"It just needs a tune up...": Bike shop shares rust-ridden "tetanus express" that no amount of WD-40 could cure + more on the live blog

Dan Alexander is back in the live blog chair this Thursday, with all your essential, but mostly non-essential, updates from the cycling world
Thu, Feb 02, 2023 09:02
"It just needs a tune up...": Bike shop shares rust-ridden "tetanus express" that no amount of WD-40 could cure + more on the live blogRusty bike (@trench_tales/Instagram)
09:44
"Bit of T-cut & that'll be as good as new..."
08:48
"It just needs a tune up...": Bike shop shares the rust-ridden "tetanus express" that no amount of WD-40 could cure

As far as exciting names go, the "tetanus express" isn't the most appealing for casual weekend spin. Also, as per a quick Google search, the ol' tetanus/rust connection is apparently a bit of a myth, but hey, it's a fun name, let's not let the science get in the way of a good time...

As a long since departed Instagram user, checking Trench Tales' brilliant documentation of life in a bike shop periodically for live blog crackers is just about it for that particular app. But if there was one account likely to keep me coming back, it's them. Well worth a follow if you like your mechanical mishaps messy and just generally want to feel slightly better about the state you keep your pride and joy in.

Despite the bicycle abuse on show every post, it's really hard to look away...remember these?

Worn tyre (@trench_tales/Instagram)

> Is there any rubber left? The impossibly worn tyre that earned bike shop visitor a standing ovation from mechanics... after he only came in "for a tube"

Cleat disaster (Image credit: @trench_tales/Instagram)

> Can it be real? Mechanic shares double cleat horror set up 

Yep, two Trench Tales classics. Anyway, today's caused the page's growing following the usual disbelief and amusement at what a mechanic is meant to do when an expectant customer arrives with THAT in tow...

One speculated the line delivered was: "IT JUST NEEDS A TUNE UP. I USED TO WORK IN A SHOP"

Another that it was just in for a "flat repair and rear brake adjustment. Only."

Someone else asked if it had been salvaged from the Titanic. Well played...

Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc in 2020, and spent most of his first year (hopefully) keeping you entertained on the live blog. At the start of 2022 he took on the role of news editor. Before joining road.cc, Dan wrote about various sports, including football and boxing for the Daily Express, and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been 'enjoying' life on two wheels ever since and spends his weekends making bonk-induced trips to the petrol stations of the south of England.

