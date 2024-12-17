The Schwalbe One Plus is a great urban or commuter tyre but its wire bead construction contributes to a pretty hefty weight, which impacts on road feel and performance, and it also lacks tubeless compatibility.

I tested the One Plus in its 28mm version with a Reflex sidewall and wire bead. The tyres were relatively easy to fit with a little bit of persuasion, but I did need to use a tyre lever to get the last few centimetres of the bead over the rim.

As these are designed to work with inner tubes, I was slightly concerned that I'd pinch the tube during installation – but after double-checking the tube was fully inside the two wire beads I inflated the tyres to about 80psi without issue.

I would have loved to run the tyres at a slightly lower pressure, but felt 80psi was about as low as I'd feel comfortable running inner tubes on south-west England's pothole-strewn roads. If they'd been tubeless compatible I'd have played around with pressures a little more and gone as low as 60psi – but with inner tubes this would have been a recipe for pinch flats.

On a set of Roval rims with a 21mm internal width the 28mm tyres were pretty much true to size, with a smooth transition between tyre and rim. I really appreciated the Reflex reflective sidewalls, which boost side-on visibility, especially at junctions when pulling out of a side road and in heavy traffic.

And I feel this reflectivity is an indicator of the Schwalbe One Plus tyre's true calling: urban riding and commuting. While Schwalbe's website lists the tyres as part of its Performance Line, I think this is actually a bit of a mis-categorisation.

Look a little closer, and you'll see the One Plus is the descendant of the Schwalbe Durano – a commuter classic famed for its puncture-resistance. I tested the tyres on the mean streets of Bristol, which – probably in common with most British roads at this time of year – aren't known for their smoothness. Over the course of a month's testing not only did I suffer no punctures, but the tyres were still looking pretty much brand new afterwards.

I did tackle a few longer training rides on them but on these occasions I found their weight – over a kilo a pair without tubes – was a little too much to be enjoyable. They felt sluggish and slow to accelerate, which deadened any sort of road feel and reduced my enjoyment.

But if you're looking for a hard-wearing winter tyre for toughness and durability – and to keep punctures at bay – these would be an excellent choice. If you're looking for more responsiveness and a lower weight I'd suggest looking elsewhere.

Value

I think the Schwalbe One Plus represents relatively good value even at its full RRP.

Coming in around £20 dearer than the Schwalbe is the Pirelli Cinturato Velo TLR, though your extra money does give you tubeless compatibility.

The £26.95 Continental Ride Tour is similar in weight, features a reflective strip and a puncture-reducing construction. It's a successor to the tough-but-hard-to fit Touring Plus Tyre we tested a fair while back.

If you're looking for a tough tubeless option, the Goodyear Vector 4 Seasons is a grippy and durable option that holds its pressure well, and while its RRP is £64.99, in practice you should be able to get it at a similar price to the Schwalbe.

Conclusion

On the whole, the Schwalbe One Plus is a very good tyre for day-to-day commuting or urban riding – or any situation where you value puncture-resistance over low weight and all-out performance. But I'd suggest exploring wider sizes if you can, as the 28mm Schwalbe is quite unforgiving. I'd love to see the Reflex version offered in tubeless, but the regular One Plus is available in tubeless and with a folding bead – albeit without reflective sidewalls.

Verdict

A good value, high-quality urban tyre that’s virtually immune to punctures – but heavy and the ride could be more comfy