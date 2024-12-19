road.cc Dealclincher takeover: ​Save £270 on a Van Rysel road bike, exclusive 12% off code on Newlane helmets, £40 off Garmin Varia Radar light, £27 quid Specialized lids + more

We may earn affiliate commission from some of the links included on this page

Black Friday may have passed, but there are still plenty of fantastic Christmas deals to be found - if you act fast! This week's Dealclincher round-up highlights some of the best offers we've spotted across the web, from the likes of Tredz, Garmin, Decathlon, Le Col, and more...

Save 12% on the Newlane Foldable Helmet with code ROADCC12 - was £89.99, now £79.20

Scoring an 8/10 in its road.cc review, the Newlane Foldable Helmet is a very interesting commuting lid that offers sturdy protection, an innovative design, and very decent value. It's a foldaway commuting helmet that looks and feels just like a traditional cycle helmet while folding down to be not much thicker than a ringbinder, making it easily stashable in even a small rucksack.

It's now even better value with our exclusive discount, saving you 12% with the code ROADCC12.

Buy the Newlane Foldable Helmet for £79.20 with code ROADCC12

Grab some Le Col cycling kit for up to 40% off

Le Col's winter sale is now live, offering up to 40% off a range of products, including their Pro Bib Tights, now just £126 down from £210. Ed rated these a 9/10 in his review, describing them as premium bib tights suitable for winter riding in all conditions.

Other standout deals include the ARC Merino Long Sleeve Jersey and the Pro Insulated Jacket, both reduced to £108 from £180.

Head over to Le Col's website to see the full range of deals

SKS Raceblade Long Mudguards V2 are now £35, down from £56 at Fawkes Cycles

Mudguards can make cycling a more pleasant experience in wet and changeable weather which is a common occurence in the UK, and these SKS Raceblade Long Mudguards V2 are now available for £35, offering a 37.5% saving.

They are made from "high-performance impact-resistant plastic" and feature a quick-release fitting system designed for easy mounting. This system is also compatible with aero forks and frames.

Buy the SKS Raceblade Long Mudguards V2 for £35 from Fawkes Cycles

£270 off Van Rysel's Triban RC 520 Microshift road bike

Triban is Decathlon's entry-level range which features a selection of highly capable bikes. The Triban RC 520 Disc Road Bike impressed us with a 9/10 in its review, and it's now £270 off, down to £579.99.

It offers value that's hard to ignore at a truly entry-level price. Aluminium frame with carbon fork, Microshift groupset, mechanical disc brakes and a comfort-oriented endurance geometry.

Buy now for £579.99, down from £849.99

Save £40 on the Garmin Varia RTL515 radar tail light

It's not often the Garmin website itself has a sale on, but right now you can save on select bike computers, watches and accessories in their holiday sale.

The Garmin Varia RTL515, one of the discounted items, received an 8/10 in its road.cc review, impressing us with its reliable alert system for detecting overtaking vehicles, combined with a very good rear light.

Pick up the Garmin Varia RTL515 radar tail light for £129.99 from Garmin

Specialized's Align II Mips helmet is now £26.99 at Tredz

The Specialized Align II Mips helmet is a great value Mips-equipped lid for all kinds of riding, and it's now 40% off, down to £26.99.

Scoring a 9/10 in its road.cc review, the Align II doesn't scrimp on features - it offers Mips for enhanced protection, the fit is really good, and it looks very stylish too. There are also loads of colour options available at this discounted price.

Get the Specialized Align II helmet for £26.99 from Tredz

Save up to 57% on the Vittoria Corsa Control TLR G2.0 tyres

Vittoria's Corsa Control TLR G2.0 tyre is a fast and grippy option for wet weather, and its supple casing gives a really nice ride feel. The tyre uses their 4C Graphine compound which combines four different rubber types to provide grip, durability puncture resistance and decreased rolling resistance.

You can now save up to 57% on 28mm and 25mm widths from Sigma Sports.

Buy now for £34.19 from Sigma Sports

The Topeak Alien 2 Multi Tool is now 40% off at Merlin Cycles, down to £27.99

Topeak's Alien 2 Multi Tool has just about every tool you could need, all packed into a compact case that fits easily in your back pocket or saddle bag. It includes no less than 26 tools, such as allen keys, T25 torx, spanners, chain tools, tyre levers, screwdrivers, and more!

Get the Topeak Alien 2 Multi Tool for £27.99 from Merlin Cycles

Have you come across any other great cycling deals lately? Let us know in the comments below...