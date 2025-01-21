“My first ride of the year resulted in five drivers reported”: Cyclist shares pictures of five close passes; 19-year-old British rider comes close to winning first stage at Tour Down Under; Peter Sagan does wheelies with fan + more on the live blog

Indoor cycling platform Rouvy has acquired FulGaz from The Ironman Group, a strategic move to enhance its position in the competitive virtual training market. The integration brings FulGaz’s extensive collection of immersive ride simulations to Rouvy’s augmented reality platform, offering riders more variety and realism during their training sessions.
The deal also coincides with a multi-year partnership naming Rouvy as the Official Digital Sports Platform for Ironman events. This partnership will provide triathletes with courses replicating Ironman events, tailored workout plans, and realistic training environments.
Former users of FulGaz — the indoor cycling app with thousands of real-world routes from around the world, including Ironman and Ironman 70.3 courses — will gain access to Rouvy’s augmented routes, interactive features, and gamified elements, enhancing their training experience. Similarly, Rouvy users will benefit from an even larger route library, offering lifelike race simulations and opportunities to prepare for iconic events like the Ironman World Championships.
> Review: FulGaz training app
Petr Samek, co-founder and CEO of Rouvy, said: “We’re at an especially exciting stage of development, growing organically due the engaging and high-quality riding experience our platform provides but also, fortunately, in a position to capitalise on pivotal opportunities as and when they arise.
“In our discussions with Ironman about forming a multi-year partnership, it became apparent that FulGaz would be one such opportunity, so we’re delighted to announce the news of this acquisition and the bringing together of two of the best-loved virtual cycling platforms in the world.”
Scott DeRue, CEO of The Ironman Group said: “We are on a mission to inspire our athletes and elevate their experience on race day and every day in between. In this pursuit, we are investing in innovation and partnering with leading brands that can help us enrich the athlete experience.
“Over the last few years, Rouvy has been on the leading edge of revolutionizing the indoor cycling platform, and with their technology and commitment to innovation, we will elevate the athletes’ virtual training experience to an entirely new level. Pairing our iconic Ironman and Ironman 70.3 routes with Rouvy’s seamless user experience, immersive technology, and unparalleled data analytics, we will help both novice and experienced triathletes perform at their very best and have a lot of fun doing it.”
Rouvy also said that it will be present onsite at Ironman and Ironman 70.3 races throughout the season, serving as the naming partner for transition areas and aiming to provide an enhanced experience to athletes.
Add new comment
29 comments
...which is rather a change of tack from a couple of years ago, when they ended their previous partnership with Rouvy, and pulled all their routes and assets off and took them over to Fulgaz.
The staff at FulGaz got a shit sandwich in the deal.
DC Rainmaker has made a very good summary of events here:
https://www.dcrainmaker.com/2025/01/ironman-fulgaz-plenty.html
tl;dr
Events company buys virtual cycling platform in the middle of a global pandemic as a hedge because nobody is doing triathlons.
Events company realises that running a software platform is harder than it looks, and triathletes are only interested in structured workouts by numbers.
Events company sacks everyone working for said platform, hands over the assets to a rival established system.
Events company tries to get key staff back when new owner finds they're needed to integrate the content and user base.
It is not often that we read or hear the words...
(I don't ever remember it.)
"... was given a lifetime driving ban ... "
Can we refer to this case now as one that sets the standard for that punishment?
Though I wonder if this would have seen a different outcome if the victim was a cyclist.
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c1m5en9l818o
According to BBC:
While the sentence is a (very rare) good start ... am I missing something here? This seems pretty harsh given what we know the common sentencing is.
Driving while disqualified doesn't seem to be seen as particularly aggravating (on its own it seems to get "don't do it again, or we'll tell you not to again").
The driver was not said to be going faster than 70mph. It seems they were barely twice the speed limit.
