"Every. Last. Drop...": Bike shop mechanics stunned by cyclist's "toothless wonder" jockey wheels that should have been binned months ago; Pogačar has "blacklist" of riders he's "not so fond of", Tour de France teammate reveals + more on the live blog

Pain...

This jockey wheel set-up was dubbed the "toothless wonder" by the good folks over at Trench Tales, the absolute best Instagram account for seeing the horrendous crimes people commit against bicycles.

I'm pretty sure it was road.cc regular Jo who first made me aware of this gold mine for mechanical misfortune (he's always got good suggestions, so it wouldn't surprise me), but since that glorious day I've enjoyed images of salt-corroded handlebars, rusty chains and impossibly worn tyres on my timeline, all making me feel much better about the state of my steed.

Enough rambling, back to the "toothless wonder"...

Quite stunning levels of commitment to getting every single last mile possible out of that jockey/pulley wheel (whatever your naming preference). We're genuinely so interested to see that set-up with a chain on to try to understand how it worked...

A fellow Trench Tales enthusiast on Insta replied to the post with a comment that made us chuckle: "Here, just use this chocolate cookie as a derailleur pulley."

Bit harsh on the structural integrity of a cookie, to be honest...

In an era of oversized pulley wheels, perhaps this is where the tech might go next? Super-light, minimalist jockey plates, allowing a smooth, at times non-existent passage of chain through derailleur cage... hmmm, okay, probably not.

Anyway, it's all a great excuse to bring back the greatest hits of bike abuse we've ever seen on the live blog, starting with the rust-ridden "tetanus express" that no amount of WD-40 could cure.

Where to next? I know, the battered "single speed... maybe with multiple cadence options" that Trench Tales were too afraid to see if it still worked.

We have to give an honourable mention to the impossibly worn tyre too... the one that apparently earned the bike's owner a standing ovation from shop staff when they only came in "for a tube".

During the creation of your "toothless wonder" you have to go through the "sharp stage"...

You feel better about the state of your bike now, at least, don't you?