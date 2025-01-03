Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Live blog

“Why don’t you shave your legs?”: Jonas Vingegaard gets asked the all-important question by amateur cyclist during training ride and replies, “I’ll shave before the Tour”; Fans call out “embarrassing” lack of Brit riders at Ineos + more on the live blog

It’s a new dawn, it’s a new day, it’s a new year — but it’s also the end of the week — and Adwitiya’s back for another rodeo (on bikes, not horses, of course) on the live blog
Fri, Jan 03, 2025 10:58
15
“Why don’t you shave your legs?”: Jonas Vingegaard gets asked the all-important question by amateur cyclist during training ride and replies, “I’ll shave before the Tour”; Fans call out “embarrassing” lack of Brit riders at Ineos + more on the live blogJonas Vinegaard on training ride in Spain (screenshot from Artem Shcherbyna's video on Youtube)
09:39
Jonas Vinegaard on training ride in Spain (screenshot from Artem Shcherbyna's video on Youtube)
“Why don’t you shave your legs?”: Jonas Vingegaard gets asked the all-important question by amateur cyclist during training ride and replies, “I’ll shave it before the Tour” (also sprints at 800w)

At this point, we all know that shaved legs — although having the potential to be uncomfortable for first-timers — do provide a somewhat ambiguous aerodynamic advantage and are perhaps one of the cheapest and easiest ways to save precious watts for any ambitious amateur cyclist. And now, two-time Tour de France winner Jonas Vingegaard has also chimed in on the subject, in his typical awkward fashion.

> How much faster are shaved legs for cycling? Should you shave your arms too?

On a training ride in Spain with his Visma-Lease a Bike teammate Wilco Kelderman, he was approached by cycling influencer Artem Shcherbyna, who managed to stick to the duo’s wheel for their sprint and descending training ride who asked him the all-important question.

“Why don’t you shave your legs in the winter?” Shcherbyna asks. “Everyone was asking last year. They saw that you and Roglič were not shaving legs in the winter!”

Vingegaard replies: “I’ll shave it before the Tour.”

Shcherbyna continues with a follow-up question, asking if it’s better to have unshaved legs during training, but unfortunately, Vingegaard’s response is indecipherable due to the wind.

Agh, I guess we’ll never know. One might say, the answer is blowin’ in the wind…

In the same video published on YouTube, Shcherbyna also asks the 28-year-old rider what was his maximum power on the sprints, and he replies: “800 watts.” However, Shcherbyna says that he doesn’t believe him, and it looked like it was 1400 watts instead.

“No. I’m not a sprinter,” replied the Dane.

To be fair, during the sprint which can be seen later in the video, Shcherbyna does go north of 1,000 watts while sprinting much behind Vingegaard, even writing: “I was really amazed how Jonas was sprinting, from the back it was looking like he can outsprint even best sprinters.” (Cue comments: Is Jonas coming for the rainbow jersey?).

The cyclo-tourist Shcherbyna was in the news last year two years ago after he tried to stick to Remco Evenepoel’s wheel during a training ride in Calpe and was promptly waved away by the Belgian.

> “Let them work and give them their space”: Remco Evenepoel tells amateur to stop following him during interval session

After the video was posted online, several fans and pros alike jumped to Evenepoel’s support. “The guys are working there in their ‘office’, let them work and give them their space,” wrote former pro cyclist Michael Burghardt. “They are also not walking into your office.”

“I’d be pissed off too if I’m completing interval’s and you’re sat on my wheel trying to keep up,” another Instagram user wrote. “Even if slightly off my wheel. I wouldn’t go stand over the shoulder of a worker plastering my wall. You’ve gotta respect and leave them to it when they are doing work. It’s nice to get the content, however you’ve gotta be respectful and ask if you can either ride with them or film them doing an interval.”

On the other hand, there are instances of the act going down rather well too. Just a few days ago, a 17-year-old amateur cyclist recalled the “unforgettable experience” of clinging to Tadej Pogačar’s wheel for two kilometres and pushing 490 watts during the world champion’s KOM ride on Coll de Rates.

17-year-old keeps up with Tadej Pogacar during Coll de Rates KOM ride (Quinten Muys)

17-year-old Quinten Muys keeps up with Tadej Pogačar during Coll de Rates KOM ride (Quinten Muys)

“In the first corner, we saw someone from UAE standing there with a stopwatch,” Quinten Muys told Sporza about his close encounter with his sporting idol. “That’s when we knew something special was about to happen. About 2.5km from the summit, we suddenly heard a car honking, signalling us to move aside. Then Pogačar flew past us.

“I managed to stay in Pogacar’s wheel for two kilometres. I was pushing 480 to 490 watts.”

“Afterward, his team directors gave me a pat on the back. It was an unforgettable experience. Something really cool… That’s something that will stay with me forever.”

