We reveal the road.cc Recommends Bike of the Year 2024/25

We may earn affiliate commission from some of the links on this page

We’ve ridden and reviewed a vast number of bikes over the past 12 months, and now it’s time to unveil our favourites and crown the overall road.cc Recommends Bike of the Year 2024/25.

All of the bikes we’re highlighting below are among the very best of their kind, representing the various disciplines we cover on road.cc and, in some cases, our sister sites off.road.cc and ebiketips.

> road.cc Recommends Awards 2024/25: all this year's winners in one place

Over the past few days, we revealed the best bikes in each of these categories:

We’re now moving it up a gear by taking the best bikes from each category, coming up with an overall top 10, and revealing our overall Bike of the Year. But before we make the big announcement, let’s explain how we reached our decisions.

How we chose our top-10

To be eligible for consideration, a bike must have been reviewed in 2024 on road.cc, off.road.cc (for gravel bikes), or ebiketips (for e-bikes). If a brand didn’t send us a bike to test, it couldn’t be considered – simple as that.

From there, we revisited every review, liaised with our team of testers, and engaged in lively discussions… Lengthy, lively discussions, to be honest. Rather than simply totting up scores awarded in our original reviews, we took a broader view, considering how each bike has held up in a constantly evolving market. We don’t take these decisions lightly.

Comparing bikes this diverse is difficult. How do you weigh up a titanium gravel bike against a pro-level WorldTour race machine? How do you pit a compact e-bike against a rugged aluminium endurance bike?

Our answer: painstakingly. We’ve based our top-10 on performance, handling, specification, and value (the prices considered – and quoted below – were correct when we reviewed each bike, although some may have changed since). It’s a detailed job and it takes a ridiculous amount of time, but the results are worth it.

We’re not looking for any sympathy here, we’re just saying that it’s not at all straightforward and, if experience is anything to go by, people are bound to disagree with our decisions. That’s cool, we’ve been doing this a long time and we expect that, but this is our honest and unbiased assessment of the bikes that we’ve ridden and reviewed over the past year.

Let’s dive in and meet the stars of 2024/25.

10. Cairn BRAVe 2.0 (£2,359)

£1,999 (currently out of stock online)

We're kicking off our top-10 with the Cairn BRAVe 2.0, a massively versatile e-bike that can be whatever you want it to be. It’s part flat bar gravel bike, part rigid mountain bike, part commuter, and part bikepacking rig, covering all of those areas really well. Best of all, it’s a whole lot of fun.

The BRAVe 2.0 offers exceptional value, particularly thanks to its Shimano Steps EP6 drive system which provides a generous 85Nm of torque. It’s a seriously impressive setup both on the road and off it. In fact, reviewer Rebecca Bland found the drive system to be faultless and reported that she used only 10-20% of the charge from the 630Wh battery when running it in Eco mode over a 20-mile, 3,000ft ride. She also managed 60 miles on one charge and could certainly have done more if she’d not climbed so much or used the higher assistance modes.

With its flat handlebar and 2.35-inch tyres, the BRAVe 2.0 feels right at home tackling rugged bridleways and even technical trails. It offers capability approaching that of a mountain bike while retaining versatility for commuting and leisure rides. The externally mounted battery doesn’t make for the sleekest aesthetics but does allow for easy removal when you leave the bike locked up in public or want to charge it.

Compromises? Rather than coming from one of the best-known brands, you get a Microshift Advent X 10-speed drivetrain. That said, it works well, so no complaints there. Rebecca said she’d probably upgrade the shifters and put in a dropper post, but they’re personal preferences.

What really sets the BRAVe 2.0 apart is its fun factor. Whether running errands, cruising gravel paths, or climbing steep trails, it consistently delivers an enjoyable ride, and ample mounting points allow you to adapt it further for the use you have in mind, whether that’s on the road or trail.

Overall, the Cairn BRAVe 2.0 is hard to beat for value and the sheer enjoyment it offers. Last time we checked, only the Large and Extra Large sizes were still available from the Cairn website, but the price had dropped to £1,999.

Why it’s here Incredibly versatile flat bar e-gravel, rigid mountain, commuter, or bikepacker bike

Read the review

9. Prevelo Alpha Three 20-inch (£569.99)

Buy now for £357.49 from Windwave

The Prevelo Alpha Three 20-inch is the only bike in our top-10 that didn’t feature highly in one of our sub-categories. That’s simply because we didn’t run a children’s bike category in our awards this time around.

