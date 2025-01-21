“My first ride of the year resulted in five drivers reported”: Cyclist shares pictures of five close passes; 19-year-old British rider comes close to winning first stage at Tour Down Under; Peter Sagan does wheelies with fan + more on the live blog

If you’re a cyclist in this country, I can assume there would be very few rides or commutes where you manage to completely avoid being close passed by a driver. But imagine taking your bike for a spin for the first time in the year, and you end up getting close passed not once, not twice — but five times.

Unfortunately, that’s what happened to the cyclist who goes by the name of Bikery on social media user. They shared images of five different drivers passing closely while riding to visit a customer in Yorkshire, captioning: “My first ride of the year on Friday resulted in five drivers reported for close passes which in turn has led to five Notices of Intended Prosecution being sent to the owners/drivers.”

The cyclist also encouraged others with cameras on their bikes to share any instances of close passes or poor driving with the police, writing: “If you have video evidence of dangerous and inconsiderate driving you can submit it to the West Yorkshire Police OpSnap team who are dedicated to making our roads safer.”

They added: “As always on a post illustrating how easy it is to prosecute a driver for dangerous and inconsiderate driving the replies are mainly against it or disbelieving.

“TV, film and the media for decades hasve glorified car use and people getting away with road crime. Times change.”

The comments under the post were unnerving, with David Barker saying: “One of the reasons I don’t go out on my own any more. It’s a game to some of them.” Keith Fuller also commented: “So a normal day of biking then?” to which the cyclist replied: “Unfortunately yes.”

As always, if you do get close passed, our email (info [at] road.cc) and Facebook page inbox(es) are always open for submissions for the Near Miss of the Day series, regardless of whether the police decide to act on your footage or not. As we say, “The point is to make a point about driving standards and the lack of consideration for vulnerable road users on UK roads.”