18:11
JUST IN: CyclingMikey is Daily Mail's "TOP VILLAIN OF 2024"... alongside Oasis and Paddington bear
CyclingMikey, City of London Magistrates (credit - CyclingMikey Youtube)

 
“Does this mean I’m one of the good guys?” the road safety campaigner asked...

> CyclingMikey named by Daily Mail as one of the “top villains of 2024” – alongside the Post Office, VAR, Oasis, Gregg Wallace… and Paddington Bear

18:05
“I have no choice but to remain patient”: Mathieu van der Poel forced to withdraw from UCI World Cup Dendermonde due to “too much pain in ribs”

After sitting out today’s X2O Trophy Koksijde race, Alpecin-Deceuninck has announced that Mathieu van der Poel won’t be able to race in Sunday’s UCI World Cup race Dendermonde due to the persisting rib pain as a result of his injury from the crash in Exact Cross Loenhout last week.

The team wrote: “Mathieu van der Poel forced to skip Dendermonde as well. Initially, Mathieu van der Poel planned to make a decision by Saturday, but the call came earlier than expected: the World Champion has announced his withdrawal from the World Cup round in Dendermonde.”

Van der Poel said: “There’s no point in waiting any longer. I did another test today, and it’s clear that Dendermonde comes too soon. On heavier off-road terrain, I’m still experiencing too much pain in my rib. I have no choice but to remain patient.”

Alpecin-Deceuninck added: “As planned, Mathieu will head to a training camp in Spain after Dendermonde. Later this month, he is set to compete in the World Cup races in Maasmechelen and Hoogerheide before making a bid for his seventh world title in Liévin in early February. For now, the rest of his cyclocross program remains unaffected.”

This means that this would be the second time that fans won’t be greeted to a showdown between the old rivals Van der Poel and Wout van Aert, who’s set to ride the World Cup race. In December, it was the Belgian who had to withdraw from Superprestige Mol — supposed to be the duo’s first face-off of this season due to falling ill.

16:43
Laurens Sweeck storms through the sand to win X2O Trophy Koksijde

A skilful, dominating performance through the sandy course saw Laurens Sweeck take a deserved victory at Duinencross Koksijde, with Alpecin-Deceuninck’s Tibor del Grosso finishing second 26 seconds behind, while Deschacht-Hens-FSP’s Toon Aerts finished a distant third, almost a minute behind the leader.

With no Van der Poel, Van Aert, Nys or Van der Haar in the Belgian cyclocross race today, the Crelan-Corendon rider, on the back of winning the Superprestige Diegem last month, opened up a gap in the second lap with only Del Grosso managing to stay on the Belgian’s wheel.

Del Grosso even managed to get ahead of Sweeck, but his lead didn’t last very long and Sweeck, with some expert bike handling, go past Del Grosso with two laps to go, finally opening up a comfortable lead after the Dutch rider’s pedal caught on the fencing, forcing him to lose momentum.

“The wins mean a lot. I really like it here... the sand, so I’m happy to be the first and on the podium,” Sweeck said in the post-race interview.

16:02
Cycle racks “suspended” and taped off outside train station where one bike is stolen every two days
St Albans cycle racks suspended (Thameslink)

Thameslink has encouraged cyclists at St Albans City station – which boasts the highest bike theft rate in Britain – to use the station’s cycle hub and CCTV-covered parking areas, where bikes have also been stolen in recent years.

> Cycle racks “suspended” and taped off outside train station where one bike is stolen every two days

14:18
Puck Pieterse finally wins at X2O Badkamers Koksijde after four podiums in five races

After recording a podium position in four out of her last five races, Fenix-Deceuninck’s Puck Pieterse has finally got herself a win at Duinencross Koksijde, with Baloise Glowi Lions’ Lucinda Brand and Visma-Lease a Bike’s Fem van Empel coming second and third, respectively.

“I am really super happy,” Pieterse said after the race. “I had to wait a long time for it and that was sometimes frustrating, but the team staff saw, just like me, that I was getting closer and closer. That’s why it's great that I'm winning such a big race like Koksijde. I'm not always that good in the sand, but today it went smoothly. Now it’s up to me to keep the momentum going.”

14:12
Thibau Nys also skips Duinencross Koksijde along with Mathieu van der Poel and Lars van der Haar

The X2O Badkamers Trofee race in Koksijde — one of the biggest races of the cyclocross season — will miss four of the sport’s biggest stars after Baloise Glowi Lions announced last-minute that Thibau Nys not taking part after falling ill in the last few days.

Thibau Nys (Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Thibau Nys (Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Nys’ teammate Lars van der Haar is suffering with an injured knee, while it was reported yesterday that the world champion Van der Poel is still recovering from the ongoing rib problems due to his final lap crash at the Exact Cross.