The Prevelo Alpha Three 20-inch is an outstanding choice for children moving up to a geared bike with larger wheels. Its low standover height is a key feature, making it accessible for smaller riders who may struggle with models from many other brands. Combined with well-chosen components, including custom parts designed for its target riders, this creates a bike that is lightweight, confidence-inspiring, and fun to ride.

Prevelo, a US brand specialising in children’s bikes, offers the Alpha as an all-purpose model built around a 6061 aluminium alloy frame paired with an alu fork. Our man Matthew Page has one child at either end of its recommended size range (an inseam of 19-23in, or 48.3-58.2cm) and he found that both felt confident on this bike. Features like 110mm cranks, and adjustable Tektro brake levers ensured a comfortable and efficient fit for each rider.

Equipped with an 8-speed Microshift Acolyte groupset designed specifically for youth bikes, the Prevelo offers a wide gear range suitable for various terrains, and the Tektro V-brakes provide ample stopping power. Its 1.5in Kenda Small Block Eight tyres work well on the surfaces the bike is intended for, including firmer off-road trails, although you might want to swap them out for frequent use on wet grass and mud. Matthew did have a minor maintenance issue with a wheel, but the overall build quality is high.

It’s not cheap at full RRP but the Alpha Three is currently available for £357.49 from distributor Windwave, while the fit, low standover height and specification elevate it above many other all-round kids’ bikes. It’s an excellent option for children ready to make the leap to a geared bike.

Why it’s here Excellent specification with size-specific parts and geometry that make it a confident bike to ride for younger riders

Read the review

8. Gloria All Road Titanium Frameset (£1,249)

Buy now for £1,249 from Gloria

The Gloria All Road is a versatile and enjoyable titanium bike that can handle a wide range of surfaces with ease. It performs well on the road, is perfectly happy on rough stuff, and offers excellent value.

The All Road is stable and reassuring when you ride off-road; its handling is responsive without ever straying over into feeling twitchy. Whether speeding along singletrack or tackling technical terrain, you always feel firmly in control here. Although not particularly well-suited to sprinting, this bike is quick when you want to get a move on, and it climbs effectively.

The All Road’s geometry is similar to that of an endurance road bike, featuring a front end that’s taller than you’ll find on a race bike. You can still get into an aerodynamic tuck when it’s time to crank up the speed, though. This geometry also takes some of the strain off your back and neck for extra comfort. Combined with titanium’s smooth ride quality, this makes long-distance rides a real pleasure.

The All Road frame is made in China from 3Al/2.5V Grade 9 titanium alloy tubing. It is available as a frame-only option (£949), a frameset (£1,249), or in several complete builds (starting at £2,699). Additionally, Gloria’s website allows you to choose your own components from an array of options.

While some modern frames are designed exclusively for electronic groupsets, the Gloria can handle mechanical cable routing as well. You can choose from various forks, all of which are full carbon fibre with a tapered steerer and have clearance for tyres up to 45mm wide. The forks have mudguard mounts, as does the frame, and you can add rear rack mounts and have three bottle cage mounting points, plus a set of top tube mounts, so there’s plenty of adaptability on offer here.

The Gloria All Road is so multi-talented that it’s hard to pigeonhole. Part road bike and part gravel bike, it can handle a bit of everything while being both comfortable and a lot of fun.

Why it’s here Pushes the limits of what's achievable on an allroad bike, at a very good price

Read the review

7. MiRiDER 24 GB3 (£2,995)

Buy now for £2,995 from MiRiDER

We named the MiRiDER 24 GB3 our road.cc Recommends Electric Bike of the Year 2024/25 because it combines practicality with high quality throughout. Building on the success of earlier models from this British brand, the GB3 introduces 24-inch wheels and a three-speed G3ARED transmission system.

With its stability, comfort, and versatility, the GB3 is better suited to everyday commuting and shopping than MiRiDER’s smaller 16-inch wheel models. It can also carry more thanks to optional racks, while features like full-length mudguards and hard-wired lights add more practicality.

