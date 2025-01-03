“Why don’t you shave your legs?”: Jonas Vingegaard gets asked the all-important question by amateur cyclist during training ride and replies, “I’ll shave before the Tour”; Fans call out “embarrassing” lack of Brit riders at Ineos + more on the live blog

At this point, we all know that shaved legs — although having the potential to be uncomfortable for first-timers — do provide a somewhat ambiguous aerodynamic advantage and are perhaps one of the cheapest and easiest ways to save precious watts for any ambitious amateur cyclist. And now, two-time Tour de France winner Jonas Vingegaard has also chimed in on the subject, in his typical awkward fashion.
> How much faster are shaved legs for cycling? Should you shave your arms too?
On a training ride in Spain with his Visma-Lease a Bike teammate Wilco Kelderman, he was approached by cycling influencer Artem Shcherbyna, who managed to stick to the duo’s wheel for their sprint and descending training ride who asked him the all-important question.
“Why don’t you shave your legs in the winter?” Shcherbyna asks. “Everyone was asking last year. They saw that you and Roglič were not shaving legs in the winter!”
Vingegaard replies: “I’ll shave it before the Tour.”
Shcherbyna continues with a follow-up question, asking if it’s better to have unshaved legs during training, but unfortunately, Vingegaard’s response is indecipherable due to the wind.
Agh, I guess we’ll never know. One might say, the answer is blowin’ in the wind…
In the same video published on YouTube, Shcherbyna also asks the 28-year-old rider what was his maximum power on the sprints, and he replies: “800 watts.” However, Shcherbyna says that he doesn’t believe him, and it looked like it was 1400 watts instead.
“No. I’m not a sprinter,” replied the Dane.
To be fair, during the sprint which can be seen later in the video, Shcherbyna does go north of 1,000 watts while sprinting much behind Vingegaard, even writing: “I was really amazed how Jonas was sprinting, from the back it was looking like he can outsprint even best sprinters.” (Cue comments: Is Jonas coming for the rainbow jersey?).
The cyclo-tourist Shcherbyna was in the news
last year two years ago after he tried to stick to Remco Evenepoel’s wheel during a training ride in Calpe and was promptly waved away by the Belgian.
> “Let them work and give them their space”: Remco Evenepoel tells amateur to stop following him during interval session
After the video was posted online, several fans and pros alike jumped to Evenepoel’s support. “The guys are working there in their ‘office’, let them work and give them their space,” wrote former pro cyclist Michael Burghardt. “They are also not walking into your office.”
“I’d be pissed off too if I’m completing interval’s and you’re sat on my wheel trying to keep up,” another Instagram user wrote. “Even if slightly off my wheel. I wouldn’t go stand over the shoulder of a worker plastering my wall. You’ve gotta respect and leave them to it when they are doing work. It’s nice to get the content, however you’ve gotta be respectful and ask if you can either ride with them or film them doing an interval.”
On the other hand, there are instances of the act going down rather well too. Just a few days ago, a 17-year-old amateur cyclist recalled the “unforgettable experience” of clinging to Tadej Pogačar’s wheel for two kilometres and pushing 490 watts during the world champion’s KOM ride on Coll de Rates.
17-year-old Quinten Muys keeps up with Tadej Pogačar during Coll de Rates KOM ride (Quinten Muys)
“In the first corner, we saw someone from UAE standing there with a stopwatch,” Quinten Muys told Sporza about his close encounter with his sporting idol. “That’s when we knew something special was about to happen. About 2.5km from the summit, we suddenly heard a car honking, signalling us to move aside. Then Pogačar flew past us.
“I managed to stay in Pogacar’s wheel for two kilometres. I was pushing 480 to 490 watts.”
“Afterward, his team directors gave me a pat on the back. It was an unforgettable experience. Something really cool… That’s something that will stay with me forever.”
