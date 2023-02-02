"It just needs a tune up...": Bike shop shares rust-ridden "tetanus express" that no amount of WD-40 could cure + more on the live blog

- News
- Reviews
- Bikes
- Accessories
- Accessories - misc
- Computer mounts
- Bags
- Bar ends
- Bike bags & cases
- Bottle cages
- Bottles
- Cameras
- Car racks
- Child seats
- Computers
- Glasses
- GPS units
- Helmets
- Lights - front
- Lights - rear
- Lights - sets
- Locks
- Mirrors
- Mudguards
- Racks
- Pumps & CO2 inflators
- Puncture kits
- Reflectives
- Smart watches
- Stands and racks
- Trailers
- Clothing
- Components
- Bar tape & grips
- Bottom brackets
- Brake & gear cables
- Brake & STI levers
- Brake pads & spares
- Brakes
- Cassettes & freewheels
- Chains
- Chainsets & chainrings
- Derailleurs - front
- Derailleurs - rear
- Forks
- Gear levers & shifters
- Groupsets
- Handlebars & extensions
- Headsets
- Hubs
- Inner tubes
- Pedals
- Quick releases & skewers
- Saddles
- Seatposts
- Stems
- Wheels
- Tyres
- Health, fitness and nutrition
- Tools and workshop
- Miscellaneous
- Buyers Guides
- Bikes
- Accessories
- Clothing
- Components
- Health, fitness and nutrition
- Tools and workshop
- Miscellaneous
- Features
- Forum
- Recommends
- Podcast
I'd hardly call Hirsute's comments victim blaming. They're not excusing the driver or saying the cyclist caused the incident....
I've tried to hold off using an ad blocker on here as I also don't object to a reasonable amount of advertising....
If a bicycle is the only vehicle stopped at a zebra crossing, you should just go around them.
There is a car coming head-on, the car ahead has stopped, no room to complete a safe overtake and the driver is on the brakes before even being...
as long as the wheel goes around when i pedal.....
Im considering something like this to replace my current storage bottle on my downtube. It does the job of keeping the tools safe and dry but at...
Not waving but gripping, sounds like.
The wheelbenders were on the verge again, so since there were no other bikes in sight i locked mine along the back of them....
Another humbug *! Maybe also a "friendly fire" casualty - of the "war on the roads" on animals by motor traffic - possibly while "being the cat"?...
Up until the late '60s, the route through Sopley was the main A338; it's now a B road....