The bikes of the men's WorldTour 2025 — your definitive guide to what the top pro cycling teams are riding this year

The men's pro cycling WorldTour is made up of 18 teams, and with the season fast approaching there are plenty of new kits, bikes and equipment to look at. We've put together this guide covering who's riding what, including some notable reappearances in the peloton for the 2025 season.

It’s that time of year again when teams unveil their 2025 livery and bikes from sunny locations abroad, and this season brings some exciting changes to the men's WorldTour peloton. Campagnolo returns as a groupset and wheel sponsor after a one-year hiatus, while Colnago has launched a new, fully-fledged aero bike. Team Picnic PostNL makes a switch from Scott bikes to Lapierre, and Chinese bikes make their WorldTour debut with XDS Carbon-Tech bikes for the XDS Astana team.

Out of the 18 teams, 13 are equipped with Shimano groupsets, four are riding with SRAM Red AXS, and notably, one team has returned to using Campagnolo groupsets after a one-year absence from the WorldTour peloton.

Without further ado, let's have a look at the bikes. Here are all the men's WorldTour teams and their rides, listed in alphabetical order...

Alpecin-Deceuninck

This year, Alpecin-Deceuninck remain committed to a proven strategy and are continuing to ride Canyon bikes equipped with Shimano groupsets. Riders have the choice of the new Aeroad CFR, lightweight Ultimate CFR or Speedmax TT.

Spec-wise, they're running Shimano’s Dura-Ace Di2 groupset and wheels. The team has made the switch to Pirelli tyres, and they sit on Selle Italia saddles.

Arkéa-B&B Hotels

It's business as usual for the French team Arkéa-B&B Hotels, as they maintain their partnership with Bianchi following the bike manufacturer's return to the WorldTour in 2023.

The team has access to the Oltre RC, Specialissima and Aquilla TT models, all equipped with Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 groupsets and FSA power meters. Vision wheels, Vittoria tyres and Selle Italia saddles complete the set-up.

Bahrain Victorious

There's no change in the Bahrain Victorious team camp, as they've chosen to use the same trusted Merida bikes as last year and retained the same colourway. In the past, they’ve introduced special liveries for key races, so we may see updated designs later in the season.

Their bike line-up includes the Reacto and Scultura road bikes, along with the Warp TT model. Shimano Dura-Ace remains the groupset, the wheels are Vision with Continental GP5000 tyres, the saddles Prologo and finishing kit is handled by FSA.

Cofidis

Team Cofidis continue to use Look 795 Blade RS bikes this season, but it's all change elsewhere with their set-up.

Perhaps the most notable change in the WorldTour peloton this year is the return of Italian component manufacturer Campagnolo after a one-year absence, equipping the team with its flagship Super Record Wireless groupsets and updated Bora ULTRA WTO wheelsets as part of a four-year partnership.

The team has also made the switch to Vittoria Corsa Pro tyres, but continue to sit on Selle Italia saddles.

Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale

Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale remains with Van Rysel road bikes in 2025, and if you want one for yourself, the prices aren't absolutely other-worldly either, with the very top-tier model costing £9k.

The team will have access to Van Rysel's RCR and RCR-F road bikes, with the RCR-F being the brand's new aero road model, as well as the RCR-X for time trials. The riders will also wear Van Rysel clothing and use Van Rysel accessories.

The team will continue to use Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 as their groupset of choice, following the switch from Campagnolo to Shimano last season. Their bikes are equipped with SwissSide Hadron2 wheels, Continental GP5000 tyres and Fizik saddles, completing the setup.

EF Education-EasyPost

If you’re looking for the most distinctive bike in the pro peloton, EF Pro Cycling’s Cannondale SuperSix EVO Lab71 has to be in with a big shout.

The American team sticks to the same bunch of sponsors as before: Cannondale bikes with Shimano Dura-Ace groupsets, FSA's Vision brand wheels and Vittoria tyres, but has made the switch to Fizik saddles.

Groupama-FDJ

Groupama-FDJ switched to the Italian brand Wilier Triestina last season and will continue with them as their bike sponsor this year. The team has the choice of the Verticale SLR climbing bike, Filante SLR and Supersonica SLR TT bike.

The bikes are equipped with Shimano groupsets and Miche Kleos wheels paired with Continental tyres and Prologo saddles. The wheel options include lightweight RD 36 wheels for climbing, high-profile RD 62 wheels for aerodynamics, and RD 50 wheels for all-around performance.

INEOS Grenadiers

Introduced midway through last season, the Pinarello Dogma F remains the bike of choice for INEOS Grenadiers riders in 2025, and they also use the Bolide TT bike for time trials.

