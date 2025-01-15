“Cars never seem to be the problem”: Cyclists slam Times article blaming Paris cycle lanes for slower bus journeys – but ex-transport officer claims “bikes prioritised over everything” + more on the live blog

A recent article in the Times – which claimed that the rapid proliferation of cycle lanes in Paris over the past few years has driven locals away from the city’s buses due to congestion and increased journey times – has been criticised by cyclists and road safety campaigners, who argue that the story is further evidence that “cars never seem to be the problem for some people”.

Earlier this week, the Times – the paper that in 2012 launched its award-winning and highly-praised Cities Fit for Cycling Campaign, which called for the introduction of safe cycling infrastructure – reported that “Parisians are abandoning the city’s buses in despair” thanks to the congestion apparently caused by the French capital’s newly introduced cycling infrastructure.

Overseen by pro-cycling mayor Anne Hidalgo, Paris’ cycling revolution of the 2020s has led to the creation of around 100km of bike lanes in the city, while the number of people riding bikes has doubled since the end of the Covid-19 lockdowns.

A 2024 Paris Région Institute study also found that cycling now accounts for 11.2 per cent of all trips in central Paris (compared to just three per cent a decade before), while car usage has fallen to just 4.3 per cent. Walking, meanwhile, still comprises 50 per cent of all trips in the centre of the city, with public transport coming second at 30 per cent.

However, according to the Times, things are apparently looking less than rosy for Paris’ bus network.

“Parisians are abandoning the city’s buses in despair, saying the proliferation of cycle lanes has led to traffic congestion that is affecting journey times,” the article, titled ‘Cycle lanes leave Parisian bus passengers in a jam’, began.

“The buses travel at an average speed of 8.85kph during rush hour, compared with 9.54kph in 2022, according to the RATP, the Paris public transport authority.”

The article then cited a study by the National Federation of Transport Users, which found that Parisian buses now have an average speed of 10.6kph throughout the day, compared to 13.3kph two decades ago.

The Times also pointed out that the total number of bus journeys in Paris was 220 million in 2023, down from 354 million in 2008 – over a decade, it must be said, before the city’s cycling revolution really took root.

“Critics say buses have been a collateral victim of the council’s efforts to get people cycling,” the article continued. “More than €150 million has been spent building cycle lanes in the city since 2021. But Le Monde said this had led to more traffic jams.”

The article also quotes, for balance, Paris’ deputy mayor for public space, transport, and mobility, David Belliard, who rejected this criticism while admitting that the “question of the bicycle is reorganising public space and changing everything”, and noting that officials are working to find a “balance” to improve bus journey times.

While the need to improve public transport and make it more attractive to car drivers is integral to any climate-focused transport strategy, of course, this week’s 250-word conflation of longer bus journey times, congestion, and cycle lanes in the Times – as well as Le Monde – has attracted a fair bit of criticism online from cyclists and safety campaigners.

“Maybe they’re abandoning buses for bikes, instead, as they’re faster,” suggested JT (who I assume isn’t former Chelsea captain and penalty choker John Terry? But you never know these days).

“Average speed during rush hour has gone down by .6km per hour. WOW! What a disaster!” wrote Andy. “The big increase in the cycle network only started a couple of years ago, what caused the decline in speed between say 2008 and 2020?

“What has happened to car ownership numbers in that time? I’ll tell you, it increased by 50 per cent between 2005 and 2020, that’s why your delays.”

“Comparing traffic speeds from 20 years ago with the introduction of cycle lanes is disingenuous,” echoed Amos, while Cycling in London noted that the Times article lacked “a whole lot of evidence, but that’s not a surprise”.

“It’s literally ‘someone said’ cycle lanes are the cause,” noted another social media user.

“I can’t remember The Times going on about how general motor traffic impedes bus use,” added Dr Robert Davis, the chair of the Road Danger Reduction Forum.

“Cars never seem to be the problem for some people – and they pick on cyclists.”

However, Davis’ argument was countered by retired Hackney councillor Vincent Stops, who asked “where has this guy been?”

Stops, you may remember, was Hackney’s lead member for transport, while working on streets policy for London TravelWatch, the capital’s statutory transport watchdog, for over 20 years.

In a blog post in 2022, he labelled cycling in the capital a “ruthless and well-resourced minority interest” that has “been allowed to ruin London’s bus service” – and in October 2024 claimed that cycling in the Netherlands is more dangerous than the UK.

So it’s no surprise he’s bought into the Times’ argument that cycle lanes are the ruin of buses everywhere.

“Where has this guy been?” Stop said in response to Davis’ tweet. “Tackling private car numbers was the bread and butter of transport policy from 2000. It was the cycle lobby changed that and prioritised cycles over everything.”

Roger agreed: “Then we had an ex-journo as Mayor with an ex-journo as his transport advisor. Result: totally owned by a single-issue minority lobby squandering squillions of public money to pretty much ‘net zero’ impact on overall mode share. And casualties? And bus stop accessibility? Oh dear.”

That’s right – blame it all on the cycle lanes. And the journalists, of course.