“Why don’t you shave your legs?”: Jonas Vingegaard gets asked the all-important question by amateur cyclist during training ride and replies, “I’ll shave before the Tour”; Fans call out “embarrassing” lack of Brit riders at Ineos + more on the live blog

At this point, we all know that shaved legs — although having the potential to be uncomfortable for first-timers — do provide a somewhat ambiguous aerodynamic advantage and are perhaps one of the cheapest and easiest ways to save precious watts for any ambitious amateur cyclist. And now, two-time Tour de France winner Jonas Vingegaard has also chimed in on the subject, in his typical awkward fashion.

On a training ride in Spain with his Visma-Lease a Bike teammate Wilco Kelderman, he was approached by cycling influencer Artem Shcherbyna, who managed to stick to the duo’s wheel for their sprint and descending training ride who asked him the all-important question.

“Why don’t you shave your legs in the winter?” Shcherbyna asks. “Everyone was asking last year. They saw that you and Roglič were not shaving legs in the winter!”

Vingegaard replies: “I’ll shave it before the Tour.”

Popular influencer Artem catched Jonas Vingegaard on a training and also asked him some questions, this one was the best 🤣 Full video: https://t.co/zGVMJ8LL4U pic.twitter.com/iHIOAMRRmM — Lukáš Ronald Lukács (@lucasaganronald) January 2, 2025

Shcherbyna continues with a follow-up question, asking if it’s better to have unshaved legs during training, but unfortunately, Vingegaard’s response is indecipherable due to the wind.

Agh, I guess we’ll never know. One might say, the answer is blowin’ in the wind…

In the same video published on YouTube, Shcherbyna also asks the 28-year-old rider what was his maximum power on the sprints, and he replies: “800 watts.” However, Shcherbyna says that he doesn’t believe him, and it looked like it was 1400 watts instead.

“No. I’m not a sprinter,” replied the Dane.

To be fair, during the sprint which can be seen later in the video, Shcherbyna does go north of 1,000 watts while sprinting much behind Vingegaard, even writing: “I was really amazed how Jonas was sprinting, from the back it was looking like he can outsprint even best sprinters.” (Cue comments: Is Jonas coming for the rainbow jersey?).

The cyclo-tourist Shcherbyna was in the news last year two years ago after he tried to stick to Remco Evenepoel’s wheel during a training ride in Calpe and was promptly waved away by the Belgian.

After the video was posted online, several fans and pros alike jumped to Evenepoel’s support. “The guys are working there in their ‘office’, let them work and give them their space,” wrote former pro cyclist Michael Burghardt. “They are also not walking into your office.”

“I’d be pissed off too if I’m completing interval’s and you’re sat on my wheel trying to keep up,” another Instagram user wrote. “Even if slightly off my wheel. I wouldn’t go stand over the shoulder of a worker plastering my wall. You’ve gotta respect and leave them to it when they are doing work. It’s nice to get the content, however you’ve gotta be respectful and ask if you can either ride with them or film them doing an interval.”

On the other hand, there are instances of the act going down rather well too. Just a few days ago, a 17-year-old amateur cyclist recalled the “unforgettable experience” of clinging to Tadej Pogačar’s wheel for two kilometres and pushing 490 watts during the world champion’s KOM ride on Coll de Rates.

17-year-old Quinten Muys keeps up with Tadej Pogačar during Coll de Rates KOM ride (Quinten Muys)

“In the first corner, we saw someone from UAE standing there with a stopwatch,” Quinten Muys told Sporza about his close encounter with his sporting idol. “That’s when we knew something special was about to happen. About 2.5km from the summit, we suddenly heard a car honking, signalling us to move aside. Then Pogačar flew past us.

“I managed to stay in Pogacar’s wheel for two kilometres. I was pushing 480 to 490 watts.”

“Afterward, his team directors gave me a pat on the back. It was an unforgettable experience. Something really cool… That’s something that will stay with me forever.”