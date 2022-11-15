Why can’t all cyclist v driver clips be like this? Cyclist hits van and apologises; Scary HGV close pass video sparks cycling infra debate; Cyclists pollute more than cars, claims Swiss economist; Arty bike stand divides opinion + more on the live blog

Cyclists can be up to four times more damaging to the environment than cars… because of beef and milk, apparently.

Well, at least that’s the view of Professor Reiner Eichenberger, a specialist in fiscal and economic policy at the University of Fribourg, Switzerland.

“Today everything is climate. Many want to replace the car with public transport and bicycles. They believe that the latter burden society less and are climate-friendly. That’s wrong,” Professor Eichenberger, widely credited as one of Switzerland’s most influential economists, claimed in a column for the weekly German-language Swiss newspaper Handelszeitung.

In the, shall we say, intriguing column, Eichenberger goes on to claim that, according to figures from the Swiss Office for Spatial Development and the Federal Statistical Office, when it comes to noise, accidents, infrastructure and operating costs, public transport and cycling “cost many times more than the car”.

Even when the official stats suggest that people using public transport and bikes are more beneficial to the environment than motorist, Eichenberger argues this is “largely due” to the organisations’ “creative accounting” and “official tricks”.

So, how do cyclists harm the environment and impact climate change more than cars? Well, you see, it’s all down to beef (and not the kind typically found on the live blog comments section).

The economist writes:

Although the whole debate is about energy and climate, the bicycle is treated as a perpetual motion machine. But cyclists need additional energy. For this, they have to eat more, which puts a strain on the climate. Economical cars need 5 litres of gasoline per 100 kilometres, causing 12kg of CO2 emissions, i.e. 120 grams per vehicle kilometre – and 30 grams per passenger kilometre for a four-person occupation. Cyclists consume around 2500 kilocalories (kcal) per 100 kilometres during normal riding. They have to compensate for energy and muscle consumption through additional food intake. So, they would need about 1 kilo of beef for the 2500 kcal. This causes them to produce 13.3kg of CO2. Meat-eating cyclists therefore cause 133 grams of CO2 per passenger-kilometre – four times the number of well-occupied cars. If they obtain driving energy from milk, they emit 35 grams of CO2 per passenger-kilometre, which is still almost 20 percent more than the car. Unfortunately, this miserable record also applies to vegans.

So, there you have it. Unless you’re propelled solely by noodles – which, the helpful professor points out, will lead to protein deficiency at some point – you’re harming the environment on your bike more than the queue of traffic on the way home from work.

The comments section for this one was particularly amusing, with some readers describing the article as a “laughing stock” and an “embarrassment”.

“Joggers and hikers are even worse than cyclists, because they need more food (due to the inefficient locomotion) per 100km. Pedestrians are the climate killers par excellence,” wrote one astute reader.

“A ‘professor for financial and economic policy’ who writes such rubbish shakes my belief in the Swiss education system. Or is this supposed to be (moderately funny) satire?”

I think he may be on to something there (or at least I hope so).

Veloverbrauch: 1 kg Rindfleisch / 100 km. Wieviele Rinder wohl so ein Miguel Indurain auf dem Gewissen hat? — Severin Klaus (@betabong) November 13, 2022

Over on Twitter, meanwhile, one user got the heart of the matter: “Bike consumption: 1 kg of beef/100 km. How many cattle does a Miguel Induráin have on his conscience?”

The question that keeps me awake at night…