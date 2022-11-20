Hit-and-run driver laughed at seriously injured cyclist before fleeing crash scene

Almost a year on since Simon Woodings was seriously injured when he was hit by a driver in Burton upon Trent the 43-year-old cyclist still does not understand what motivated the "cruel" driver to get out of their vehicle, laugh at him and then drive off.

The dad, who suffered significant ankle fractures in the collision and still needs treatment for the injuries, thought the driver would offer help but instead laughed at his pain and fled the scene.



"To this day I still don't understand why anyone would be so cruel. It wasn't a minor incident; I was knocked off my bike and seriously injured," he told Staffordshire Live via Irwin Mitchell Solicitors who shared the story as part of a renewed appeal for information.



The incident happened near the junction of Evershed Way and Uxbridge Street in the Staffordshire town on Sunday 5 December last year and saw the cyclist knocked off his bike by the driver of a silver Peugeot.



The collision caused injury to Mr Woodings' ankle and foot, the latter was broken and needed surgery to insert titanium plates and pins, and left him in hospital for 10 days.



"One moment I was cycling along the road and the next thing I remember was something crashing into me and being on the ground," he recalled.



"The next thing the pain kicked in and the driver got out of the car. Initially I thought they were going to see how I was but then he started laughing at me.



"As other people started to stop or come out of houses to see what was happening, he got back in the car and drove off. To this day I still don't understand why anyone would be so cruel. It wasn't a minor incident — I was knocked off my bike and seriously injured.



"Before the collision I had started cycling to exercise and help lose weight and was really enjoying getting out on my bike. Now I'm still not right. I struggle to put weight on my foot and I find mobilising difficult following my accident.



"I haven't been able to go out on my bike, not just because of my injuries, but also the psychological impact of what happened. I remember a man, who I think was Latvian, stopped shortly after the collision and helped me. I would like to thank him and others who also helped me until the ambulance arrived.



The man stayed with the injured cyclist until the emergency services arrived at the scene and even dropped his bicycle back to Mr Wooding's house while he was being treated in hospital.



"The last few months have been incredibly stressful for me and it's been difficult to accept what happened," Mr Woodings continued.



"I know I still face challenges in my recovery but it's something I'm determined to focus on. Therefore, I'd be so grateful if anyone who had any information about the collision which will allow me to receive ongoing rehabilitation and support can help."



The cyclist's legal team from Irwin Mitchell has made a renewed appeal for witnesses or those with dash or helmet camera footage to come forward.



"The last few months have been incredibly difficult for Simon as he battles to overcome the serious injuries that he sustained," specialist serious injury lawyer Kelly Lingard said.



"Many months on he's still in a lot of pain, is unable to walk very far and continues to struggle with his mobility. Not only were the injuries Simon suffered bad enough but he also had to suffer the upset of the driver getting out of his vehicle and laughing at him as he lay on the ground in pain.



"Simon is likely to require extensive, ongoing physiotherapy and other specialist rehabilitation and we’re determined to support him the best we can. Therefore we're appealing for anyone who may have more information or footage of the collision, the moments leading up to it or its aftermath, to get in touch.



"Any detail could be key in helping us secure the ongoing rehabilitation Simon needs to overcome his injuries and get more of his life back. We also hope his case acts as a warning to the consequences vulnerable road users such as cyclists can face because of the actions of others and the need for everyone to take care on the roads."



Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Kelly Lingard at Irwin Mitchell via the email: kelly.lingard [at] irwinmitchell.com