Plus there was no mention that they were obviously drunk and high, or that they bragged about this on social media. In fact I'm a little surprised they were jailed - they didn't kill the victim, they were driving on the road not the footway or into a building... I believe other cases have covered some of those bases with lesser sentences.
(Of course a lifetime ban here is also likely futile given the odds of being caught - very low - the punishment for same - minimal - and the fact this man already ignored a ban. The latter would be slightly ameliorated if only they might quickly get stopped and sent back to prison...)
A ban is no deterrent when the driver involved was already banned though...
“This is deeply disappointing but unsurprising”: Labour councillors call for “halting” of traffic filters, claiming they have “turned neighbours against one another”
Or, in plain English "We're giving in to the petrolhead thugs." Depressing.
AFAIK, all the surveys of LTNs shows that the residents are overwhelmingly in favour, so the people against them either don't live there or are a small minority. Good to see that labour doesn't believe in democracy.
Well the boss did say that they were on the side of the drivers (albeit while disguising himself in somewhat blue-ish clothes, if not purple).
I wouldn't say Labour have ever been particularly keen on active travel in my experience. (Pity their road safety initiative from back when wasn't maintained though). They might be a bit more keen on public transport? Other than that my impression is generally it's more "it isn't fair that only the mill owner gets to have a car - tradesmen should be able to drive also!"
(Obviously there is a great deal of variation within political movements on such "minor" issues as transport, never mind active travel...)
There seem to be so many people who don't understand that the concept of the "15 minute city" is a good and aspirational thing: it's not the same as the bl00dy Warsaw Ghetto
Apparently despite certain people decrying the "woke agenda" we need to "wake up" to the fact that this is "basically the same" and those who are keen on this are "literal nazis"? Because the 3rd Reich or something - AND they had bicycle troops! As well as ... er ... building autobahns? And bringing us the Volkswagen (is that right)? And ... making the trains run on time?
No, what we should be doing is asserting our independence and ensuring our future by ... er... importing lots of fuel (oil, gas, electricity) and motor vehicles ... er, and building a richer, fairer society by continuing to build our public spaces, housing, amenities, jobs and culture around only being able to access these by travelling 5+ miles (but sometimes a lot more) and doing so at 30mph+. (But you have to get a lift if you're young, or have certain disabilities).
(Sign up now for our finance deal on a brand new w@**panzer and stick it to The Man!)
But anyway, it'll drive "growth" and bring in billions to our treasury (er...), as opposed to wasting money on providing for a few idiots' hobby [1] [2].
it's not the same as the bl00dy Warsaw Ghetto
To the average Tory hyper-junk press reader, being hindered in driving and parking where you like, when you like IS THE SAME as being in the Warsaw Ghetto!
Or even the original venetian ghetto.
Is that 'always' as in 'since Twitter'? (Anything before that being the age of myths and legends, rather than real history.)
Didn't realise that Dylan van Baarle had rejoined Ineos for this season.
Great signing...
I am in the States and use a camera for >when<, not if I am hit / knocked off my bike. Here, submitting evidence of a close pass is meaningless, because if the police didn't see it (& it had to be a gross violation ---- you didn't get hit did you?), it didn't happen. ---- too many variables --- so they say!
Just like Police Scotland
My first ride of the year on Friday resulted in five drivers reported for close passes which in turn has led to five Notices of Intended Prosecution being sent to the owners/drivers
Now, Bikery, try and find out what happened in those NIP cases, and tell us!
The only time I have submitted one I got an email saying "Following identification of the driver a decision will be made as to a suitable disposal for the offence.
We are unable to provide any future updates on your case. The only time you would be contacted further is if we needed to check your availability for a potential court hearing"
So I assume they did nothing when someone in an SUV was sick of waiting for me to overtake parked cars on their side of the road and just drove at me.
“My first ride of the year resulted in five drivers reported”: Cyclist shares pictures of five close passes from one ride.
