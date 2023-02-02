"It just needs a tune up...": Bike shop shares rust-ridden "tetanus express" that no amount of WD-40 could cure + more on the live blog

As far as exciting names go, the "tetanus express" isn't the most appealing for casual weekend spin. Also, as per a quick Google search, the ol' tetanus/rust connection is apparently a bit of a myth, but hey, it's a fun name, let's not let the science get in the way of a good time...

As a long since departed Instagram user, checking Trench Tales' brilliant documentation of life in a bike shop periodically for live blog crackers is just about it for that particular app. But if there was one account likely to keep me coming back, it's them. Well worth a follow if you like your mechanical mishaps messy and just generally want to feel slightly better about the state you keep your pride and joy in.

Despite the bicycle abuse on show every post, it's really hard to look away...remember these?

> Is there any rubber left? The impossibly worn tyre that earned bike shop visitor a standing ovation from mechanics... after he only came in "for a tube"

> Can it be real? Mechanic shares double cleat horror set up

Yep, two Trench Tales classics. Anyway, today's caused the page's growing following the usual disbelief and amusement at what a mechanic is meant to do when an expectant customer arrives with THAT in tow...

One speculated the line delivered was: "IT JUST NEEDS A TUNE UP. I USED TO WORK IN A SHOP"

Another that it was just in for a "flat repair and rear brake adjustment. Only."

Someone else asked if it had been salvaged from the Titanic. Well played...