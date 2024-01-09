"More resilient" bollards planned for cycle lane made "completely pointless" by drivers parking in it

A cycle lane that local cyclists say has been rendered "pointless" by drivers knocking over the plastic wands that segregate the infrastructure from traffic in order to park their vehicles at the roadside, at one spot just 20 metres away from a multi-storey car park, is to be beefed up with "more robust" bollards, the council has said.

The cycle lane on Park Row in Bristol has been regularly featured here on road.cc, one cyclist telling us in December 2022 that the route looked like "the aftermath of a Harry Potter battle" with "broken wands everywhere" as the plastic segregation was easily knocked off the road by motorists parking in the cycle lane.

‘Excellent’ Bristol cycling infrastructure latest: pic.twitter.com/AZFtuAWTc4 — Benjamin Nathan (@foxbenbath) August 17, 2022

Last March the situation took an even more bizarre turn, photos of part of the cycling infrastructure blocked by parked vehicles appearing, the site just 20 metres away from a multi-storey car park.

Now, Bristol City Council is to launch a year-long project, Bristol Live reports, to make Park Row and three other streets "safer and more pleasant" for active travel journeys. And while the proposal photo [below] shows some unsegregated sections, the council has committed to installing "more resilient" bollards at other sections.

Other planned work includes new loading bays on Perry Road and Upper Maudlin Street, 'no entry' signs on Lower Church Lane, and the removal of bus stops on Park Row and Perry Road as the bus services which used them are no longer in operation.

The council will hope the works address complaints, from cyclists about the ineffectiveness of plastic floppy wands in offering adequate protection and preventing drivers parking in the infrastructure, and from business owners who have said the project — first installed during the pandemic and which has been funded by £3.1 million of investment from the Department for Transport — has not properly considered the need for loading and deliveries.

"Having carried out detailed engagement with key stakeholders, residents and people who travel along Park Row and the surrounding area, I am really pleased that work on this major project will be starting in March," Labour councillor Don Alexander, the cabinet member for transport said.

"It will make this whole area more pleasant and safer for pedestrians and cyclists. I hope it will encourage many more people to travel actively, improving their health and wellbeing and cutting congestion on Bristol’s roads and air pollution.

"Ahead of the Park Row area construction work starting, I'd like to thank everyone for bearing with us. We will keep disruption to a minimum and aim to keep both sides of traffic open as much as possible."

"There's a car park 20 metres away"

Speaking to road.cc about the parking problem on Park Row's cycle lane, Bristolian cyclist Phil Sturgeon last year said the infrastructure as it was had been rendered "completely pointless" by drivers parking in it "all day, every day".

The Bristol Park Row bike lane is completely pointless. There are signs that say no parking, no waiting, no loading, but everyone just ignores that and leaves their engine running and their hazards on. pic.twitter.com/kbcuB8RET5 — Phil Sturgeon 🚴🌍🔥 @philsturgeon.bsky.social (@philsturgeon) March 7, 2023

Highlighting the absurdity of there being a multi-storey car park 20 metres away behind the parade of shops, Phil said the cycle lane is "intermittent and already confusing" even without drivers parking over the wands "adding to that confusion and causing conflict".

At the time, another local rider called it an "absolute joke", sharing photos of the lane blocked by parked vehicles, and even a pile of rubbish bags.

Sharing photos on our live blog of damaged and missing wands, one road.cc reader who regularly cycles along the route suggested the problem is the intermittent protected sections.

"There's enough room before it's protected for cars to go on there at each end 'for loading' and then they 'accidentally' knock down a wand so the next time someone parks a bit further, then they knock one down, so people can park a bit further, and so on," Brooksby told us.

"And as long as they haven't knowingly knocked one down people seem to think that they can just park there, despite the painted cycle symbols and signage."