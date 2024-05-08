"That saddle has stories to tell": Horrified bike shop would "really rather not find out" if battered "single speed... maybe with multiple cadence options" still works; Pogačar skinsuitgate + more on the live blog

We'll have to get this in for Stu or one of the team to review... introducing Trench Tales Instagram account's latest mind-boggling example of bicycle abuse... it's a single speed (but maybe with multiple cadence options)...

Have a flick through the photos and that grimace on your face will become more pronounced with every click, the lack of derailleur, the dropouts just about clinging on, the saddle, the tyres... as the long-suffering mechanics behind Trench Tales told their followers (who you should join the ranks of for more 'your bike hates you' content direct to your Insta feed): "Single speed... maybe with multiple cadence options? With those flimsy, flaring dropouts, I'd really rather not find out. Also... sweet saddle."

Naturally, the comments brought us some comic relief in this sad tale of neglect.

great_hoof: "I'd say the removal of derailleurs is the best thing going for that bike."

boldwon: "That saddle has stories to tell."

rbicilife: "Her Highness the Imperial Mess."

A bit of WD40 and some new brake pads and it'll be as good as new... maybe... probably not...

Trench Tales does the noble job of documenting bicycle abuse so the rest of us remember to take better care of our bikes. You wouldn't want to end up the butt of internet jokes, would you?

The rust might not be as prominent as the famous Tetanus Express that made us wince last year...

Nor the rubber quite as worn as the impossibly worn tyre that earned bike shop visitor a standing ovation from mechanics... after he only came in "for a tube"...

But having to change gear by manoeuvring the chain using your fingers, while moving, if the rear wheel doesn't just fall out the dropouts first, earns this poor bicycle a place in our live blog pantheon of mechanical misery. Alternatively, maybe it works really well and we'll soon all be doing it in the search of weight savings and less maintenance... hmmmm, maybe...