not consider it responsible to ride the third stage."

People on social media have expressed their disbelief at the situation. A former Australian road race champion and Olympian said: "This is an insane situation at the #TourPyrenees - it’s reassuring that the riders are able to have their voice represented enough that the craziness doesn’t continue - but it’s a sad situation for a race that all teams wanted to be successful."

Confirmation that today's stage is cancelled, with a decision finally made by the UCI at the eleventh hour It's the right call after 2 days of near misses and fairplay on the riders for standing up strongly for their interests #CICTourFeminin #TourPyrenees https://t.co/Su90V7KzZb — Mathew Mitchell (@MatMitchell30) June 11, 2023

It is good to see the UCI taking a stance like this. Perhaps it could take a bit more action on dangerous races and organisers may finally get the message. https://t.co/zGTX6fYijv — Sadhbh O'Shea (@SadhbhOS) June 11, 2023

This marks another incident in a growing series of concerning events of riders facing serious danger when racing in the peloton at the highest level. Last month road.cc reported that a pro cyclist criticised the race direction for not caring about riders as 90 per cent of the peloton crashed out on a muddy road, with the race director claiming after the crash that he didn't "regret" not neutralising the race as they approached the muddy section at 60km/hr.

> “I just didn't feel safe in cycling anymore” – Tony Martin opens up on why he’s retired

Earlier this year, organisers at both Paris-Nice and Milan-Sanremo were once again piled on by riders, fans and pundits, for not having proper signage to caution cyclists at high-speed, leading to crashes at both events.

And again at the final stage of Paris-Nice, as cyclists were making their way down a descent, a car suddenly appeared out of a corner from the opposite direction, with riders being forced to somehow evade it. Eurosport commentator Rob Hatch called on race organisers to do more to stop these mishaps from happening.

"Oh dear, oh dear, oh dear,” said Hatch. “Now how on earth has that happened? I’m angry seeing things like that in a pro race."

"That is dangerous. That could have been an absolute nightmare. Organisers really need to get a grip. Seen that a few times in the last few weeks, cars on the road. Disastrous.”