Although larger than some models in MiRiDER’s range, the GB3 is still fairly compact, foldable handlebars and pedals making it easy to store in small places. Hitting the scales at 21.5kg, it’s not particularly light but it’s not especially heavy for a bike of this kind either. Plus, that weight is well-distributed, so it’s easy enough to lift over any obstacles that get in your way.

The GB3’s key feature is its G3ARED transmission, a low-maintenance three-speed system for e-bikes that rely on a rear hub motor. It’s small, quite light and looks a lot like a regular chainwheel, but the solid outer cover hides three planetary gears that are changed using a twist grip. Combined with a Gates Carbon Drive belt, this gives you smooth and intuitive gear shifts and a clean, durable drivetrain.

Although the GB3 doesn’t offer the extreme torque of MiRiDER’s 16-inch bikes, it made steady progress up our ultra-steep test climb and our extended 10% hill climb, even into a headwind. A particularly welcome feature is the throttle, which allows for a slow start without pedalling and gives you a boost when you are navigating traffic or need a little help when a hill ramps up.

You’ll also appreciate the upright riding position, user-friendly display, and neat finishing touches like ergonomic grips, a plush saddle, and the telescopically adjustable seatpost.

While the GB3 faces stiff competition from mid-drive alternatives, it’s an excellent choice for anyone seeking a practical and comfortable e-bike that’s high on quality.

Why it’s here A high-quality offering for those looking for a practical, compact, user-friendly e-bike

Read the review

6. Vielo V+1 Race Edition Force AXS XPLR (£6,049)

Buy now from Vielo starting from £5,199

The Vielo V+1 Race Edition is agile, comfortable, and a huge amount of fun – not just on dry, hardpacked trails, but also in muddy, slippery conditions.

Vielo’s bold Orange-to-Pink fade paintwork might catch the eye, but it’s the V+1 Race Edition’s low weight (8.52kg), stiffness, and massive tyre clearance that make this bike. Designed around a 1x (single chainring) drivetrain, the frame transfers power exceptionally efficiently to reward hard efforts on the climbs, or when sprinting just for fun.

The bike’s geometry is race-inspired but it’s not extreme. The steering is direct and responsive but you get plenty of stability here thanks to a lengthy wheelbase, and that’s ideal for slippery conditions.

The V+1 Race Edition handles exceptionally well at speed. It’s fast on firmer trails, the 50mm tyres soaking up bumps with the bike’s light weight allowing you to flick it around on technical singletrack. Even in unpredictable mud, its controllability inspires confidence.

The V+1 Race Edition is available in various builds, all of them 1x with wireless electronic shifting. Our review bike came equipped with SRAM’s Force D2 XPLR eTap groupset which is one of the best setups out there, providing faultless shifting even in gloopy conditions.

Our review bike came equipped with Zipp 303 wheels, which Vielo will spec as an upgrade. Okay, they’re pricey, but they handled loads of abuse with no issues at all. Vielo V+1 Race Edition Force eTap XPLR 12 speed prices start at £5,199.

Overall, the Vielo V+1 Race Edition is fun to ride in all sorts of conditions, and the ability to run huge tyres bridges the gap between gravel and mountain bikes. It’s lightweight, comfortable, and ready for anything, making every ride a blast.

Why it’s here All the capabilities of an adventure bike, but with the performance, low weight and characteristics of a gravel racer

Read the review

5. Mason Definition 3.0 (£3,815)

Buy now from Mason Cycles from £3,500

The Mason Definition has been a much-loved endurance road bike since it was introduced a decade ago, and this 3.0 version cements its reputation as a top-tier choice for long-distance, all-season riding. It effortlessly handled everything reviewer Suvi Loponen chucked its way through challenging winter conditions.

The aluminium Definition offers a pleasantly compliant yet efficient feel throughout – similar to a steel or titanium bike – with loads of stability and comfort. Its well-balanced geometry provides a calm, reassuring ride, and it remains planted when descending. It doesn’t climb or accelerate particularly fast, but neither does it hold you back on steady inclines. It’s also great at maintaining the speed you’ve built up.

The frame is built in Italy using an aluminium tubeset developed with Dedacciai. Those tubes are triple butted and custom shaped, then TIG welded, and the craftsmanship is obvious.

With this third iteration of the Definition, Mason has routed the brake hoses and gear cables more internally than previously – through the down tube and out into the chainstays via a special bottom bracket shell – while dynamo cable routing ports and size-specific seatposts hint at Mason’s renowned attention to detail. The Aperture2 full-carbon fork and clever chanistay/seatstay shaping contribute to a smooth, compliant ride.

