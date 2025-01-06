“Yikes!” Pro cyclist branded a “legend” after popping dislocated shoulder back into place mid-race… using his saddle (again); “She was pushing her bike against me”: Alvarado hits out at Bäckstedt after final lap shoving match + more on the live blog

And now for something completely different…

In news that is guaranteed to give you whiplash after a morning of muddy cyclocross round-ups, London has retained its coveted position as Europe’s most congested city, a new study from transport analytics company Inrix has found.

According to the study, motorists in the capital spent 101 hours on average sitting stationary in traffic last year, a two per cent rise on 2023’s gridlock times, and four hours more than the average time recorded in 2022.

Meanwhile, London’s A40 Westway – where plans to install a protected cycle lane were scrapped back in 2016 – was awarded the most congested road in the UK prize, with 5pm-6pm unsurprisingly deemed the worst time to be travelling on the A40.

Inrix also estimated that the cost of all this congestion to London comes to around £3.85bn, or £942 for each of the city’s four million drivers.

> BBC U-turns on article blaming London’s ‘most congested city’ title on cycle lanes

Paris, meanwhile, despite its active travel efforts in recent years, finished second on the company’s standstill leaderboard, clocking up 97 hours of delays, while Dublin – which is only beginning to slowly embrace protected cycling infrastructure – is third at 81 hours.

Bristol and Leeds were second and third, albeit a long way behind London, in the UK charts, with 65 and 60 hours of delays respectively.

Manchester, in fourth place, saw a 13 per cent increase in delays compared to 2023, while Birmingham’s congestion apparently dropped by 10 per cent, moving it down to sixth in the UK for traffic.

“While the UK did see a slight increase in congestion again this year, overall congestion has remained steady,” Bob Pishue, Inrix’s transportation analyst and the author of the report, said upon its publication today.

“Roadworks in key corridors such as the M25 Wisley interchange caused considerable traffic on a main artery into the capital.

“Interestingly it was cities outside of the capital that saw the greatest increase in congestion, with Manchester seeing a large increase, up 13 per cent.

“While London only had a modest increase in time lost, it still represented half of the entire country’s delay.”

> London's cycle lanes ease congestion, rather than cause it as cycling keeps growing in capital

Responding to the sobering figures, a Transport for London spokesperson said: “We are committed to making sure Londoners can move around the capital as safely, sustainably and efficiently as possible.

“We support the movement of everyone across London and our investment in walking, cycling and public transport is making it easier to choose sustainable ways of travelling, helping to cut congestion.

“Our network includes some of the busiest roads in the country and we continue to invest in world-leading programmes to make sure roads are used as efficiently as possible.”