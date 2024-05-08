Support road.cc

Live blog

"That saddle has stories to tell": Horrified bike shop would "really rather not find out" if battered "single speed... maybe with multiple cadence options" still works; Pogačar skinsuitgate + more on the live blog

These sunny post-bank holiday mid-Giro four-day weeks are quite nice, aren't they? Dan Alexander is on live blog duty again today for all your news, reaction and more...
Wed, May 08, 2024 09:28
2
"That saddle has stories to tell": Horrified bike shop would "really rather not find out" if battered "single speed... maybe with multiple cadence options" still works; Pogačar skinsuitgate + more on the live blogHorrified bike shop shares photos of battered "single speed... maybe" bicycle (@trench_tales)
08:08
"That saddle has stories to tell": Horrified bike shop would "really rather not find out" if battered "single speed... maybe with multiple cadence options" still works

We'll have to get this in for Stu or one of the team to review... introducing Trench Tales Instagram account's latest mind-boggling example of bicycle abuse... it's a single speed (but maybe with multiple cadence options)...

Have a flick through the photos and that grimace on your face will become more pronounced with every click, the lack of derailleur, the dropouts just about clinging on, the saddle, the tyres... as the long-suffering mechanics behind Trench Tales told their followers (who you should join the ranks of for more 'your bike hates you' content direct to your Insta feed): "Single speed... maybe with multiple cadence options? With those flimsy, flaring dropouts, I'd really rather not find out. Also... sweet saddle."

Horrified bike shop shares photos of battered "single speed... maybe" bicycle (@trench_tales)

Naturally, the comments brought us some comic relief in this sad tale of neglect.

great_hoof: "I'd say the removal of derailleurs is the best thing going for that bike."

boldwon: "That saddle has stories to tell."

rbicilife: "Her Highness the Imperial Mess."

A bit of WD40 and some new brake pads and it'll be as good as new... maybe... probably not...

Horrified bike shop shares photos of battered "single speed... maybe" bicycle (@trench_tales)

Trench Tales does the noble job of documenting bicycle abuse so the rest of us remember to take better care of our bikes. You wouldn't want to end up the butt of internet jokes, would you?

The rust might not be as prominent as the famous Tetanus Express that made us wince last year...

Rusty bike (@trench_tales/Instagram)

Nor the rubber quite as worn as the impossibly worn tyre that earned bike shop visitor a standing ovation from mechanics... after he only came in "for a tube"...

Worn tyre (@trench_tales/Instagram)

But having to change gear by manoeuvring the chain using your fingers, while moving, if the rear wheel doesn't just fall out the dropouts first, earns this poor bicycle a place in our live blog pantheon of mechanical misery. Alternatively, maybe it works really well and we'll soon all be doing it in the search of weight savings and less maintenance... hmmmm, maybe...

09:22
Filippo Ganna's 590w for 3:30 + Jonathan Milan's 1,940w sprint... there's no lack of power over at the Giro d'Italia

Filippo Ganna's individual pursuit simulation on the roads to Andora yesterday was 590w average power for three minutes 35 seconds, with an average speed of 52.9km/h... an attack which began with a kilometre of uphill. The Ineos Grenadiers rider's max for the attack was 1,620w, which just so happens to be the average power of stage winner Jonathan Milan's 20-second blitz. Just look at that max power...

Stage five today, from Genoa to Lucca is not dissimilar to yesterday's, almost identical vertical gain (just north of 2,000m over 178km) and front-loaded with climbs to test the sprinters' legs and see if any team wants to make things difficult. On paper, the climbing looks tougher, so maybe the breakaway opportunists will fancy their chances? The problem? 117km of flat or downhill to finish, punctuated by just one three-kilometre lump at 20km to go. 

He did the business for the live blog prediction yesterday, so Milan for me again today...

08:47
Make it make sense... Tadej Pogačar threatened with disqualification from Giro d'Italia over Castelli's maglia rosa skinsuit

Just another bizarre chapter in the history of professional cycling, the Giro d'Italia's leader Tadej Pogačar yesterday reverted to black shorts after the UCI threatened him with disqualification from the race over an alleged infringement to the governing body's rules to do with the colour of his skinsuit... yes, that's the race leader's skinsuit, made by Castelli, not even his own team's kit.

Tadej Pogačar shorts Giro d'Italia (Eurosport)

Contrary to some suggestions, they weren't the same colour as the points classification ciclamino, seen here on Filippo Fiorelli before stage three, but in fact granata in tribute to the Torino football team killed in the Superga air disaster on 4 May 1949, of which the 75th anniversary just passed as the race began in Turin on Saturday.

Tadej Pogačar Giro d'Italia 2024 (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

[Zac Williams/SWpix.com]

UCI commissaires are believed to have got involved, arguing the skinsuit is in breach of the governing body's rules due to the different colour to the jersey, and UAE Team Emirates and Pogačar reverted to black for stage four. A slower kit than a skinsuit, both provided by the race's partner Castelli and not his team's kit manufacturer Pissei, but apparently now abiding by the UCI's rules and not at risk of being chucked out of the race the organisers reportedly paid a hefty fee to get him to attend. Cycling's weird.

Dan Alexander

Dan is the road.cc news editor and has spent the past four years writing stories and features, as well as (hopefully) keeping you entertained on the live blog. Having previously written about nearly every other sport under the sun for the Express, and the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for the Non-League Paper, Dan joined road.cc in 2020. Come the weekend you'll find him labouring up a hill, probably with a mouth full of jelly babies, or making a bonk-induced trip to a south of England petrol station... in search of more jelly babies.

2 comments

JohnnyEnglish | 2 sec ago
The way the story on Pogacar's skin suit is written makes no sense at all.

Oldfatgit | 27 min ago
Shit state bikes ... nothing to be proud of, a liability to the rider and a danger to the rest of us.

Hit someone with a bike in an unroadworthy state and any Public Liability insurance provider is likely to walk away.