The Mason Definition is available in various builds, the SRAM Rival AXS groupset and Mason x Hunt 4Season wheels on our review model offering dependable performance.

The Definition delivers exactly what it promises: a reliable ride that makes long days in the saddle a breeze. This is a great choice for endurance riders looking for comfort, practicality, and understated quality.

Why it’s here Continues to define how good an aluminium road bike can be, especially for steady, long miles

Read the review

4. Canyon Ultimate CFR AXS (£9,749)

Buy now for £8,949 from Canyon

The Canyon Ultimate CFR AXS delivers everything you’d expect from a top-tier race bike: it's light, stiff, and nimble with a touch of aero efficiency thrown in. Built up with high-end components like SRAM's latest Red groupset, this is a dream bike, and the price is good considering the spec and level of performance.

At just 6.75kg for our review model, the Ultimate CFR AXS is grin-inducingly lightweight. It surges forward when you put the hammer down and climbs so well it tempts you into seeking out more hills. Despite its low weight, this bike isn’t skittish. Canyon manages to combine enough smoothness for long-ride comfort with plenty of responsiveness to reward hard efforts.

In terms of geometry, the Ultimate CFR brings no surprises; it's easy to ride whatever the speed. Steepish angles at the front result in quick steering, which makes it a blast to ride fast, and descending is a joy. The front end feels tight and planted, and it’s easy to hold your line through fast, technical corners.

This fifth-generation Ultimate, launched back in 2022, offers an impressive level of stiffness and clearance for tyres up to 33mm wide. With fully integrated cabling and clean lines throughout, it looks every inch the pro-level race bike – unsurprising given its use in the WorldTour.

The stem and central section of the CP0018 Aerocockpit are one piece, while the drops slide in and are bolted in place. This provides 40mm of width adjustment and also means you can remove the drops for travelling.

If you’re worried about flex with this design, there’s no need. In fact, alongside SRAM’s latest Red groupset and Zipp wheels, the performance of our review bike was flawless.

At this price point, you’ll have sky-high expectations of the Ultimate CFR AXS… and it delivers. Yes, you’re shelling out a lot of money here, but you’re getting a pro-level bike at a price considerably lower than comparable rivals. This bike isn’t just a phenomenal climber; its all-round performance is stunning.

Why it’s here Stunning performance thanks to excellent stiffness, a very low weight and a sublime ride quality

Read the review

3. Orro Venturi STC SRAM Force eTap Tailor Made (£4,999.99)

Buy now for £2,999 from Winstanleys Bikes

As we said in road.cc Recommends Road Bike of the Year 2024/25, Britain's Orro has had an unsettled few months with its parent company I-ride going into administration before the brand was acquired and saved from collapse by a capital and investment company. Orro has told us that it is building bikes again; this one is available for pre-order with an ETA before the end of this month.

The Orro Venturi STC aero road bike has received subtle but effective updates to make it lighter and cleaner in appearance without compromising its outstanding ride. This bike is still incredibly smooth, fast, comfortable and fun. One of our favourite bikes just got even better.

With the latest version of the Venturi STC, Orro has managed to reduce frame weight – by around 80g in the medium size we reviewed. It still uses the same spread tow carbon (STC) as before (meaning that ribbons of fibres are woven together), but an EPS latex core is now used in the mould to ensure the frame is clean and smooth internally, reducing excess material.

This is certainly a stiff and efficient bike, but it’s also surprisingly smooth. There’s no harshness whatsoever, even on poor surfaces, so you feel fresher for longer. That makes it fun to ride over long distances; you’re not limited to short blasts here.

The slightly relaxed front-end geometry eliminates twitchiness, the Venturi STC offering stable, confident handling whatever the terrain or conditions. You get a lot of feedback through the frame, so you’re never in any doubt about what’s going on beneath your tyres, and you don't need to be a demon descender or experienced racer to get the best out of it. The Venturi STC is a talented climber, too, helped by a complete bike weight of just 7.55kg – pretty impressive for an aero bike with deep-section wheels.

Orro offers a range of Venturi STC models, all of them using electronic groupsets from Shimano or SRAM. On top of those builds, you also get the choice of the Tailor Made models, which get an upgrade in components and wheels.