The groupsets are Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 and the wheels are usually from Shimano too – although the team has been known to dip into the Lightweight and Princeton ranges in its search for those famous marginal gains.

The tyres are Continental and the finishing kit is from Pinarello's MOST brand, while the team uses Prologo saddles and Garmin bike computers.

Intermarché-Wanty

Intermarché-Wanty continue their partnership with Cube bikes this season, now sporting a new red/black colourway. Riders can choose either the super light Litening Air C:68X or the slippery Litening C:68X Aero for lower drag. The Aerium C:68 TT is available for time trials.

The bikes continue to be equipped with Shimano groupsets, Newmen wheels, and Prologo saddles, and now feature Hutchinson tyres. The riders also use Bryton bike computers.

Lidl-Trek

There's no change in the Lidl-Trek camp as the Trek Madone and Émonda remain the weapons of choice. The Trek Speed Concept is used for time trials.

SRAM provides the groupsets, while Trek's Bontrager brand supplies nearly all other components, including the Aeolus wheels. The tyres are from Pirelli.

Movistar

Movistar continue to ride Canyon bikes, with riders having the choice of the new Aeroad CFR, lightweight Ultimate CFR or Speedmax TT bike.

Equipment is an entirely SRAM-owned affair, with the team using Red AXS groupsets and Zipp wheels.

Finishing off their bikes are Continental tyres, Fizik saddles and Garmin bike computers.

Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe

Specialized remains the bike sponsor for Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe, a partnership that has been in place since 2017, supplying everything from the Tarmac SL8 for the road to the Shiv TT for time trials, along with Roval Rapide wheels and Specialized tyres. Riders also wear Specialized shoes and helmets.

In 2024, the team switched from Shimano to SRAM groupsets, a change that continues into 2025. The team also uses SRAM-owned Hammerhead bike computers.

Soudal Quick-Step

Soudal-Quickstep will also race on trusty Specialized bikes again this year, and like Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe, they will be riding the Tarmac SL8.

The team are using Specialized saddles, tyres and finishing kit, and Roval Rapide Team wheels. Groupsets are from Shimano, and the riders will be using Garmin bike computers.

Team Jayco–AlUla

Team Jayco AlUIa bikes are an all-Giant affair, with riders using the Giant Propel Advanced SL and Trinity TT bikes.

Wheels and saddles are from Giant's Cadex brand, the tyres are Vittoria, and Shimano is the main equipment partner supplying Dura-Ace Di2 groupsets.

Australian brand MAAP has partnered with its fellow Ausssie team, providing a cycling kit that has garnered significant attention in a striking purple colourway.

Team Picnic PostNL

Previously known as Team DSM-Firmenich PostNL, Team Picnic PostNL has undergone some changes this season, including a switch from Scott bikes - a partnership that began in 2021 - to Lapierre bikes. The team will now ride the newly released Xelius DRS model for road races and the Aerostorm DRS TT bike for time trials.

The team use Shimano groupsets, paired with wheels from the Italian brand Ursus, and Vittoria tyres. Prologo saddles complete the set-up, while the riders use Wahoo bike computers.

Team Visma–Lease a Bike

Cervélo remains the bike supplier for both the men's and women's Visma–Lease a Bike teams, maintaining the iconic black and yellow colour scheme in their kit and bikes. Riders can choose between the R5 and S5 road bikes, or the P5 for time trials.

SRAM is the groupset supplier, and the team ride Reserve wheels shod with Continental GP5000 tyres.

UAE Team Emirates-XRG

UAE Team-Emirates have a new co-title partner for 2025, becoming UAE Team Emirates-XRG. Their Colnago bikes are still black and white with red accents, and the team will have access to the newly released aero-focused Y1Rs.

UAE Team Emirates-XDG has stuck with Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 groupsets, ENVE wheels and Continental tyres this season, but make the switch to Fizik saddles. The handlebars and stem are from ENVE too, with lots of riders from the team opting for the ENVE SES AR one-piece aero handlebar.

XDS Astana Team

With Mark Cavendish's retirement, there has been a lot of change in the Astana camp: a new name, a dozen new riders, Alex Dowsett joining as performance engineer, and new Chinese bikes.

The aforementioned Chinese bike brand, XDS Carbon-Tech, takes co-title sponsorship, and the riders with be using XDS bikes in the 2025 season equipped with Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 groupsets, Vision wheels, Continental tyres and Prologo saddles.

What's your favourite bike in the men's WorldTour peloton this year? Let us know in the comments section below.