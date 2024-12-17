The Schwalbe One Plus is a great urban or commuter tyre but its wire bead construction contributes to a pretty hefty weight, which impacts on road feel and performance, and it also lacks tubeless compatibility.
I tested the One Plus in its 28mm version with a Reflex sidewall and wire bead. The tyres were relatively easy to fit with a little bit of persuasion, but I did need to use a tyre lever to get the last few centimetres of the bead over the rim.
As these are designed to work with inner tubes, I was slightly concerned that I'd pinch the tube during installation – but after double-checking the tube was fully inside the two wire beads I inflated the tyres to about 80psi without issue.
I would have loved to run the tyres at a slightly lower pressure, but felt 80psi was about as low as I'd feel comfortable running inner tubes on south-west England's pothole-strewn roads. If they'd been tubeless compatible I'd have played around with pressures a little more and gone as low as 60psi – but with inner tubes this would have been a recipe for pinch flats.
On a set of Roval rims with a 21mm internal width the 28mm tyres were pretty much true to size, with a smooth transition between tyre and rim. I really appreciated the Reflex reflective sidewalls, which boost side-on visibility, especially at junctions when pulling out of a side road and in heavy traffic.
And I feel this reflectivity is an indicator of the Schwalbe One Plus tyre's true calling: urban riding and commuting. While Schwalbe's website lists the tyres as part of its Performance Line, I think this is actually a bit of a mis-categorisation.
Look a little closer, and you'll see the One Plus is the descendant of the Schwalbe Durano – a commuter classic famed for its puncture-resistance. I tested the tyres on the mean streets of Bristol, which – probably in common with most British roads at this time of year – aren't known for their smoothness. Over the course of a month's testing not only did I suffer no punctures, but the tyres were still looking pretty much brand new afterwards.
I did tackle a few longer training rides on them but on these occasions I found their weight – over a kilo a pair without tubes – was a little too much to be enjoyable. They felt sluggish and slow to accelerate, which deadened any sort of road feel and reduced my enjoyment.
But if you're looking for a hard-wearing winter tyre for toughness and durability – and to keep punctures at bay – these would be an excellent choice. If you're looking for more responsiveness and a lower weight I'd suggest looking elsewhere.
Value
I think the Schwalbe One Plus represents relatively good value even at its full RRP.
Coming in around £20 dearer than the Schwalbe is the Pirelli Cinturato Velo TLR, though your extra money does give you tubeless compatibility.
The £26.95 Continental Ride Tour is similar in weight, features a reflective strip and a puncture-reducing construction. It's a successor to the tough-but-hard-to fit Touring Plus Tyre we tested a fair while back.
If you're looking for a tough tubeless option, the Goodyear Vector 4 Seasons is a grippy and durable option that holds its pressure well, and while its RRP is £64.99, in practice you should be able to get it at a similar price to the Schwalbe.
Conclusion
On the whole, the Schwalbe One Plus is a very good tyre for day-to-day commuting or urban riding – or any situation where you value puncture-resistance over low weight and all-out performance. But I'd suggest exploring wider sizes if you can, as the 28mm Schwalbe is quite unforgiving. I'd love to see the Reflex version offered in tubeless, but the regular One Plus is available in tubeless and with a folding bead – albeit without reflective sidewalls.
Verdict
A good value, high-quality urban tyre that’s virtually immune to punctures – but heavy and the ride could be more comfy
Make and model: Schwalbe One Plus
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Schwalbe describes the One Plus as 'The flat-less road bike tire for carefree road bike tire for training, commuting and urban areas'. Not only did I suffer from no flats during testing but they looked pretty much as good as new afterwards, so I think Schwalbe's assessment is fair.
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
The tyre is the 'Successor to the Durano Plus' and features SmartGuard puncture protection, a Reflex sidewall for added side on visibility and an Addix rubber compound for maximum grip.
Rate the product for quality of construction:
9/10
I didn't have any issues with the construction of the tyre, except for the slightly off centre placement of the reflex strip – though in practice this didn't caused any issues.
Rate the product for performance:
6/10
The tyres felt robust and hard wearing, but their wire bead construction and thick rubber meant I could sense the rotational mass of the tyres during use. They deadened the road feel quite significantly and, owing to the lack of tubeless functionality, I found I had to run the tyres at quite a high pressure to avoid pinch flats.
Rate the product for durability:
9/10
No punctures or marks on the tyres during the test period.
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
4/10
Mainly thanks to the use of a wire bead, rather than lower-weight kevlar beading, the tyres were really quite weighty. Although Schwalbe markets it as a training/commuting tyre, their 570g weight feels pretty excessive – and that's before you add an inner tube.
Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
4/10
Again, the wire bead, stiff sidewall and lack of tubeless compatibility meant the tyres were quite firm and dead, so they didn't offer any tangible comfort benefits when out on the road.
Rate the product for value:
6/10
The £43.99 is pretty good value given the tyre's hard-wearing nature and resistance to punctures.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
The tyres were great for urban riding and commuting, but their weight and lack of responsiveness made them a bit of a chore on longer training rides.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
I love the reflective sidewall for added visibility in low light/dark riding – particularly in built-up or traffic-heavy areas.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
The wire bead adds weight and tubeless compatibility would have been a welcome addition.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
The Schwalbe One Plus is pretty good value. The Pirelli Cinturato Velo TLR is about £20 dearer though they have the benefit of tubeless compatibility.
The £26.95 Continental Ride Tour is similar to the Schwalbe and a successor to the tough-but-hard-to fit Touring Plus Tyre we tested a fair while back.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes – with the caveat that it's more a commuter/urban tyre than a road training tyre.
Use this box to explain your overall score
I liked the Schwalbes on the whole – they were durable and hard wearing, add visibility and are quite good value. However, they are pretty heavy and I'm not sure they live up to Schwalbe's 'performance' label.
Age: 28 Height: 175cm Weight: 67kg
I usually ride: Road (Tarmac SL7) My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, time trialling, cyclo cross, commuting, mtb, Occasional Ultra Racing