If this happened to a new cyclist, they'd never ride on the road again. Which is why we all need to use cameras and to report this kind of driving to get these incompetent, inconsiderate and dangerous drivers off the road.
Well done Bikery, and keep up the good work.
I'm not seeing evidence it's having an effect, even if all police forces were taking an interest, and we know they all don't.
I probably get 2 per ride on average, and that's with a pass pixi displayed. 5 wouldn't be unusual if i counted similar equivalence to those car passes shared as they look fairly,sad to say, standard distance passes to me.
I submit my close passes to Warwickshire police's Op Snap.
I always get a response. Last year there were 5 NFA's, 63 letters concerning driving (e.g. close pass, consideration etc.) and 44 NIP's
Cynics might say that letters don't do any good, but apart from 2 cars, I have had no repeats in the 3 years I have submitted videos. My 'rides' are a 3 mile commute at about the same time each day each way, so a lot of cars have passed me multiple times.
“If you have video evidence of dangerous and inconsiderate driving you can submit it to the West Yorkshire Police OpSnap team who are dedicated to making our roads safer.”
Well, you might be lucky and get a decent officer who understands cycling and, you know, the actual law regarding cycling and road use. You might not be so lucky. If you are really unlucky, you get prosecuted yourself because you swear as a car close passes you.
Remember kids - delete the audio from any files that contain swearing.
Had this last year. Driver took it to court, he didnt bother to turn up and the Magistrates spent more time talking about my swearing and what they considered my aggresive response to the close pass than the close pass itself. I readily admitted I was extremely upset since the car had been sitting behind me reving his engine for a good few minutes before the close pass (which was millimeters). They then admonished me for swearing - they also didnt like it when I asked what their reaction would have been if I had charged at them with a hammer in my hand. Driver was found not gulity. After the verdict it was then disclosed that the driver had had numerous runins with the police/other members of the public for speeding/careless driving/drink driving and was serving a ban already.
So from the above I learnt to delete the audio files when submitting claims and make no reaction / take no action if I am subjected to close passes (which is a least once on each journey of my commute from south london into the city).
Anybody who says there is a war on motorists is deluded. There is a war but its one that vunerable road users are casulties of
every day.
I was told by the met that because I didn't swerve they said that the close pass didn't affect me, and used that as justification for NFA. So it helps to swerve but not to swear. They expect you to react but only in specific ways that they deem acceptable. Does this apply to victims of other offences I wonder such as when someone is stabbed? Or is it entirely ridiculous police nonsense to avoid having to prosecute anyone because allegedly they can't actually be bothered.?
I was told by the met that because I didn't swerve they said that the close pass didn't affect me, and used that as justification for NFA
This is the police dodge recently described on here as 'cyclist must demonstrate that he has been inconvenienced by the close pass'. Start swerving as a result, and you'll be under the wheels- which is an outcome they'd be happy with because police officers are anti-cyclist bastards! If only I'd swerved eh?
https://upride.cc/incident/sk19evw_stagecoach42_closepass/
https://upride.cc/incident/sc19usu_brosterbuilders_closepass/
https://upride.cc/incident/yx74soj_greenpass_closepass/
https://upride.cc/incident/ca11abd_blackpoolboilers_closepass/
It can only be dumb police who've never ridden a bike who've come up with this swerving nonsense.
Unfortunately, you'll find the vast majority of the decisions made by the 'police' in these instances are actually made by civilians employed to deal with this kind of 'admin'.
the vast majority of the decisions made by the 'police' in these instances are actually made by civilians
Even if true, this is irrelevant - Filth aren't permitted to dodge out of trouble with "nothing to do with us, squire!"
The only acceptable response is to pick yourself up, apologise to the driver for delaying them (if they stopped) and then report the incident when you get home.
...and i would imagine the Magistrates also didn't issue a warrant for the drivers arrest as he was 'driving whilst disqualified'. However, that should have been picked up by the prosecution!