The Venturi STC has always been an excellent bike, and small tweaks to the design have improved it even further. Coming at a good price, this is a very strong proposition.

Why it’s here Real-world aerodynamics and well-designed geometry create an excellent bike that is fast and easy to ride

Read the review

2. Canyon Aeroad CFR AXS (£9,749)

Buy now for £9,749 from Canyon

The new Canyon Aeroad CFR AXS focuses on aerodynamics but also offers comfort, and weight hasn’t been forgotten. Although this bike certainly comes into its own at high speed, it’s also a great climber and descender. Yes, the price is high for this top-level platform, but this is one of the best bikes out there; compared with similarly specced rivals, the value is high. Plus, there are far less expensive Aeroads out there.

Canyon still offers the Ultimate for the weight weenies, the new Aeroad being aimed at those wanting to minimise drag. That said, the Aeroad CFR is only slightly heavier than the Ultimate CFR, our review bike coming in at just 7.07kg (size medium), complete with deep-section wheels and an integrated power meter.

Ride hard and the Aeroad is really efficient. Accelerations from a standstill never feel like a drag, and kicking hard on the pedals results in an immediate surge in speed without any wasted power. Crit races and sprints: the Aeroad is certainly up for ’em.

The Aeroad is also a decent climber, and descending is a blast with steering that’s quick but never twitchy. A short wheelbase keeps the bike feeling nimble, and it tracks exceptionally well through corners. Although a little less forgiving than the Ultimate, the Aeroad is still smooth and comfortable, and it’ll accept tyres up to 32mm wide if you want more cushioning.

The innovative PACE (Performance Adaptive Cockpit Ecosystem) cockpit allows you to adjust handlebar width and drop shape without bleeding the brakes, while the Selle Italia SLR Boost 3D Carbonio saddle ensures comfort.

Zipp’s 454 NSW wheels are hookless, which restricts you to tubeless tyres, but it’s hard to argue with their lightweight and fast performance. The new version of SRAM’s flagship Red AXS groupset is similarly impressive, offering faultless shifting and braking.

Canyon has made a very good bike even better. Although designed for aerodynamics, the Aeroad is a fabulous all-rounder. The ride is excellent and the price is highly competitive.

Why it’s here Stunning performance right across the board from this versatile aero machine

Read the review

1. Giant TCR Advanced Pro 0 AXS (£6,699)

Buy now for £6,699 from Tredz

That brings us to the overall winner of the road.cc Recommends Bike of the Year 2024/25... Ladies and gentlemen, our winner is the outstanding Giant TCR Advanced Pro 0 AXS.

The 10th generation Giant TCR was released in 2024 and the Advanced Pro 0 AXS model is an excellent all-round race bike that combines lightweight efficiency with superb ride quality. Equipped with impressive components throughout, including a SRAM Force AXS groupset and a Quarq power meter, it represents very good value in today’s market.

Weighing just 7.26kg (in size large), the TCR Advanced Pro 0 AXS responds eagerly when you put in extra power and feels perfectly balanced. This model offers plenty of efficiency, and it corners precisely thanks to a fork it shares with the top-level TCR Advanced SL platform. The geometry, which is the same across the TCR range, is race-focused – nothing unexpected there – and quick line changes are a doddle when you want to move around a group or avoid something nasty in the road.

Comfort is exceptionally high as long as you’re flexible enough for a race fit. The slender seatstays, Giant Variant composite seatpost, and Fleet SL saddle ensure a forgiving ride without compromising performance. Meanwhile, Giant says it has made aerodynamic refinements over the previous generation, most notably changing the shape of the down tube, seatpost, and fork.

The SRAM Force AXS groupset provides reliable wireless shifting and braking, and a Quarq power meter is accurate and reliable, although the fact that it’s integrated with the chainrings means you have an expensive maintenance bill coming your way when they eventually wear out. Giant’s SLR 0 40 Carbon Disc wheels are lightweight while the tubeless Cadex Race GC tyres are both supple and grippy.

The Giant TCR Advanced Pro 0 AXS is as light and efficient as you’d expect a race-ready road bike to be, and the ride quality is right up there among the best. Very good value with it, we’d struggle to find a weakness here, and that's why it comes out on top.

Why it wins Excellent all-round race bike that balances efficiency with comfort

Read the review