Add new comment
15 comments
"French rider Victor Campenaerts" Ah, yes, the famous French accent of French rider Campenaerts.
He might speak French, but as he is Belgian born in Wilrijk, Antwerp in the Flemish speaking part of Belgium, his mother tongue is likely Flemish.
what fans exactly are claiming its "embarrassing " ?
I dont think most British fans care which team has the most Brits, Ineos long gave up the notion they were THE British team. We only seek that Brits have the opportunities to ride for the top teams, and that they have a presence in the world tour.
it doesnt feel that long ago, though probably still is, but hey pro cycling existed before 2011, when we were happy to see a Brit on a pro tour team.
Manchester United fans are realising that the involvement of INEOS is the kiss of death.
I think INEOS are doing a long overdue reset on Man Utds business/financial model, thats going to be painful, but might longterm allow them to compete again with clubs owned by nation states.
their fans complaining they arent in the top half of the league, when less than 10miles away fans of another club had to watch their club be expelled from the football league due to administration.
there are plenty of football fans who year in year out suffer alot more than their club not qualifying for European competitions.
and long may it continue.
I'd love to know the outcome of this one
Take that cyclist scum ! (first clip).
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wZTEo-JZRrM
The outcome would not be true justice, because that would've entailed the driver being suspended from Tower Bridge by his balls for a week, and that's the sort of thing we'd've heard about because it would've been on the news.
I'd love to know the outcome of this one
Ay, there's the rub! Misuse of what they call GDPR, FOIA etc. by the police is their most useful weapon, in addition to lying, in their longstanding campaign to do nothing about offences against cyclists by refusing to tell you they did nothing. The number of NIPs is a worthless statistic- it's just a count of the number of cases where they thought they couldn't get away with declaring 'NFA' straight away, but where they abandoned the prosecution for some stupid reason made up later. These are the ones where Lancashire abandoned the prosecution after 18 months (Covid backlog) 'because there was no rear-view camera footage' (repeats, of course!)
https://upride.cc/incident/j111kdw_bmwgrancoupe_uwlcross/
https://upride.cc/incident/j111kdw_bmwgrancoupe_closepassuwlcross/
This is the one where they claimed to have 'done something' but then spent years claiming it was illegal to tell me what they'd done
https://upride.cc/incident/4148vz_travellerschoicecoach_closepass/
We know they're lying about that because Northamptonshire tells victims just that all the time. We're awaiting the Met. telling Rendel what's happened to their 'outcomes' web page, and whether there's any weaselling when it eventually appears
I agree. Bedfordshire hide behind GDPR. It's nonsense. After a conversation with TVP I was actually a bit shocked that they had no idea what neighbouring county, Northants did. It's also worrying that there's no peer to peer sharing.
Even the police are not that thick! They're just lying about 'not knowing' what's happening in adjacent forces- it's 'head in the sand' and hoping all this active travel/ cyclist cameras etc. bollocks will just go away.
IIRC Beds and TV share traffic policing resources.
Judging by some of the comments under that clip (not all of them thankfully), it was clearly the cyclists fault for falling into the car on purpose. Or for slowing down (I assume because it is in fact uphill) causing the driver (who was clearly not too close and was prevented from anticipating any potential change in speed by err... you know... the cyclist existing) to accelerate into the cyclist.
This safe overtaking manouevre was entirely justified because: 1) being a single live carriageway under temp traffic light control, the whole passing safely & leaving 1.5m thing can be discarded, 2) the cyclist was "wobbling about" (therefore making themselves a target rather than a potential hazard,) 3) the cyclist was not doing AT LEAST the prevailing speed limit, so an overtake is the only option for the experienced driver, 4) the cyclist should have leapt into the nearest hedge and deferred to the almighty automobile anyway.
5) The cyclist brake-checked the Merc.
I hope that commenter lives alone. Can't imagine living under one roof with such gaslighter.
Essex drivers improve - year on year stats show less NIPs and more NFA.