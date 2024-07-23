Cycling campaigners paint fake “free parking” signs on pavement to protest against “anti-social” illegal parking in Dublin… but drivers continue to park over painted signs

Activists from a cycling campaign in Dublin have taken action against the illegal parking in the city by trying to highlight the council’s inaction in holding drivers accountable — by painting the pavements with fake ‘Free Parking’ signs. However, the irony seems to have been lost on the motorists as the pavement was soon lined up with cars once again.

To protest against all the illegal parking in the city, campaign group I Bike Dublin decided to paint the pavement with fake parking bay signs along a stretch of the Phibsborough Road south of Doyle’s Corner, where illegal parking has been reported to be a daily occurrence, with the group alleging “serial offenders” who park for free on the pavement.

With this action, the campaigners said they were trying to prove an otherwise dry point of lack of enforcement. They wrote on Twitter: “The council obviously forgot to mark out these parking bays. I mean, they must be parking bays, right? Because if they weren't, we know the council would not continue to let people park there with impunity.”

Ironically, it ended up in a cycle of art imitating life and then life imitating art once again, as motorists started parking in the awkwardly marked bays, many finding it difficult to keep within the lines. Soon, there were even more cars on the pavement than the fake parking zones.

> Fines for Brighton & Hove drivers caught on camera parking illegally in cycle lanes

The council obviously forgot to mark out these parking bays. I mean, they must be parking bays, right? Because if they weren't, we know the council would not continue to let people park there with impunity. 🙃 #D7CarbageCount #Phibsborough pic.twitter.com/dYddIJMF8a — I BIKE Dublin (@IBIKEDublin) July 21, 2024

The Journal reports that a spokesman for I Bike Dublin said that illegal parking is a widespread issue that needs more enforcement from gardaí and Dublin City Council, with little being done to tackle “serial offenders”.

He said the council could intervene by erecting bollards or by ticketing or clamping offenders, and they took notice to use poster paint that will wash away in the rain.

The reaction to this action on social media has been positive, with a lot of residents coming forward to highlight the improper priority allocated to cars over everyone else in the city.

Paddy Monahan, Social Democrats Councillor for Donaghmede, said: “We’ve already given a VAST amount of public space to cars. I shouldn’t have to mention how parking like this impacts on people with disabilities, like my mother. Or parents pushing buggies. Or, you know, people trying to walk from A to B. It’s the path! Don’t park on it!”

Calling it what it is. “Free Parking Zone” #Phibsborough 7 new #D7CarbageCount parking spaces installed today in the absence of any enforcement. Clampers not seen here since 2018 and even then it was citizen clampers because those who are responsible don’t do the job! pic.twitter.com/OITywRzT63 — Alfred E. Neuman (@Peteer) July 21, 2024

Alfred wrote: “Calling it what it is. “Free Parking Zone” Phibsborough 7 new D7CarbageCount parking spaces installed today in the absence of any enforcement. Clampers not seen here since 2018 and even then it was citizen clampers because those who are responsible don’t do the job!”

Lorraine D’Arcy added: “Footpath parking. I always call it the ultimate anti-social behaviour. But so many are blind to it. Fantastic action here in Dublin highlighting where anti-social parking was observed.”

Another follower has pointed out how accurate they were placed, almost. To hell with pedestrians and other road users, right?#D7CarbageCount many. pic.twitter.com/prE5iaeg7x — I BIKE Dublin (@IBIKEDublin) July 21, 2024

The issue of people parking illegally, particularly on footpaths, is particularly prevalent in the north inner city on matchdays. Local Green Party councillor for Cabra-Glasnevin, Feljin Jose, said a key issue in the debate is that although the city council has a parking enforcement contract, there is no measure on how effective it is.

“I think we need a much, much wider parking enforcement regime,” he told The Journal. “The current enforcement contract will terminate at some point next year, and myself and other Green Party councillors are pushing for the next contract to be much, much more radical, and to specifically target illegal parking and dangerous parking with a view to stamping it out.”

> Irish politician compares cycle lanes to Berlin Wall in "jaw dropping" attack on bike lanes branded "the worst reactionary anti-cycle rant"

He said a major reason that people do park illegally in the area in Phibsborough targeted by activists yesterday is because “there’s next to no chance of being caught”.

While the current contract will remain in place until some time next year, he said that the enforcement can target one area more than others.

“Ultimately, it’s just the contract is not wide reaching enough to stamp out illegal parking across the city, which is what needs to happen,” he said.