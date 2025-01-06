“Yikes!” Pro cyclist branded a “legend” after popping dislocated shoulder back into place mid-race… using his saddle (again); “She was pushing her bike against me”: Alvarado hits out at Bäckstedt after final lap shoving match + more on the live blog
Lars van der Haar pops dislocated shoulder back into place during Superprestige Gullegem (Eurosport)
11:30
London drivers spent 101 hours on average sitting in traffic during 2024, new study finds – as capital named Europe’s most congested city again
And now for something completely different…
In news that is guaranteed to give you whiplash after a morning of muddy cyclocross round-ups, London has retained its coveted position as Europe’s most congested city, a new study from transport analytics company Inrix has found.
According to the study, motorists in the capital spent 101 hours on average sitting stationary in traffic last year, a two per cent rise on 2023’s gridlock times, and four hours more than the average time recorded in 2022.
Meanwhile, London’s A40 Westway – where plans to install a protected cycle lane were scrapped back in 2016 – was awarded the most congested road in the UK prize, with 5pm-6pm unsurprisingly deemed the worst time to be travelling on the A40.
Inrix also estimated that the cost of all this congestion to London comes to around £3.85bn, or £942 for each of the city’s four million drivers.
Paris, meanwhile, despite its active travel efforts in recent years, finished second on the company’s standstill leaderboard, clocking up 97 hours of delays, while Dublin – which is only beginning to slowly embrace protected cycling infrastructure – is third at 81 hours.
Bristol and Leeds were second and third, albeit a long way behind London, in the UK charts, with 65 and 60 hours of delays respectively.
Manchester, in fourth place, saw a 13 per cent increase in delays compared to 2023, while Birmingham’s congestion apparently dropped by 10 per cent, moving it down to sixth in the UK for traffic.
“While the UK did see a slight increase in congestion again this year, overall congestion has remained steady,” Bob Pishue, Inrix’s transportation analyst and the author of the report, said upon its publication today.
“Roadworks in key corridors such as the M25 Wisley interchange caused considerable traffic on a main artery into the capital.
“Interestingly it was cities outside of the capital that saw the greatest increase in congestion, with Manchester seeing a large increase, up 13 per cent.
“While London only had a modest increase in time lost, it still represented half of the entire country’s delay.”
Responding to the sobering figures, a Transport for London spokesperson said: “We are committed to making sure Londoners can move around the capital as safely, sustainably and efficiently as possible.
“We support the movement of everyone across London and our investment in walking, cycling and public transport is making it easier to choose sustainable ways of travelling, helping to cut congestion.
“Our network includes some of the busiest roads in the country and we continue to invest in world-leading programmes to make sure roads are used as efficiently as possible.”
09:06
“Yikes!” Lars van der Haar branded a “hard man legend” after popping dislocated shoulder back into place mid-race… using his saddle (again) – as Dutch cyclocross star admits “it took a really long time to get it back in”
The weekend’s cyclocross action may have belonged to the flying Lucinda Brand and Wout van Aert, who both secured back-to-back victories in Gullegem and Dendermonde, but there were plenty of other eye-catching moments from a grimly muddy, freezing, and chaotic few days on the fields of Belgium.
First up, after nursing a knee injury which kept him out of the first two races of 2025, on Saturday four-time Dutch champion Lars van der Haar was back doing what he does best – popping his shoulder back into place mid-race.
After a good start in Gullegem, which saw him battling among the top five, Van der Haar’s race – and his attempts to dislodge Niels Vandeputte at the top of the season-long Superprestige rankings – were soon derailed by a crash on the fifth lap, which appeared to pop his previously dislocated shoulder out of place.
But instead of heading straight to the showers, like a normal person, the two-time European champion simply employed his by-now infamous – and wince inducing – ‘press down extremely hard on the saddle’ technique to pop his shoulder back in and carry on with his race:
Ouch.
Shoulder relocated without much fuss, the 33-year-old raced on and eventually finished 10th, as up ahead Wout van Aert capitalised on a late Eli Iserbyt mistake to take his first cyclocross victory since last January’s World Cup round in Benidorm.
Of course, this isn’t the first time that Van der Haar has opted for the casual saddle-based shoulder pop-in during a race.
It may not be everyone’s cup of tea – the word “circus” cropped up on a few occasions yesterday, I’ll admit – but Sunday’s World Cup round in Dendermonde certainly lived up its muddy, chaotic billing.
It had all the necessary ingredients of a cyclocross epic: two excellent winners in Wout van Aert and Lucinda Brand, ridiculously heavy mud, riders caked in mud and almost unrecognisable (and hugging unsuspecting journos in the process), untimely punctures for almost everyone, lots of thick mud, running sections, hilly sections, trap-laden puddles, steps, mud, and mud. Did I mention the mud?
Dendermonde today showed why Cyclocross is the best sport in the world. It takes guts and heart as well as skill and power to succeed in this game, and all of that, and more, was in abundance in both the men’s and women’s races despite (or maybe because of) the harsh conditions.
Or as road safety campaigner Dr Robert Davis put it on social media: “Wout van Aert takes on a section of the UK’s National Cycle Network…”
It’s an oldie, but a goldie.
09:38
“She was pushing her bike against me, and I didn’t like that very much”: Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado hits out at Zoe Bäckstedt after final corner shoving match during epic ‘cross battle
Lars van der Haar’s rugby-style shoulder relocation wasn’t the only example of headline-stealing antics during Saturday’s Superprestige race in Gullegem.
In the women’s race, as Lucinda Brand timed her trademark blistering final few laps to perfection to take the win – teeing up her superb solo triumph in Dendermonde a day later – it was all kicking off in the battle for second behind.
As Zoe Bäckstedt and Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (who looked set for the victory until Brand’s late late show) turned onto the crucial muddy running section just before the finish, the 20-year-old overhauled her Dutch rival, before cutting across her to take the inside line.
😵⚡ Un finish 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗲̀𝘁𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗳𝗼𝘂 et un 𝗱𝘂𝗲𝗹 𝘁𝗲𝗻𝗱𝘂 entre Alvarado et @Backstedt_Zoe ! ⚡😵
While Bäckstedt’s move was entirely warranted as she had nudged her bike ahead of Alvarado before cutting across (in fact, if both riders had been on their bikes, the move would barely have been noticed), Alvarado clearly didn’t take too kindly to the manoeuvre, shoving the young British star twice before remounting.
As Brand celebrated just ahead, the in-form Bäckstedt managed to just edge out the Fenix-Deceuninck rider in a thrilling shoulder-to-shoulder sprint to the line, to take an extremely encouraging second place.
Not that Alvarado, who ceded her Superprestige lead to Brand after finishing third, was in the mood for congratulating Bäckstedt after the race, however.
“She passed me and immediately cut me off, right towards my line,” the 26-year-old said when asked about the late shoving match between the pair.
“She was pushing her bike against me, and I didn’t like that very much, to be honest. She could’ve done it, sure, but maybe a little farther down the course. I tried to nudge her back onto her line, that’s all it was.
“I’m not sure if it affected the final result. We sprinted all the way to the finish, so I have no idea.”
Meanwhile, a “satisfied” Bäckstedt didn’t seem too concerned about Alvarado’s retaliation in the mud, during what the ever-improving 20-year-old described as a “fight for second place” – which, thankfully, didn’t become completely literal.
“I passed her as we entered the run-up section, and after that, it was a battle to the finish,” she said. “She came over me in the final chicane, but luckily I had enough power to secure second place.”