“Thibau did not feel well this morning and tried it on the rollers anyway. But after the warm-up it turned out that he has not recovered enough. And so he will not be present in Koksijde,” the team said.

Meanwhile, Michael Vanthourenhout has also withdrawn from the race, with the Belgian rider deciding to focus on the World Cup fully.

13:10
“If you are on that descent with a gear limit, no one can move up. Now the gears are so big that you still think about overtaking”
Wout van Aert knee injury after 2024 Vuelta crash (Photonews,Instagram)

Two years after the Belgian cycling federation opted out of the UCI’s decision to remove gearing restrictions in junior races, one of the country’s biggest stars, Wout van Aert, has now spoken out in favour of introducing a junior gear-style system in the WorldTour, arguing that limiting the peloton’s gearing choices would slow speeds on descents and “make the sport a lot safer”.

Read more: > “Limiting number of gears would make cycling a lot safer,” says Wout van Aert, as Belgian star shares photo of knee scars suffered in horrific Vuelta crash

12:35
Fans call out “embarrassing” lack of young British riding talent at Ineos Grenadiers, claiming Visma-Lease a Bike is “surely a more appealing proposition to any developing rider”

As teams start publishing their rosters for 2025 season, fans have started taking note of the eye-catching number of Brit riders in Visma-Lease a Bike’s stacked squad.

The Dutch team, which conquered the 2023 pro cycling season, winning all three Grand Tours with three different riders had a lacklustre showing last year, but coupled with a slew of shrewd transfers and promotion of young riders from its Development Team to the senior squad, the team looks stronger and much more well-balanced than last time.

Besides Tour de France stage-winning Belgian rider Victor Campenaerts joining the team, the team has strengthened itself with British riders too, including the signing of Simon Yates from Jayco-AlUla and Daniel McLay from Arkéa-B&B Hotels as well as the promotion of Matthew Brennan from its junior team.

Further, the team already has the likes Giro d’Italia stage-winner Ben Tulett who joined from Ineos in 2024, as well as the 23-year-old Thomas Groag. Visma have also signed 19-year-old Jed Smithson to its Development squad, along with the 18-year-old sensation Imogen Wolff, who recently secured a podium at the women's Exact Cross race, on a three-year contract.

Tom Pidcock, 2024 Tour of Britain stage 2 (Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

> "Dysfunctional clown show": Cycling fans react to Tom Pidcock's departure and accuse Ineos Grenadiers of "complete lack of ambition" and "monumental" decline

While the recent struggles of Ineos Grenadiers are well-documented, fans have reacted negatively to the flocking of major British talents away from the British WorldTour team, including Tom Pidcock who joined second-tier Q36.5 Pro Cycling after a long-winded transfer saga, as well as Ethan Hayter, who has signed on to Soudal Quick-Step.

Andrew Hill wrote on social media: “VISMA Lease a Bike way ahead of INEOS when it comes to scouting new talent. Embarrassing really,” while Richard Hamilton commented on Facebook: “Visma is surely a more appealing proposition to any developing rider.”

The current crop of riders at Ineos includes six British riders as of now, which include Sam Watson, Ben Turner, Ben Swift, Connor Swift, Josh Tarling, and Geraint Thomas, with the latter set to retire at the end of the 2025 season.

11:39
Hey Siri, what's another word for mud?

A comprehensive glossary of words to choose from if you inadvertently end up 'crossing on your road ride this winter, courtesy of our very own Jo Burt...

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by VecchioJo (@vecchiojo)

Adwitiya Pal

Adwitiya joined road.cc in 2023 as a news writer after completing his masters in journalism from Cardiff University. His dissertation focused on active travel, which soon threw him into the deep end of covering everything related to the two-wheeled tool, and now cycling is as big a part of his life as guitars and football. He has previously covered local and national politics for Voice Cymru, and also likes to write about science, tech and the environment, if he can find the time. Living right next to the Taff trail in the Welsh capital, you can find him trying to tackle the brutal climbs in the valleys.

Add new comment

15 comments

Avatar
Destroyer666 | 6 hours ago
2 likes

"French rider Victor Campenaerts" Ah, yes, the famous French accent of French rider Campenaerts.

Avatar
Pub bike replied to Destroyer666 | 4 hours ago
1 like

He might speak French, but as he is Belgian born in Wilrijk, Antwerp in the Flemish speaking part of Belgium, his mother tongue is likely Flemish.

Avatar
stonojnr | 8 hours ago
2 likes

what fans exactly are claiming its "embarrassing " ?

I dont think most British fans care which team has the most Brits, Ineos long gave up the notion they were THE British team. We only seek that Brits have the opportunities to ride for the top teams, and that they have a presence in the world tour.

it doesnt feel that long ago, though probably still is, but hey pro cycling existed before 2011, when we were happy to see a Brit on a pro tour team.

Avatar
Kapelmuur | 9 hours ago
0 likes

Manchester United fans are realising that the involvement of INEOS is the kiss of death.

Avatar
stonojnr replied to Kapelmuur | 8 hours ago
1 like

I think INEOS are doing a long overdue reset on Man Utds business/financial model, thats going to be painful, but might longterm allow them to compete again with clubs owned by nation states.

their fans complaining they arent in the top half of the league, when less than 10miles away fans of another club had to watch their club be expelled from the football league due to administration.

there are plenty of football fans who year in year out suffer alot more than their club not qualifying for European competitions.

Avatar
ErnieC replied to Kapelmuur | 3 hours ago
0 likes

Kapelmuur wrote:

Manchester United fans are realising that the involvement of INEOS is the kiss of death.

and long may it continue. 

Avatar
Hirsute | 11 hours ago
1 like

I'd love to know the outcome of this one

Take that cyclist scum ! (first clip).

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wZTEo-JZRrM

 

Avatar
ubercurmudgeon replied to Hirsute | 11 hours ago
5 likes

The outcome would not be true justice, because that would've entailed the driver being suspended from Tower Bridge by his balls for a week, and that's the sort of thing we'd've heard about because it would've been on the news.

Avatar
wtjs replied to Hirsute | 10 hours ago
6 likes

I'd love to know the outcome of this one

Ay, there's the rub! Misuse of what they call GDPR, FOIA etc. by the police is their most useful weapon, in addition to lying, in their longstanding campaign to do nothing about offences against cyclists by refusing to tell you they did nothing. The number of NIPs is a worthless statistic- it's just a count of the number of cases where they thought they couldn't get away with declaring 'NFA' straight away, but where they abandoned the prosecution for some stupid reason made up later. These are the ones where Lancashire abandoned the prosecution after 18 months (Covid backlog) 'because there was no rear-view camera footage' (repeats, of course!)

https://upride.cc/incident/j111kdw_bmwgrancoupe_uwlcross/

https://upride.cc/incident/j111kdw_bmwgrancoupe_closepassuwlcross/

This is the one where they claimed to have 'done something' but then spent years claiming it was illegal to tell me what they'd done

https://upride.cc/incident/4148vz_travellerschoicecoach_closepass/

We know they're lying about that because Northamptonshire tells victims just that all the time. We're awaiting the Met. telling Rendel what's happened to their 'outcomes' web page, and whether there's any weaselling when it eventually appears

 

Avatar
IanMK replied to wtjs | 9 hours ago
2 likes

I agree. Bedfordshire hide behind GDPR. It's nonsense. After a conversation with TVP I was actually a bit shocked that they had no idea what neighbouring county, Northants did. It's also worrying that there's no peer to peer sharing.

Avatar
wtjs replied to IanMK | 9 hours ago
4 likes

Even the police are not that thick! They're just lying about 'not knowing' what's happening in adjacent forces- it's 'head in the sand' and hoping all this active travel/ cyclist cameras etc. bollocks will just go away.

Avatar
rct replied to IanMK | 4 hours ago
0 likes

IIRC Beds and TV share traffic policing resources.

Avatar
Clem Fandango replied to Hirsute | 10 hours ago
7 likes

Judging by some of the comments under that clip (not all of them thankfully), it was clearly the cyclists fault for falling into the car on purpose.  Or for  slowing down (I assume because it is in fact uphill) causing the driver (who was clearly not too close and was prevented from anticipating any potential change in speed by err... you know... the cyclist existing) to accelerate into the cyclist.

This safe overtaking manouevre was entirely justified because: 1) being a single live carriageway under temp traffic light control, the whole passing safely & leaving 1.5m thing can be discarded, 2) the cyclist was "wobbling about" (therefore making themselves a target rather than a potential hazard,) 3) the cyclist was not doing AT LEAST the prevailing speed limit, so an overtake is the only option for the experienced driver, 4) the cyclist should have leapt into the nearest hedge and deferred to the almighty automobile anyway.

 

Avatar
whosatthewheel replied to Clem Fandango | 8 hours ago
6 likes

5) The cyclist brake-checked the Merc. 

I hope that commenter lives alone. Can't imagine living under one roof with such gaslighter. 

Avatar
Hirsute | 11 hours ago
2 likes

Essex drivers improve - year on year stats show less NIPs and more NFA.

//cdn.bsky.app/img/feed_fullsize/plain/did:plc:625wsmymyu3xffnduajsrilc/bafkreickbmdrgtr5uaclavz3j3zsffbys4qtjfpflofdz3vovmg5blyoma@jpeg)

Latest Comments

 